Tipsheet: Mississippi State fires Howland, adds to SEC's coaching chaos

As expected, Mississippi State has joined Missouri, Florida, South Carolina and LSU in pursuit of a new coach.

Ben Howland joined Cuonzo Martin, Frank Martin, Will Wade and Tom Crean on the Southeastern Conference firing line. Under duress, Mike White jumped from Florida to Georgia, so these are chaotic times in the conference.

Compare that instability to the Big Ten, where Nebraska kept Fred Hoiberg, albeit with staff changes, after a disastrous 10-22 season.

Also, Northwestern kept Chris Collins after his fifth straight losing season. Collins has taken the Wildcats to just one NCAA Tournament in nine years and he has posted an overall mark of 133-150.

Such sustained failure would not fly in the SEC, where the cutthroat competition leads to expensive coaching churn.

Howland did a solid job at Mississippi State while building a 134-98 overall record. He reached one NCAA Tournament in his seven years in Starkville and he lost a second potential Big Dance berth to the COVID-19 cancellation.

This reminds how hard it is to win in the SEC, where every school is throwing money into basketball. Howland has won 533 games during his 26-year career. He reached the Final Four three times at UCLA and took Pittsburgh and Northern Arizona to the NCAA Tournament prior to that.

Howland had exceptional recruiting success with the Bulldogs, both on the grass roots/high school level and in the transfer portal. But translating that into consistent on-court success proved difficult.

Like Cuonzo Martin, Howland preferred a grind-it-out style that was not an easy sell to fans. Waning attendance eroded his support, as it did for Martin.

Now Mississippi State could chase some of the same heading coaching candidates as Missouri, including Matt McMahon (Murray State), Dennis Gates (Cleveland State) and Todd Golden (San Francisco). Andy Kennedy (UAB) and Chris Jans (New Mexico State) could also be targets.

Elsewhere on the coaching carousel:

Rhode Island zeroed in on failed Indiana coach Archie Miller – who previously had a nice run in the Atlantic 10 at Dayton.

Xavier fired Travis Steele after Musketeers beat Cleveland State in the NIT, which reminds us just how insignificant the NIT is. Jonas Hayes will serve as interim coach Sunday when Xavier plays Florida, will be led by interim coach Al Pinkins.

Louisville settled on New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne, bringing a sigh of relief to some athletic directors fearful of losing their coach to that high-profile opening.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin was on the wish list of some Maryland fans, but he re-upped with a six-year deal with the Bruins that will give him a significant bump from his $3.7 million salary.

Maryland is still working to fill its high-profile opening. Among the logical candidates for that job is Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard, who would also be attractive to Missouri and other SEC teams.

Stay tuned . . .

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “The first round of the NCAA Tournament started a bit slow on Thursday, as there was nothing particularly dramatic in the first window of action. But that all changed when No. 12 seed Richmond beat No. 5 seed Iowa in the afternoon. It turned out that upset was just the beginning of a wild day that only got crazier as it went along. March Madness devolved into utter mayhem in the evening with an earth-shattering upset as No. 15 seed Saint Peter's took down No. 2 seed Kentucky in an 85-79 overtime thriller for the ages. It marked just the 10th-ever instance of a No. 15 seed beating a No. 2 seed, and the fact that it was one of the sport's giants on the losing end made it all the more memorable. It was the first-ever NCAA Tournament victory for Saint Peter's, a private school of roughly 3,500 students in Jersey City, New Jersey. For Kentucky, the heartbreaking defeat means the program will likely go at least four calendar years between wins in the Big Dance. The Wildcats missed the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and there was no NCAA Tournament in 2020, leaving a 2019 Elite Eight run as the program's last significant postseason success.”

Mike Lopresti, USA Today: “This was not March Madness. That’s too gentle a phrase. This was March gone all the way off the rails. Here was Kentucky, playing in its 60th NCAA tournament, in pursuit of its 130th win. A No. 2 seed that graced the national champion’s line on millions of brackets. Here was No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s. Well, actually a good part of the nation was asking Thursday night: Where is Saint Peter's? ‘A lot of people probably don’t even know who we are,’ Daryl Banks III would say later, having helped destroy Kentucky’s March plans with 27 points. The answer is Jersey City, New Jersey, by the way, not far from the bright lights of New York City but a million miles from the bright lights of college basketball. Not anymore. We have our Cinderella for 2022. One of them anyway. The 85-79 overtime loss the Peacocks hung on mighty Kentucky rattled the first full day of the NCAA tournament like none other. They came in with 11 losses, and a roster of players the big fish didn’t want. None of that mattered down the stretch of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, filled mostly by people in blue who were growing more and more anxious as the night went on and the score didn’t widen.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “This tops the list in terms of shocking upsets. John Calipari was previously perfect in the round of 64 as Kentucky head coach. The Wildcats did lose early in 2004 as a No. 1 seed, but that was to UAB in the round of 32. The Christian Laettner shot that propelled Duke over UK in the 1992 Elite Eight is legendary, but losing to a No. 1 seed like the Blue Devils isn't quite the same as falling to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's. Kentucky fans have their tales of heartbreak, of course, but the Wildcats have customarily performed well in relation to their seed in the Calipari era. Losing to the Peacocks has to rank very near the top for disappointing surprises in UK's NCAA tournament history.”

Des Bieler, Washington Post: “Iowa did not suffer a stunning loss Thursday solely because of one missed foul call by the officiating crew, but … it was quite a missed call. With the Hawkeyes desperately trying to catch up with Richmond late in the game, Iowa’s Kris Murray rose for a potentially game-tying three-pointer. He came up short on the shot, but as replays made clear, that’s because he was hit on the forearm by the Spiders’ Matt Grace. Murray should have been going to the line for three very important free throws, but instead it was an empty possession en route to his fifth-seeded team’s defeat at the hands of No. 12 Richmond. The no-call caused plenty of discussion, and not just after the fact. The announcing crew of Brad Nessler and Brendan Haywood on TruTV noted immediately that Murray should have drawn a foul call, and Grace’s contact was shown several times on replay, which also revealed a referee looking right at the play from a nearby vantage point.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “Richmond's win is also a statement for the Atlantic 10, which had two representatives in this NCAA tournament (No. 10 seed Davidson the other). Bubble team Dayton was listed as the ‘first team out’ of the field on Selection Sunday, and VCU and Saint Louis also missed the cut as bubble teams. The Spiders advanced to the Sweet 16 the last time they were in the tournament, in 2011, when they beat Vanderbilt and Morehead State before falling to Kansas by 20 points. In 1991, they shocked No. 2 seed Syracuse in the opening round. And in 1988, Dick Tarrant's squad took down Indiana and Georgia Tech to make the school's first Sweet 16 appearance. Temple ended that run.”

“The first thing I said to the players, this is the first one and it’s always going to be the first one. Where we did it, how we did it, all those things, it’s a lifetime moment for these guys. And it is for me, too.”

Wright State coach Scott Nagy, after the school’s first NCAA Tournament victory, 93-82 over Bryant.

