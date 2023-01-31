Tipsheet: Missouri gains foothold in NCAA Tournament bracket projections

Missouri enjoys good standing with the nation’s leading bracketologists this week. Upsetting Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge did them a world of good.

At CBSSports.com, Jerry Palm tickled Mizzou fans by making the Tigers a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament in his latest bracket. He gave them a first-round game against . . . No. 12 seed SLU (!), his presumed representative of the downtrodden Atlantic 10.

Palm also had Illinois as a No. 5 seed and he gave SIU Carbondale and streaking SEMO nods as the presumed representatives of the Missouri Valley and Ohio Valley conferences respectively.

Of course, SLU, SIU Carbondale and SEMO would all have to win their conference tournaments to get those berths. None are currently candidates for an at-large berth, although the Billikens could make a case by winning out in A-10 regular season play.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently sees the Southeastern Conference getting six teams in the bracket, with Missouri in comfortably, Kentucky just making the cut and Texas A&M just missing.

Expect the Aggies to make a spirited late push for a spot after missing out last season. So with the SEC facing an uphill fight to place seven teams in the bracket, Missouri and Kentucky will need to take care of their business.

Texas A&M visits Mizzou on Feb. 18 and that should be a critical game for both teams.

The Tigers are comfortably favored against LSU at home Wednesday. The Bayou Bengals face a tough matchup, given the shortcomings in their game under first-year coach Matt McMahon.

“The attention to detail in the scouting report, running three-point shooters off the line, finishing possessions with defensive rebounds, and taking care of basketball — all of those things have to be done at a higher level as we move forward,” McMahon said after his team lost at home to Texas Tech Saturday.

But good as things look today for Missouri, fans can never take anything for granted. Earlier this year, Iowa State beat Texas Tech by 34 points.

On Monday the Cyclones, rebounding from their loss at Missouri Saturday, built a 59-36 lead with 12:38 remaining in regulation time at Lubbock. And then they lost 80-77 in overtime.

March is still a long ways off and there’s plenty time for preliminary Madness.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Wasn’t North Carolina supposed to be up in this ritzy neighborhood? Kentucky? Duke? All gone from the rankings. Gonzaga has slid down the ladder. The top four of the latest Associated Press poll are Purdue, Tennessee, Houston and Alabama, and there is something unusual about that quartet. Not a national championship in the bunch. Only one Final Four trip – Houston – in the past 38 years. It’s been 43 years for Purdue, and never for Tennessee or Alabama. A combined 103 NCAA Tournament berths among the four, and still no happy endings. But they left the last weekend of January with promising karma. There was Purdue's Zach Edey wrecking Michigan State with 38 points, not to be confused with the 32 he put on the Spartans in their first meeting. His Canadian support group from back home, led by his mother, was there There was Tennessee pushing past Texas 82-71, even while getting drubbed 44-3 in bench points Sunday. As the T-shirt she handed him after the game read on the back, He ain’t just tall, eh?That’s because the Vols' defense held the Longhorns starters to 27 points, or the same total their own forward Olivier Nkamhoua scored by himself. He had produced only 25 points the previous five games. There's Houston sitting atop the NCAA’s NET rankings, and yet to lose a road game. And Alabama 8-0 in the SEC, the only Power 5 team still unbeaten in its conference.”

Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “The SEC/Big 12 Challenge claimed a lion's share of airtime in men’s college basketball over the weekend. For the most part the games lacked late drama but nevertheless produced some surprising results. In the marquee contests, Kansas survived a tense atmosphere at Kentucky to snap a three-game skid, and Tennessee turned in a top-five caliber performance on its home floor in a wire-to-wire triumph against Texas. Overall the Big 12 took the series winning seven of the 10 contests. But did the SEC’s results actually – mean more? Yeah, sorry, couldn’t resist. We will say this much – there were encouraging signs for the two afore-mentioned victors. The way Kansas was able to keep Oscar Tshiebwe and the Wildcats off the offensive glass, addressing a recent bugaboo for the Jayhawks, was a major positive. The Volunteers, meanwhile, were able to run effective sets and shoot 55.6% against the Longhorns, which combined with their usual defensive prowess will make them quite formidable if they can keep it up . . . With arguably the most important win of the challenge, the Tigers took down a red-hot Iowa State squad, building a 10-point cushion at intermission and never relinquishing the lead thereafter. Mizzou improved to 16-5 overall and banked a key Quad 1 win that will help its Selection Sunday prospects.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “So far into a wildly unpredictable season, it takes a lot for a result to be considered jaw-dropping. What happened on Saturday in Norman certainly qualifies. The Sooners entered the day with a three-game losing streak and a 2-6 record in the Big 12. Alabama was on a nine-game winning streak stretching back to Dec. 17 and had won its first seven SEC games by an average of 21 points. Then Oklahoma went out and ran Alabama off the floor. The Sooners landed a couple of early punches, did whatever they wanted offensively and didn't let Alabama get within single digits for the final 24 minutes of the game. They even led by as many as 32 points in the second half. Grant Sherfield was fantastic, finishing with 30 points and six assists. Oklahoma shot 57.6% from the field and 69.2% from 3. It was shocking to see.”

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “It's time to make a proclamation: The Purdue Boilermakers give the Big Ten its strongest opportunity in some time to win the league's first national championship since Michigan State in 2000. Why is this the case? The Boilers have a generational big man in Zach Edey — the clear-cut front-runner for national player of the year — a core of perimeter shooters that opens up a different dimension, and a top-20 defense. At 21-1 overall after Sunday's 77-61 win over the Spartans, Purdue deserves the utmost respect for its record in a conference that could send nine teams to the NCAA Tournament, and a sport that provided absolute chaos again this past weekend. Seriously, I'm asking the question: Who's really great in this sport this season? I still believe in Alabama, but seeing the Tide lose by 24 at Oklahoma on Saturday put on display that parity rules nationally. That's why what Purdue has done is so incredibly impressive, and let's make it clear: We are watching history from Edey.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “There's really no intelligent argument for anybody other than Purdue being No. 1 considering Purdue is 7-1 in Quadrant 1 with wins over Gonzaga, Marquette and Duke — and a lone loss to Rutgers by a single point. Kansas is the only school with more Quadrant-1 wins than Purdue — but the Jayhawks have four losses on their resume, among them a 23-point loss at home to TCU. Again, Purdue has just one loss, which makes Purdue the only team in the country with at least seven Quadrant-1 wins and only one defeat. In fact, Purdue is the only team in the country with at least three Quadrant-1 wins and only one defeat.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “Wisconsin has a serious talent problem right now, and that was on full display in Saturday’s loss to the Illini. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has embraced a new-age approach to recruiting. Every year, Illinois has to build a new team using high-level recruiting and the transfer portal. Illinois has proven to be one of the best talent-acquisition teams in the Big Ten in the last few years, and the gap between the build-from-within Badgers and hyper-aggressive Illinois is seemingly growing wider every day. Illinois knocked off Wisconsin for the sixth straight time, and transfer Matthew Mayer (26 points, five 3-pointers) was the best player on the court. Illinois freshman Jayden Epps went toe-to-toe with Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn who was a preseason All-Big Ten selection.”

MEGAPHONE

“This isn't a time to figure out who's fault it was and doom and gloom. We've had some really great moments. We're going to continue to have some great moments."

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, after his team blew a 23-point lead during the second half during a loss at Texas Tech Monday.