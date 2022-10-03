Tipsheet: Missouri muscled up, raising its hopes while stirring doubts for Georgia

Missouri stood in against mighty Georgia and fought to a standstill in the trenches for three quarters.

That is a huge takeaway from the Tigers’ 26-22 loss to the Bulldogs. That raised questions about Georgia’s ability to roll back into the College Football Playoff.

It also gave Truman hope that Mizzou could still pull some surprises in Southeastern Conference play this season.

After the game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked if he could put a finger on why it took so long for the Bulldogs to get their ground game going.

“Gettin' yo (butts) whipped up front. That's what the finger was,” Smart said. “When you put on pads and you've got to strike another man, and he's across from you and he weighs 300 and you weigh 300, somebody wins and somebody loses. So, the finger is we're gettin' our butts whooped, OK?”

OK then.

Missouri will gladly take this compliment. Earlier this season the Tigers got mauled at Kansas State and struggled to dispatch Abilene Christian.

They made progress with their blocking and tackling during their maddening loss at Auburn, but the national consensus had Georgia coming into Boone County to steamroll the Tigers. The betting line on the game pushed up during the week and made Georgia a 30-point favorite.

Then the game started and the Tigers gave themselves an opportunity to upset the No. 1-ranked team for the first time in school history. And they could have pulled that off, too, but for some costly penalties they took at the worst possible time.

As for the Bulldogs, their near-disaster caused them to slip from No. 1 to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll. But their CFP hopes remain intact.

Writing for College Football News, Pete Fiutak summed up the value of ugly victories earned by Georgia and other contenders:

Yeah, the playoff system is based on the whims of a panel of judges, but style points don’t mean anything this year. Optics don’t mean what they should. What have we learned so far through this mess? That 0 in the loss column doesn’t care how it got there.

Here is what the national folks were writing about that game:

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “When you’re the defending national champion, No. 1 in the polls, and loaded with talent, struggling against a mediocre opponent is a panic-inducing event. And it’s now happened two weeks in a row. If Georgia was merely bored last week in a 39-22 win over Kent State that was competitive for far too long, how would you explain such a pedestrian performance at Missouri? Though Georgia finally wore down the Tigers’ defense and won 26-22, the Bulldogs trailed the entire game until finally grinding out a lead with 4:03 remaining. It’s hard to pinpoint one or two glaring issues with Georgia, but they're just a little off everywhere at this point in the season. The Dawgs may still be the national title favorite, but they’re certainly not inevitable.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “For more than three quarters Saturday night, it looked as if the top four in the College Football Playoff chase would finally get an honest-to-goodness shake-up, as Georgia trailed Mizzou for the majority of what should have been a ho-hum SEC East game. Instead, the defending national champs escaped -- yes escaped -- the now 2-3 Tigers with a win. It was the second straight Saturday that Georgia struggled against an unranked opponent, as they beat Kent State 39-22 in Week 4. The Bulldogs are still favored to win the East. They're still a top-four team. Their ability to plow their way through the entire schedule as easily as they dismantled Oregon in the season opener, though, is now a question.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “A week after some uncharacteristically sloppy play in a 39-22 win against overmatched Kent State, Georgia looked like that same flat version of itself in the first half. The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff and promptly went three-and-out as Missouri's Trajan Jeffcoat sacked [Stetson] Bennett on third-and-14. The Tigers found success rushing Bennett throughout the first half as the Bulldogs failed to score on their first five possessions. Included in that stretch were a pair of fumbles that gave Missouri good field position. Georgia was particularly ineffective running the football in the first half, entering the break with just 33 yards rushing. That mark was also inflated by a 35-yard run from Kendall Milton that ended with a fumble.”

Zach Barnett, Football Scoop: “Georgia's record is still perfect, but the team is not. After a month of near-perfect football, Georgia had to work for a victory at Missouri. In their first five possessions, Georgia had basically one good play -- a 35-yard run by running back Kendall Milton, which he fumbled away. The Dawgs opened their trip to Mizzou going 3-and-out, fumble, three-and-out, four-and-out, fumble. When their sixth possession began, at the 8:53 mark of the second quarter, the undisputed No. 1 team in the country trailed 13-0 to a 2-2 team that lost by 28 points to Kansas State. What's simultaneously true is that Georgia did not punt again for the rest of the night -- scoring on six straight possessions before successfully killing the last 3:39 of clock -- but the Bulldogs did not score a touchdown until the 9:39 mark of the fourth quarter and did not take the lead until 4:03 remained in the game . . . I'm a believer that there's no such thing as a bad win on the road in conference play, but a harsh public has now seen a blemish on the defending champs' previously flawless image.”

Chris Wright, Saturday Down South: “Poor Stetson Bennett. Walk-on to national champion, now back to being on the receiving end of the on-again, off-again calls for his job. For the second consecutive week, Georgia did just enough to win and absolutely nothing to impress. Bennett ended up throwing for 312 yards on a staggering 44 attempts, but he never found the end zone and, for the strangest of reasons, all but ignored Brock Bowers in the red zone. That’s why Georgia was forced to kick 4 field goals and rally from a 13-point deficit. Against Mizzou. No wonder, midway through the third quarter, Dawgs fans had seen enough of Bennett and sounded the alarm to bring in one of the 5-star backups. (Makes you wonder whether Nick Saban would have made the switch to ignite an offense that couldn’t get anything going. It’s not like he hasn’t done that a time or two …) And so the controversy begins anew.”

Chis Low, ESPN.com: “Coach Kirby Smart is never going to apologize for a win, especially a road win in the SEC. But Smart wants to see his Dawgs playing cleaner football with fewer mistakes and finishing drives on offense. Georgia played just well enough to win Saturday in rallying past Missouri for a 26-22 victory. Some of the sloppiness the Dawgs have exhibited the past two weeks may catch up to them, although the schedule the next couple of weeks doesn't look too demanding. They have back-to-back home games against Auburn and Vanderbilt.”

MEGAPHONE

“This is a really tough environment. They came out, played hard, home game for them, SEC opponent — especially in the East. So, you know they came out to give us everything they got.”

Georgia center Sedrick Van Fran, on the trench battle against Missouri.