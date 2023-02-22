The Southeastern Conference solidified its standing with the NCAA Tournament selection committee Tuesday.

Missouri’s harrowing escape against Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena prevented a third straight conference loss that would have signaled “late fade” to the committee.

The Tigers also threw a block on the Bulldogs, who are trying to push their way into the Big Dance – at Missouri’s possible expense – with a late charge.

Missouri prevailed because Noah Carter, then Nick Honor hit clutch 3-point jumpers to get the Tigers barely over the top in their 66-64 overtime victory.

“They made two 3s in the last two possessions and that's tough,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. “The second one was pretty deep. It was two guys that are not considered to be their main guys. But they made big-time shots. We made some, too, but they made the last one. They made the last two 3s of the game and that was the difference.”

Mississippi State fell to 6-9 in the SEC, but it finishes with home games against Texas A&M, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. So the Bulldogs are not dead yet,

“I am pretty disappointed,” Jans said. “Obviously, we will have to get ready and we have an extra day. We just didn't get it done tonight and Missouri did. I know we will regroup and move on because we have to. We will be completely focused on Texas A&M for another unbelievable opportunity that our team has.”

And had they defeated Missouri . . . well, let’s just say TigerFan does not want to think about that.

Elsewhere, Texas A&M made its case for a higher tournament seeding by defeating Tennessee at home. After a disastrous showing in non-conference play, the Aggies have gone 13-2 in the SEC to stay on the heels of league-leading Alabama.

Arkansas finally got a return on its Nick Smith Jr. investment. The elite NBA prospect had been shelved much of the year with a knee issues, but he scored 26 points for the Razorbacks as they routed Georgia for their second straight lopsided home victory.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has his team ready to do damage. The Razorbacks finish out their season with games at Alabama and Tennessee, then at home against Kentucky – and don’t be surprised if they win two of those games to strengthen their case for a good seed.

All in all, SEC basketball is in a good place as March Madness nears.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:

Kevin Flaherty, 247 Sports.com: “The four No. 1 seeds named in Saturday’s reveal all meet the checkmarks, as you’d expect a No. 1 seed to. Houston (No. 4 offense, No. 8 defense) and Alabama (No. 13 offense, No. 3 defense) are the two most efficient teams in the country, per KenPom’s rankings, and Houston is the lone team to rank in the top 10 on both offense and defense. Purdue ranks No. 4 overall and is better offensively (No. 8) than defensively (No. 22). Kansas has played KenPom’s toughest schedule, part of why the Jayhawks lead the nation in Quad 1 wins, and Kansas ranks 15th on both offense and defense, coming in at No 7 overall.”

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “There's a clear-cut top three in the country: Houston, Alabama and Kansas. Yes, that's different from the narrative of the season, but look at the way those three teams have performed this season. That's a reasonable argument for each of them to have a stake as the top team in the country. Would it be a surprise to see another program rise to the top and win it all? Of course not. That's what makes March Madness so watchable. But these teams have separated themselves, and here's why. While the narrative on Houston is that the Cougars have not been tested to the same degree as others because they play in the American, Kelvin Sampson's team is 25-2 and ranks first in the NET rankings, as well as analytics sites KenPom and T-Rank. Houston is the safest bet to reach the Elite Eight at the very least because the Cougars lead the country in scoring defense at 55.4 points per game — a formula for winning in March.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Monday's five-point win at TCU represented the Jayhawks' 14th Quadrant-1 victory, which gives them at least five more Q1 wins than every other team in the country (Note: Purdue, Texas and Baylor are second with nine Q1 wins each.) That's why Kansas is likely headed for another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If KU secures it, Self should get serious consideration for all national coach of the year awards given what he's doing despite everything he lost from last season.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “According to law enforcement officials, the best player on the No. 2-ranked team in college basketball transported the gun that was used to kill a 23-year old woman during an argument last month in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Regardless of the legal consequences for soon-to-be NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller — and it does not appear there will be any — that piece of information alone is the most troubling story in college basketball this year by a significant distance. And yet for Alabama coach Nate Oats, it’s merely a speed bump on the way to the Final Four. Heck, it wasn’t even that. A sad situation, as he said at a news conference on Tuesday. The team even said a prayer about it before practice ended, which was certainly nice of them. But was Miller’s involvement in this horrific tragedy something that needed to be dealt with in a way that might compromise a couple wins? Apparently not to Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne or Oats.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Alabama certainly knows how to respond to losses. After falling to Oklahoma in late January, it bounced back with a 101-44 win over Vanderbilt three days later. And after dropping Wednesday's game against Tennessee, it absolutely battered Georgia on Saturday, 108-59. While some of its losses this season can be attributed to 3-point or defensive struggles, the defeat to Tennessee came because of the Volunteers' elite defense. The Crimson Tide made just eight 2-pointers, shooting 33.3% inside the arc. That's their worst 2-point effort in two years. They also turned it over 19 times. Three of their four losses this season have now come when they turn it over on at least one-quarter of their possessions.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “For a fair portion of the Big Ten season the Illini have been both the league's best 2-point shooting team and its worst 3-point shooting group. Those rankings can change game by game (and Illinois made 10 3s in its nine-point win at home over Minnesota) but the underlying trend remains. For example, Brad Underwood's team went 13-of-47 from beyond the arc in back-to-back road losses at Penn State and Indiana. When and if those shots fall, however, a projected No. 7 seed that makes 2s and plays good D could look much better in a hurry. In the Illini's win over the Golden Gophers, Terrence Shannon Jr. sat out a second consecutive game after suffering a concussion in the team's loss on the road to the Nittany Lions.”

MEGAPHONE

“When we left the Pac-12, it cost a lot of people millions of dollars and there was going to be fallout, and I think it's a direct result.. I had nothing to do with us leaving the league, but you deal with the fallout being a lame duck.”

UCLA coach Mick Cronin, on his team’s middling seeding in the NCAA’s first bracket reveal.