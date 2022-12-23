Tipsheet: Missouri survives treacherous recruiting cycle, Drinkwitz keeps grinding

Missouri did just OK in college football’s early signing period – which is pretty good under the industry’s insane circumstances.

After enjoying uncommon success on the recruiting trail in the previous cycle, the Tigers were just trying to survive this time around while the power programs tossed big money around.

As of Thursday, 247 Sports had Missouri at 36th in the country and 13th in the SEC, ahead of only Vanderbilt. Rivals.com had the Tigers at No. 31 in the nation and No. 11 in the SEC, ahead of Kentucky, Ole Miss and, of course, poor, poor Vandy.

Writing for On3.com, Peter Warren had this take:

The 2022 Tigers recruiting class finished eighth in the SEC and as a top-20 class in the country. This year’s group is nowhere close to either of this benchmarks with its class score nearly 3.0 full points lower. The obvious difference between the two classes is Luther Burden, the No. 3 overall player in the 2022 On3 Consensus. But Eli Drinkwitz also landed five other top-250 players in the 2022 class. There are none in the 2023 group.

But the Tigers held on to their key commitments and began filling key needs in the transfer portal while simultaneously preparing to play Wake Forest. Coach Eli Drinkwitz and his shifting cast of assistant coaches have their hands full.

Buying players is legal now and the power programs have more money to spend. The transfer portal has created a free-for-all that triggered wholesale tampering.

While the Tigers will miss on some ambitious targets due to NIL money and lose a few of their stars like receiver Dominic Lovett to the portal, they will also offer playing time to former four-star recruits who got lost in the talent shuffle at better programs.

Drinkwitz works hard at player procurement – unlike some coaches who recently got bounced out of the SEC – so he gives Missouri a chance to stay competitive in this crazy environment.

While Missouri didn’t land a proven quarterback in the transfer portal in the previous cycle, it landed key pieces that helped them become bowl eligible. Drinkwitz has remained on the periphery of the transfer quarterback market this time around, pending the performance he gets from the improved Brady Cook and the intriguing Sam Horn in Tampa.

Keeping four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson was a big deal, too, especially after the Tigers lost quarterbacks coach Bush Hamden to Boise State. That should set up an intriguing quarterback room IF Cook can continue progressing and IF Horn takes a big step in his second year in the program,

Writing for Saturday Down South, Matt Hayes had this overview on signing day:

Players have been on the short end of this goods for services deal for more than 150 years. The idea that an academic scholarship and professional development is fair trade for billions in media rights revenue is comical.

For the first time since NIL legislation was passed nearly 18 months ago, players truly understand their value. More than that, they know the one overarching rule of the game: There are no rules.

When Oregon lost 5-star quarterback Dante Moore on Monday to UCLA, the Ducks needed to fill a hole on their recruiting board. So they flipped 4-star quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor — where Novosad had been committed for more than a year, and had turned down numerous overtures from teams trying to do the same.

Some have millions on reserve with Nike founder Phil Knight . . . and some don’t. Others have the largest, most extensive NIL collective setup in college sports.

How else would Texas, which hasn’t been relevant since the Halcyon days of Mack Brown, land a top 3 recruiting class with the No. 1 overall player (Arch Manning) and 4 5-star recruits — including prized tailback Cedric Baxter Jr. of Orlando, that noted hotbed of Longhorns alumni (that’s sarcasm, everyone).

How else does Oregon flip Novosad . . . and land 5-star end Matayo Uiagalelei over Ohio State and USC — a late run that moved the Ducks into the No. 7 ranking?

From this day forward, if you’re an elite blue-chip prospect, the signing day routine is simple: Waltz into the money mosh pit open for business. Make it clear to the collectives of the schools you’re considering that you’re taking best and final offer, so ante up, everyone.

Here is what else folks have been writing about the recruiting wars:

Brandon Huffman, CBSSports.com: “All is right with the world. The Crimson Tide are back on top of the recruiting rankings with an impressive six five-star prospects from the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. Of the 27 recruits landed in total, 26 are rated four-stars or higher with just one three-star joining the group. They held on to Caleb Downs, the No. 1 safety in the nation, landed the No. 1 EDGE in the country in Keon Keeley and flipped the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally from Iowa, Kadyn Proctor.”

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports: “As crazy as it sounds, Georgia came into the week under the mindset that they needed to get better up front. Yes, the nation’s No. 1-ranked rushing defense was worried about its defensive line and more specifically so its pass rush. So, Top247 edge rusher Damon Wilson was kind of a 'must get' for the folks in Athens. Well, mission accomplished for the Bulldogs as they Wilson’s LOI on Wednesday afternoon as he picked the defending national champions over Ohio State. Wilson might be the best pure pass rusher in the 2023 cycle. Pairing him with Gabe Harris and Samuel M’pemba (who are both already practicing at UGA) is huge as that trio should help bring some juice around the corner. Of course, Wilson wasn’t the only addition for Georgia on Wednesday as the Bulldogs also secured the services of two trait-laden defensive backs in Daniel Harris and Kyron Jones. More good news could come Thursday as UGA is viewed as the team to beat for Top247 defensive lineman Jordan Hall.”

Erick Smith, USA Today: “It was always going to be hard for the Aggies to replicate last year's phenomenal class that earned praise as one of the best in the modern history of recruiting. However, the Aggies have already lost significant pieces from that group to the portal and struggled to gain the same traction with some of the biggest recruits this cycle. The disappointing play of Jimbo Fisher's offense and a 5-7 finish certainly had an impact, but finishing well outside the top 10 - even with a smaller class than others - is a disappointment for a program that needed to keep building on the impressive 2022 haul to get where it wants to go.”

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “When I ranked the top transfer portal quarterbacks a couple weeks ago, I had the former NC State star at No. 1. That’s right. Leary is a star. In his last healthy season (2021), he broke Philip Rivers’ NC State record with 35 passing touchdowns, 27 of which came against ACC competition. In 2022, he suffered a midseason pectoral injury and when offensive coordinator Tim Beck left for Coastal Carolina, Leary hit the portal for a new opportunity. Enter Kentucky, stage left. Enter All-SEC upside, stage right. To be clear, Leary could both start and end 2023 as an All-SEC quarterback. The only signal-caller who might have more All-SEC love entering 2023 is KJ Jefferson, who already played well in 2 years as a starter at Arkansas. Give me Leary over the inconsistent guys like Jaxson Dart, Brady Cook, Joe Milton or even any current LSU quarterback. Unproven SEC quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe or Carson Beck haven’t shown that they’re better than Leary yet, and while Will Rogers certainly trumps Leary with the cumulative numbers, he still hasn’t finished better than No. 49 in FBS in quarterback rating. Of course, we’ll wait and see the way the portal plays out. Graham Mertz to Florida isn’t moving the needle, but if someone like Sam Hartman were to enter the fray, well, that would change things a bit. No matter what, though, Leary deserves to be ranked on the short list of top SEC quarterbacks. For my money, there weren’t 10 returning quarterbacks better than Leary entering 2022. That’s why he was the preseason ACC Player of the Year. They used to make statues for guys who put up a 35-5 TD-INT ratio with 3,433 passing yards. No other quarterback in America had at least 35 touchdown passes and just 5 or fewer interceptions.”

Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: “There haven't been many hotter teams in the past few weeks than Miami on the recruiting trail. With Mario Cristobal putting the full-court press on in recruiting and having some major alum backing name, image and likeness programs for the players, the Hurricanes have been recruiting at a high level. On Nov. 29, Cristobal and his staff were able to flip ESPN 300 defensive end Collins Acheampong from Michigan. Since that flip, Miami has added six more high school recruits to the class, including five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola, running back Mark Fletcher, defensive end Rueben Bain and ESPN 300 athlete Christopher Johnson. The staff also went into the transfer portal to add immediate contributors and added former Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen and UCF corner transfer Davonte Brown.”



