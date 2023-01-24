Tipsheet: Missouri's victory over Kentucky gains value as Wildcats pull together

Missouri is glad to be done with Kentucky during this Southeastern Conference basketball season.

The Tigers are happy to have their victory over the Wildcats in the bank because it’s likely to become more significant as the season progresses.

Wildcats coach John Calipari finally has his team back on the track, so it will be a handful the rest of the way. Kentucky upset Tennessee on the road, then dispatched Georgia and Texas A&M at home to coalesce.

“The avalanche brought them together,” Calipari noted. “The only thing that brings about change is a crisis. That was a crisis. They came together. They talk about a meeting, I’m telling you, the only thing that brings about change is a crisis. You can have a meeting with no crisis, and you’re wasting time.”

And . . .

“They knew I believed in them, and at Tennessee, I told them, if I have to drag you over hot coals to where you’re supposed to go, we’re breaking through, so you can do it or I’m dragging you, but we’re going to do this,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you, as a coach it’s way easier when they drag me. It’s way easier. The other one just beats you down.”

Calipari found his winning player mix with dominant postman Oscar Tshiebwe surrounded by Antonio Reeves, CJ Fredrick, Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace -- with point guard Sahvir Wheeler moved to the supporting cast.

“We studied that lineup,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said after his team lost at Kentucky. “This is the third game. If you only looked at those guys in the last two games in comparison to their first four games, statistically, they are a distinctly different team. In those two games, they average 28 free-throw attempts. In the first four, I think the number was in the low teens. Their job on the glass has been much better. Their pace is a little different.

“Their team is different. The basis of how we prepared was based on the numbers we had studied in those two games. It's not to take away from the first four games, but there was overwhelming evidence of how they were playing and what they were running. It seemed as though they had a different collective thought in what they were trying to accomplish.”

Kentucky is pushing back into at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament. Missouri, Texas A&M and Arkansas are also in that fight behind SEC leaders Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee.

Missouri faces key opportunities this week at Ole Miss, which is 1-6 in SEC play, and at home against Iowa State. The Tigers have gained a midseason boost with the reemergence of shot-maker Isiaih Mosley and emergence of 6-foot-10 Mohamed Diarra to add needed defensive length and rebounding.

Tigers coach Dennis Gates held Kobe Brown out of the Alabama game to give Brown’s injured ankle more time to heal. If Brown can play (and play effectively) this week, this team could reach another level.

Here are the games Missouri should win the rest of the way: Mississippi State, LSU, South Carolina and Ole Miss at home.

Here are the maybe games: Iowa State and Texas A&M at home, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Georgia on the road.

Here are the likely losses: Tennessee and Auburn on the road.

Winning six more games should put Missouri in good shape heading into the SEC Tournament. With Kentucky out of the way, that looks doable.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Just when it seemed like the top four or five men's college basketball teams in the country were separating themselves in the rankings, chaos ensued. Kansas lost two games, including Saturday's home blowout to TCU, and then Houston lost at home to Temple on Sunday. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, it was the first time in AP poll history that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams lost at home on back-to-back days. It's also quite likely the first time in Power Rankings history, too. So what happens now? Is it Purdue or Alabama at No. 1? Let's look at the résumés. Alabama has the edge in the metrics. The Crimson Tide are slightly ahead in KenPom, Sagarin and the Basketball Power Index, while also ranking No. 1 in ESPN's strength of record. They were ahead by one spot in the NET, as well. In terms of quality wins, Purdue has one more Quadrant 1 win and is 9-1 against Quadrants 1 and 2, while Alabama is 10-2. Purdue has wins over Marquette, Gonzaga and Duke, while Alabama counters with a victory over Houston. It's also worth noting Purdue beat Gonzaga by 18 while the Crimson Tide lost to the Zags by 10. The tiebreaker for me is simply how well Alabama has been playing. The Crimson Tide have won all seven SEC games by an average of 21 points a night. Meanwhile, Purdue has had five one-possession games in the Big Ten, and hasn't looked as overwhelming.”

Andy Katz, NCAA.com: “(Trayce Jackson-Davis) put himself back on the scene as a first-team all-American candidate and possible player of the year with two stellar performances. TJD scored 35 points in 35 minutes in a 15-point win at Illinois. Then, on Sunday, TJD poured in 31 and 15 in a home win over Michigan State. Those two results helped catapult the Hoosiers back into the conversation of a possible second-place finisher in the Big Ten (sorry, don’t see any team catching Purdue just yet).”

John Fanta, Fox Sports: “Another storyline reflecting the randomness to the season? Gonzaga's 75-game home unbeaten streak ended with a loss to Loyola Marymount. The Bulldogs also said goodbye to a streak of 116 consecutive victories in the WCC over teams not named BYU or Saint Mary's. Those numbers are ridiculous, but they also show that even a top-10 Gonzaga team doesn't feel like the Zags squads of recent years. And just think, this team was ranked sixth in the AP Poll last Monday.”

Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “The preseason Atlantic 10 favorite Flyers fell out of first place with a damaging loss at George Washington. Dayton still has the league’s top NET ranking at 69, but the conference remains a long shot to get an at-large berth in addition to its automatic qualifier.”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “In early October, Big 12 coaches cast their annual preseason ballots and pegged Kansas State as the No. 10 team in the conference. Reminder: The Big 12 only consists of 10 teams. As we sit here in late January, however, first-year coach Jerome Tang and Kansas State have proven to be at the extreme of one spectrum on the standings -- just not the one many predicted. After stumbling on the road last week at TCU, the No. 13 Wildcats stacked home wins this week over No. 2 Kansas and Texas Tech to improve to 6-1 in Big 12 play while seizing the No. 1 spot in the regular-season title race in the toughest conference in college basketball.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “These Wildcats fit in with the cuddly underdog role cultivated for years by hall of fame football coach Bill Snyder. Five stars don't typically come to Manhattan. Kansas State is a developmental program in both major revenue sports. But there has seldom been a better time to be a Wildcat. K-State won the Big 12 in football with a backup quarterback (Will Howard), a 5-6 tailback (Deuce Vaughn) and a Big 12 defensive player of the year (edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah) who arrived on campus as a three-star prospect. Tang's best player arrived with promise, fanfare and some history. (Keyontae) Johnson hadn't played since December 2020 when he collapsed on the court at Florida. The exact nature of a heart ailment that caused a nine-day hospitalization and included a medically-induced coma has never been revealed.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “Mike Brey announced he will step down from the Notre Dame basketball program after the season. Notre Dame is a good job with the resources to make a snazzy move. Plenty of names have been linked as potential replacements, but if Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry is not on the shortlist, Notre Dame needs to find a new list. Shrewsberry quickly proved to be a tip-top X’s and O’s coach. He isn’t afraid to install unconventional defenses to try and steal a victory, and Penn State’s offensive sets are absolutely elite. Shrewsberry’s Indiana ties speak for themselves, which makes him a natural fit at Notre Dame, too. His coaching acumen is fantastic, but his roster-building abilities deserve more buzz. It can be hard to get dudes at football-loving Penn State. But Shrewsberry has gone into the transfer portal and landed mid-major studs like Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk in back-to-back cycles who have proven to be fantastic additions. Penn State only has one guy over 6-foot-10 in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten, but Shrewsberry has the No. 25-rated offense in the country because he built a roster that makes up for its lack of size with a ton of 3-point shooting. If Notre Dame is able to pry Shrewsberry away from Penn State, there’s no doubt the Fighting Irish would instantly have a real chance to vault back into the top tier of the ACC.”

MEGAPHONE

“There is time to be reactive in a negative way if your team’s not doing well. This is not one of our times. We have gotten beat, and granted we got beat (by) a team that was projected to win the league tonight, that’s really good. And they went through the same crap we’re going through right now. ... Our league is that good. It's going to be a grind.”

Kansas coach Bill Self, after the Jayhawks lost at Baylor to extend their losing streak to three games.