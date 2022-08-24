Tipsheet: Mistake-prone Moreno ready to sell Angels, bail on baseball

Bumbling Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno seems ready to sell his badly mismanaged franchise.

“Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time,” Moreno said in a statement. “Throughout the process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players, and business partners.”

Long-suffering Orange County fans must be thrilled, since Moreno’s stewardship of the franchise got worse over time. He bought the team from Disney in 2003, shortly after it won its only World Championship, and he eventually ran it into the ground.

The Angels are buried in the American League West again, destined to miss the postseason for the 12th time in 13 years. Just as the Angels wasted the latter half of Albert Pujols’ Hall of Fame career with their maddening incompetence, they have been wasting the prime years of superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Despite building large payrolls, the Angels haven’t won a playoff game since 2009.

The Pujols signing didn’t pay off. The Vernon Wells and Josh Hamilton additions were busts, as was the more recent signing of injury-battered Anthony Rendon. The Ohtani signing was epic, but now he could land on the trade block with the team facing a massive rebuild.

Bringing Joe Maddon back to manage also failed to pay off – and his time back in Anaheim left him exasperated. Moreno spent money on players, but he refused to invest in a contemporary baseball operation.

“The infrastructure needs to be improved. There’s a lot of things that need to be improved there,” Joe Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times. “These guys can’t do it alone, obviously. It’s the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It’s not just bright, shiny objects — they have that.

“They need to do the infrastructure better in order to get to where we had been in the past. That was my goal, to get the Angels back to where we had been in the past. That was it. Nothing but pure intentions. I was an Angel. They had every ounce of me. And now that’s done.”

Moreno’s business dealings with the franchise were also problematic. His failed bid to buy Angel Stadium for $320 million and develop the surrounding area led to a federal corruption investigations, arrests and resignations from local political office.

All in all, Moreno will definitely NOT be missed if he gets out of Our National Pastime.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “If Moreno's process does result in a sale, that development will have major repercussions throughout the league, in no small part because it could clear the way for a Shohei Ohtani trade . . . Rival front offices believe that the biggest hurdle to an Ohtani trade would be getting Moreno to sign off on it; if he's out of the picture, the odds of an offseason deal would increase. It's fair to wonder why an incoming owner would be OK trading one of the best players in baseball, but the situation is comparable to what the Washington Nationals faced this past deadline with Juan Soto. Ohtani, 28, is a year away from free agency, at which point he's certain to demand a massive contract. The new owner will already have several large obligations on the books, including those given to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, and will likely have to leverage themselves financially in order to complete the purchase. As a result, they may shy away from another big contract -- especially if they take a realistic view of where the Angels stand, competitively. The last point is crucial because Ohtani -- a two-way sensation and the reigning AL MVP -- has a say in where he'll play after next season. He's publicly stated that his top priority is to win games, making it possible -- if not downright probable -- that the Angels are far down on his list of preferred suitors.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “This is one of those rare you-can-go-home-again tales where a great player leaves a great situation, becomes ordinary and barely noticed for a decade, then goes home for a retirement jaunt and relocates the thing he had all along. It’s basically an Afterschool Special, with The Rock as Pujols, Ryan Reynolds as Paul Goldschmidt, and Keira Knightley as Lars Nootbaar. True, most of this has been done since the all-star break, after which he took a .215/.301/.376 slash line and doubled it, and even at that he was really only noticed once the Cardinals stopped acting like the Brewers and took command of the easily seized NL Central race . . . The Cardinals aren’t the Dodgers, mind you, or really even the Mets, but their record since the break (20-7) is keeping them apace with Los Angeles (24-7) and New York (21-10), and even with a doughy second half schedule of losing teams and free-falling Yankees and Brewers, you can only win the games you play. Anyway, Pujols remains the man who went to Hollywood, found money, mediocrity, and anonymity, then went home to tidy up his affairs and is having the time of his life. In St. Louis.”

Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “For more than two months, the Yankees were great. Incredibly, seemingly historically great. After beating the Blue Jays on June 18, they were off to a 49-16 start, on pace for a never-ever-ever-going-to-really-happen 122 wins. For two months since, they’ve been struggling. They’re six games under .500 since that Toronto game. It’s actually been even worse, recently – in August, they’re 6-14 after getting a win over the Mets on Monday night. It’s hardly a disaster, not yet. They’re still 8 games up in the AL East, and their playoff odds have sunk all the way to, uh, 99.9%. This ends with a trip to the postseason no matter what happens. But it’s clear that the team is hardly firing on all cylinders right now, and it’s even clearer that the clubhouse noticed; look no further than usually even-keeled manager Aaron Boone admitting ‘we're all pissed off and frustrated about it’ after a loss to the Blue Jays.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “There are slumps, there are bumps in the road, and then there’s what’s unfolded in the Bronx the past month: An utter collapse from a World Series-ready New York Yankees team that until the second half was flirting with historical greatness. Panic mode, activated. OK, so this mystifying stretch of bad baseball is certainly cause for concern. And Yankees fans thirsting for the club’s first title since 2009 might have thought a relatively free ride back to the Fall Classic was in the offing after the team lapped the field in the first half. Nope, that’s not happening. If this Yankee skid . . . that brought them back to the pack has dredged up anything, it’s two questions that may not be answered until mid-October: Just how good are they? And just how mortifying is this cold spell? . . . Statistically, as the song says, it’s a little bit of everything. Yet if you’ve watched this game for a minute, you know that for all the glamour of the long ball and the numbing quantification of analytics, starting pitching remains its backbone. And that’s perhaps the most important 180 in the club’s funk. Hitters will slump, sometimes en masse, and the Yankees are on a bad one right now . . . DH Giancarlo Stanton and his .498 slugging percentage are out on a rehab assignment, recovering from an Achilles injury. And season-long sinkholes at shortstop and left field are even more glaring when the big boys scuffle. But all is possible with run prevention, and a softening of the starting pitchers’ performance is probably the greater long-term concern.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “The Yankees will get (Harrison) Bader back in a couple of weeks, it looks like, and they could certainly use him. But man, does that price seem steep now, even without (Frankie) Montas struggling and (Gerrit) Cole going over a month without a win. It turns out that teams at the deadline are desperate for reliable starting pitchers, and there’s a reason why they’re always trading for them and not trading them away. Oh, and also, Jordan Montgomery is god now, having given up a single run in his four starts in a Cardinal uniform. Monday he carved up a soft Cubs lineup, mixing in all four pitches and using every piece of the strike zone. Only two batters even saw ball three, which is why on pitch 99, as Nick Madrigal dutifully grounded out, it marked the second Maddux of the season. The Yankees are still locks to make the postseason, and their playoff rotation of Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, and either Montas or Germán stands up just fine against anyone’s. It’s just standing a little more precariously than you’d expect if you last checked on the team in June.”

MEGAPHONE

"I have seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares. There's no other one to blame than myself. I haven't made the right decisions these past few weeks, month, even starting in the beginning of the year. I have made a mistake, and I regret every single step I have taken in these days. But there's a long way going forward. There's a very long way going forward. I'm gonna remember how this feels, and I'm gonna make myself not ever be in this position ever again. I know I have a lot of love that I have to gain back. I have a lot of work to do."

Fernando Tatis Jr., falling on the sword after his PED suspension.