Tipsheet: Mizzou can't make the most of national football showcase

Kaelen Jones , The Ringer: “Perhaps the most important component to (USC coach Lincoln) Riley’s move is that it occurs at a time when player empowerment—both financially and in terms of movement—is rapidly growing, in part thanks to NIL rights. Unlike some of his fellow well-paid coaching peers, Riley has not publicly ripped athletes for their decision-making in wielding monetary influence or transferring to a new school. He rejected the notion that NIL poses “challenges” along the recruiting trail, instead referring to it as an opportunity, specifically for USC, to utilize its resources.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “(Missouri coach Eli) Drinkwitz didn’t make the rules, but he isn’t going to sit around and hope something happens. He’s going to make it happen. ‘Adapt or die,’ he says. So here he is, in the middle of the biggest, baddest conference in college football — when most everyone in the SEC has had a 100-year head start on Missouri – searching for a way to chase and catch and become relevant. Gary Pinkel did it for a couple of years, and since then, Missouri may as well be Vanderbilt. Because if you ain’t winning in the SEC, you’re losing. The next thing you know, the NCAA gives you a gift – a genuine get out of jail free card. It’s called the NIL rule, and the NCAA doesn’t know what in the world it’s doing or how to regulate it (because they can’t; it’s illegal to do so), and they’ve thrown open the gates. They’ve given Drinkwitz and every other coach at every other school that has complained year after year about the growing divide between the haves and have-nots, a chance to quickly gain ground on the Alabamas and Georgias of the college football world. Frankly, it’s coaching malpractice for Drinkwitz to not stand at the dais on the first day of the Early Signing Period and declare, without hesitation, that if you want a winner at Missouri, he needs help from the community.”