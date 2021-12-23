Tipsheet: Mizzou can't make the most of national football showcase

For whatever reason the Armed Forces Bowl was it for college football Wednesday night.
That meant, at a minimum, the Missouri-Army game was a default ESPN offering in sports bars across the country. So the Tigers got a special showcase opportunity.
That they staged this special showcase without star running back Tyler Badie was a bummer, especially with the game ending in a 24-22 loss. It’s certainly understandable about the young man’s camp getting queasy about him running 40 times.
Still, the late decision to pull Badie and suffer the team consequences stung Truman.
Writing for Deadspin, Sean Beckwith had this take on the Badie scenario:
I appreciate a coach looking out for his player. This could be a situation where he’s offering up himself as the sacrificial scape lamb for internet trolls and diehard fans to rail against to protect Badie from catching blowback. The people who think loyalty to teammates and university supersedes looking out for yourself, family and future pro career need to stop acting like they wouldn’t cover themselves in bubble wrap if they had a seven figure payday looming.
If that is the case, and that’s what Drinkwitz is doing, good (stuff). If that’s not the case, and this is the time he’s chosen to look out for his player — something he could’ve done at multiple points during a 6-6 season — it’s a little too overprotective. Now you want to listen to your conscience and play the “What if” game?
The flip side of the "What if" game was the Armed Forces Bowl was a 200-yard game waiting to happen for Badie. The Tigers offensive line opened huge rushing lanes throughout the game and Tyler could have enjoyed his night in the national spotlight.
This could have been his Tony Temple game. Remember when Temple tore up Arkansas for 281 yards and four TDs in the Cotton Bowl?
Writing for College Football News, Pete Fiutak advised fans to shrug off their disappointment:
It was a loss. It was a painful last second defeat when the team seemed like it had the thing won.
However, freshman QB Brady Cook played like a keeper. Thrown into the tough moment as the starter, had completed 27-of-34 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown, and he ran nine times for 53 yards and a score. He missed a few throws – especially on the two point try late – but he didn’t turn the ball over and he kept drives alive with his legs.
The offensive line was outstanding. The rotation of backs worked. The offense moved the ball well in the first quarter and in the final moments, and the defense was able to keep the Army ground game to under four yards per carry.
It was a brutal was to end the season, but there’s the motivation going into next year around a slew of good-looking young parts.
Hopefully that makes some fans feel better heading into the holiday.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while that missed two-point conversion play haunts Cook all winter:
- So what becomes of Connor Bazelak now?
- In their 25-point loss to Illinois, did the Tigers find hope in Trevon Brazile’s 11 points and six blocked shots?
- Is super-sized Illini center Kofi Cockburn tuned up and ready for the Big Ten battles?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
Mitch Albom, Detroit Free Press: “College is, by definition, a place to attend school for a period of time with the goal of earning a degree. What we have now, particularly with football and basketball, are multi-billion dollar entertainment engines that just happen to be attached to college campuses. They are, for top players, like minor leagues franchises. Sure, the big money isn’t going to everyone. But that’s what skewers the whole thing. And what will create animosity between players and sports. I would have preferred a sizable share of the school’s TV revenue, allowing every player to get the same amount for busting his or her butt while trying to remain academically eligible. Instead, we have a system where a cornerback might make nothing, but his quarterback earns a million a year. Or where a highly recruited point guard who loses the starting position simply jumps to another school, taking the starting position away from someone else, who then jumps himself. You can call that free market, fair labor, musical chairs, whatever. But it bears little resemblance to what college sports once implied, a recreational activity that students played to represent their school, forge friendships, and feel part of something bigger than one person. Merry Christmas, college athletes. You’ve earned the right to be compensated. But it should come with a new name. There’s already a word for when football means million-dollar deals, coaches jumping ship, players signing with the highest bidder, and nobody really caring about what jersey they’re wearing one year versus the other. It’s called the NFL.”
Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “The old model was broken. Not just broken but wrong. It penalized football players for playing football because an everyday student — a violinist or an actor or a dancer — could wake up one day, decide she or he needed a change and transfer to another school with no problem. It created a $4 billion industry in which the players received tuition, room and board, books and a small stipend — but could in no way participate in the open market. Brent Venables made $2.4 million as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, then agreed to a six-year, $43.5 million deal to be the coach at Oklahoma. That’s what is provided by free agency and an open market, and no coach has ever complained about it. Yet they’re upset that the players now can 1) get a cut, and/or 2) find some place that might offer them more? This is moving fast, and the fact that the rules governing both transfers and the ability for players to profit off their names changed over the past year makes it all the more jarring. But it’s far from a disaster, and there’s plenty of time for corrections.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Despite the hysteric claims that allowing athletes to negotiate endorsement deals would turn recruiting into an uncontrollable bidding war where all the players went to the schools with the richest boosters, guess what? The same teams that got the best talent before are going to get the best talent now. In our first bit of empirical evidence about how NIL would impact a recruiting class, look who’s in the top 10 of the recruiting rankings heading into signing day, according to rivals.com: Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Michigan and Florida State. In other words, it looks pretty much like any other year . . . For the top level of high school prospects, NIL money is going to be there regardless of where they end up enrolling. Even if Texas A&M winds up with the No. 1 class for the first time, which some analysts expect if Jimbo Fisher can close the deal with a few key prospects on Wednesday, is it really that much of a surprise?”
Kaelen Jones, The Ringer: “Perhaps the most important component to (USC coach Lincoln) Riley’s move is that it occurs at a time when player empowerment—both financially and in terms of movement—is rapidly growing, in part thanks to NIL rights. Unlike some of his fellow well-paid coaching peers, Riley has not publicly ripped athletes for their decision-making in wielding monetary influence or transferring to a new school. He rejected the notion that NIL poses “challenges” along the recruiting trail, instead referring to it as an opportunity, specifically for USC, to utilize its resources.”
Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “(Missouri coach Eli) Drinkwitz didn’t make the rules, but he isn’t going to sit around and hope something happens. He’s going to make it happen. ‘Adapt or die,’ he says. So here he is, in the middle of the biggest, baddest conference in college football — when most everyone in the SEC has had a 100-year head start on Missouri – searching for a way to chase and catch and become relevant. Gary Pinkel did it for a couple of years, and since then, Missouri may as well be Vanderbilt. Because if you ain’t winning in the SEC, you’re losing. The next thing you know, the NCAA gives you a gift – a genuine get out of jail free card. It’s called the NIL rule, and the NCAA doesn’t know what in the world it’s doing or how to regulate it (because they can’t; it’s illegal to do so), and they’ve thrown open the gates. They’ve given Drinkwitz and every other coach at every other school that has complained year after year about the growing divide between the haves and have-nots, a chance to quickly gain ground on the Alabamas and Georgias of the college football world. Frankly, it’s coaching malpractice for Drinkwitz to not stand at the dais on the first day of the Early Signing Period and declare, without hesitation, that if you want a winner at Missouri, he needs help from the community.”
MEGAPHONE
“The possibilities for NIL, for all of our student athletes here, are endless. We’re just scratching the surface of what this is getting ready to be. And again, you kind of look at this job and this opportunity here at USC, and what you project—not only where it’s at now or maybe the history, but also look into the future of what it can be. I have a hard time imagining a university, a football program that could be in better position than us to capitalize off that.”
New USC coach Lincoln Riley.