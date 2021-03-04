Tipsheet: Mizzou eases doubts with massive road victory

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Indiana won the second of its five national championship banners in 1953, when men's basketball coach Branch McCracken guided a team headed by Don Schlundt to a one-point victory over Kansas in the title game. By the time Bob Knight won a fifth banner for the Hoosiers in 1987, the days of McCracken and Schlundt, 34 years earlier, seemed part of a distant past. It has now been 34 years since that last national title for IU, 19 since the program's last Final Four and five since the team's last appearance in the NCAA tournament. The first number represents Indiana's longest dry spell in the NCAA tournament era, while the other two figures signify the longest droughts in their respective categories for the Hoosiers since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Quite possibly Indiana would have heard its name called last year had there been a Selection Sunday. What we do know is that the Hoosiers' 2021 tournament picture has grown significantly more uncertain after two losses to Michigan State and one each to Rutgers and Michigan, all recorded over the past two weeks. IU is 7-11 in the Big Ten and will play its regular-season finale on the road at Purdue. Indiana hired Archie Miller in 2017 in part because of the excellence his Dayton teams had displayed on defense. Yet defense has been the Hoosiers' weak point this season, at least in Big Ten play. IU entered its second game against the Spartans ranked No. 12 in the 14-team league for defensive efficiency in conference play.”