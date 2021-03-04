Tipsheet: Mizzou eases doubts with massive road victory

The Missouri Tigers won another game this season, which some fretful fans feared would not happen.
After losing four of their previous five games, they reaffirmed that they were going to the NCAA Tournament by upsetting Florida 72-70.
Their invitation to the Big Dance wasn’t much in question -- except in the minds of Mizzou boosters who forever fear the worst. The sky always seems to be falling in Boone County.
The Tigers made certain they would not finish their Southeastern Conference slate with a losing record, which would have been a bad look for a team that flew so high earlier this season.
And they earned still another high-quality victory, beating a strong SEC team on the road. This should give them an opportunity to escape the dreaded No. 8/No. 9 seed slot.
“Credit those guys, they executed better than we did down the stretch, both offensively and defensively,” Gators coach Mike White said. “I thought we had a great fight to us, especially in the last 10 or 12 minutes, to have a real chance. Just couldn’t get it quite done.”
And once again the Tigers won by executing a last-second play coming out of a timeout – something that had not been a strength of previous Missouri teams.
"Great execution by Missouri out of the timeout,” White said. “They got it to Dru Smith on the wing and we didn't handle that ball screen situation very well, got beat to his strong hand, allowed the ball screen reject and then we had a couple guys swarming to the basketball, trying to make plays from the help side. I thought it looked like one of those guys might be able to get a hand on it, but he had a great finish. Credit those guys."
Here were some other notable developments in the madness of March:
- The Atlantic 10 Tournament got underway with the also-ran round Wednesday. St. Joseph’s beat La Salle and George Washington beat Fordham. St. Joseph’s plays UMass next – with the winner moving on to face SLU Friday in the quarterfinals.
- As expected, SIU Edwardsville and Southeast Missouri State ran took quick exits from the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Their season ended Wednesday with losses to top seed Belmont and No. 2 seed Morehead State respectively. SEMO hung tough but ultimately lost 61-54 despite Eric Reed Jr.’s 17-point performance.
- Oregon handled UCLA 82-74 for its ninth victory in their last 10 games. This late push by the Ducks adds value to Mizzou’s earlier victory over them in Omaha.
- Maryland fell 60-55 at Northwestern Wednesday, sucking some momentum from their late push toward the bracket. The Terps had won their previous five games in the Big Ten.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here’s what folks have been writing about college basketball:
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “When it was officially announced that Ayo Dosunmu would miss his third consecutive game, Michigan immediately jumped to an 8.5-point favorite over Illinois. And it made sense. I mean, the Wolverines have looked like a machine lately -- first while beating Ohio State two games after a 21-day COVID-19 pause, then while destroying Iowa and Indiana by an average of 19.0 points. So there wasn't much of a reason to think Michigan would be threatened at home by an Illinois team missing its best player, especially a player like Dosunmu, who doubles as one of the nation's best. And if anybody tries to tell you otherwise, don't believe them, because they're lying, which makes what happened Tuesday one of the biggest surprises of the season. Final score: Illinois 76, Michigan 53. Yes, the shorthanded Illini won by 23 points inside the Crisler Center -- snapping Michigan's 13-game winning streak at home, and seven-game winning streak overall, while handing the Wolverines just their second loss of the season.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Indiana won the second of its five national championship banners in 1953, when men's basketball coach Branch McCracken guided a team headed by Don Schlundt to a one-point victory over Kansas in the title game. By the time Bob Knight won a fifth banner for the Hoosiers in 1987, the days of McCracken and Schlundt, 34 years earlier, seemed part of a distant past. It has now been 34 years since that last national title for IU, 19 since the program's last Final Four and five since the team's last appearance in the NCAA tournament. The first number represents Indiana's longest dry spell in the NCAA tournament era, while the other two figures signify the longest droughts in their respective categories for the Hoosiers since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Quite possibly Indiana would have heard its name called last year had there been a Selection Sunday. What we do know is that the Hoosiers' 2021 tournament picture has grown significantly more uncertain after two losses to Michigan State and one each to Rutgers and Michigan, all recorded over the past two weeks. IU is 7-11 in the Big Ten and will play its regular-season finale on the road at Purdue. Indiana hired Archie Miller in 2017 in part because of the excellence his Dayton teams had displayed on defense. Yet defense has been the Hoosiers' weak point this season, at least in Big Ten play. IU entered its second game against the Spartans ranked No. 12 in the 14-team league for defensive efficiency in conference play.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “The feeling around Indiana is that things are shaky, but there’s yet to be any tangible momentum by the school to fire Archie Miller for his third non-NCAA tournament season in four years. (Indiana appeared on the cusp of reaching the NCAAs last year, projected as a No. 10 seed.) The buyout of more than $10 million is borderline untenable in normal times and even more awkward amid a pandemic. Can Indiana’s athletic department can pull off paying out that money and rallying the cash for a $30 million contract — and potentially another huge buyout — to lure someone like Chris Beard, Scott Drew, John Beilein, Bobby Hurley or Mick Cronin? Probably not, as that would take sophistication, savvy and some groundwork that no one has seen any signs from in Bloomington. The backchannels are quiet, so far. The biggest worry for new IU AD Scott Dolson should be that there’s little pathway on the current roster or via committed recruits to obvious improvement. There’s also not a no-brainer replacement, as hiring the caliber of coach Indiana would want is a high-wire act they don’t appear prepared to navigate.”
Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “MSU’s win Tuesday night against Indiana fell more in the column of damage avoidance, but a top-tier win against the Wolverines, in addition to recent triumphs over Ohio State and Illinois, would ease some pressure on the Spartans heading into the Big Ten tournament. More consistent contributions from Josh Langford and Gabe Brown have helped MSU’s recent push. The Wolverines, however, figure to be a bit cranky after seeing their normally free-flowing offense stifled by Illinois just two nights ago. They could use some early buckets from the perimeter to make Hunter Dickinson’s life easier on the low blocks.”
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “The Blue Devils lost in overtime at Georgia Tech to drop to 11-10 on the season and off the list of the first four teams out of the field. Maybe a Big Ten team could squeeze into the field with a record like that because of the strength of that league, but it's hard to imagine an ACC team pulling that off. Now they have to win at UNC to be two games over .500 when the ACC Tournament begins.”
Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “Monday's big winner -- in more ways than one -- was Illinois, which hammered Michigan on the road to further solidify its case for a No. 1 seed. The biggest loser? That would have to be Boise State, which -- coming off two hard-fought and excusable losses at San Diego State -- returned home and found a way to drop a Quad 4 game to Fresno State. The Broncos now find themselves as the dreaded ‘First Team Out.’”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “When Minnesota handed Michigan its first loss of the season on Jan. 16 and improved to 11-4, the AP voters rewarded the Gophers by bumping them up to No. 17 in the next poll. It's been all downhill since. With their at-large hopes for the NCAA Tournament already most of the way down the tubes, the Gophers' misery continued Wednesday in an 84-65 loss to Penn State. That's now nine losses in 11 games for Minnesota since the Michigan win and six in a row. Injuries, including a foot issue for big man Liam Robbins, have hindered coach Richard Pitino's squad as of late, but don't totally excuse a collapse of this magnitude.”
MEGAPHONE
"It's been a long year. The two pauses. The injury to Will [Richardson], injury to [N’Faly] Dante. I am really proud of the guys for sticking together and hanging with the coaching staff. Going through the ups and downs and really doing a great job."
Oregon coach Dana Altman, on his team’s strong finish.