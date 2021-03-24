Tipsheet: Mizzou fans take note of English's coaching rise

There is a cadre of Kim English fanboys who have been dreaming of the day the former Tiger returns to Boone County to take charge of the basketball programs.
Some Mizzou fans who have given up on Cuonzo Martin have English high on their 2023 Coaching Hot Board.
But for now English is taking his first crack at head coaching at George Mason, which has become a perennial also-ran in the Atlantic 10 conference.
English’s hiring fit the trend of head coaching hires this season. Some notable programs took a shot on an assistant coach rather than bid on an established head coach.
Penn State hired Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry. Minnesota hired Xavier assistant (and former Golden Gophers assistant) Ben Johnson and UNLV promoted assistant coach Kevin Kruger.
Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen has been connected to the Utah opening, but it remains to be seen if he wants to leave the NBA for a college job.
These developments slowed the head coaching carousel somewhat, but openings remain at Indiana, Marquette and DePaul in addition to Utah. Arizona could open up too, since Sean Miller is working under an expiring contract with the dark cloud of serious NCAA recruiting violations hanging over his program.
Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser is a person of interest for both DePaul and Marquette. Indiana could inquire, too, if it can’t woo Scott Drew out of Baylor.
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens took a pass on the job. Indiana has shot down reports that it tried to hire former Ohio State coach Thad Matta. Former Michigan coach John Beilein has also be the subject of speculation in the Hoosier State.
Moser has a sweet setup at Loyola – high salary for that competitive level, recruiting pipeline flowing, tremendous job security in his hometown – so he can afford to be picky.
George Mason athletic director Brad Edwards gave English, 32, a five-year contract to leave the staff at Tennessee and helm the Patriots.
Although English is obviously younger than most first-time Division I head coaches, he has been widely viewed as rising star after assistant coaching stints at Tulsa (under former Mizzou coach Frank Haith), Colorado and Tennessee.
“He’s not as young as Sean McVay was when he took over the Rams or Billy Donovan when he took over Florida,” Edwards noted. “It’s not so much youth but experience — relevant experience and quality of that experience. He’s got a pretty good body of work for a young guy.”
This seems like a perfect fit for English, a Baltimore native who knows the regional terrain. The Patriots are coming off a 13-9 season and could return a decent amount of talent next season, depending on how many players transfer out.
George Mason has a history of basketball success, including its famous Final Four run in 2006. So English could be set up to succeed – and hold the interest of his fanboys back in Missouri.
Here is what folks are writing about the coaching carousel:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Moser beating Illinois in the second round on Sunday has increased his stock even more. He entered the postseason as arguably the hottest name on the coaching carousel, given his Final Four run in 2018 and Missouri Valley titles in three of the past four seasons. I think he holds the key to the carousel moving forward. If Indiana shows interest, Moser could theoretically take any job he wants. He's among the early favorites at Marquette -- it's likely there's mutual interest -- and he has also been connected to the DePaul job for a year. Moser could also wait and see if any other jobs open. Moser is a bit of a different candidate. He already makes more than $1 million per year at Loyola Chicago, he grew up just outside Chicago and he already turned down a hefty pay bump when St. John's was interested a couple years ago. Preferences that might be obvious for other candidates don't necessarily apply to him. I don't know if the carousel is going to stop spinning and wait for Moser to be finished with the NCAA tournament and then make a decision, but I'm not sure any of the big jobs move on until they know for sure Moser isn't interested. Indiana turning to Moser would be awfully interesting.”
Dan McDonald, Rivals.com: “If you pay $10 million to fire a coach, you better shoot for the stars to get an elite coach. The first call has to be Baylor head coach Scott Drew. He’s done a remarkable job his entire tenure in Waco, and has taken it to another level in the past few years. He’s from Indiana and can build a program where he recruits the right kind of players, develops them, and doesn’t lose a ton of transfers. In the event he doesn’t want the job, go across the state of Texas and make Chris Beard say no. He’s an elite recruiter attracting five-stars to Texas Tech and has also developed unranked prospects into first-round picks. He’s a great coach that can turn things around quickly in Bloomington.”
Steve Bartle, 247 Sports: “Alex Jensen is a Ute legend. He played a prominent role during Utah's Final Four teams while Rick Majerus led the team. He enjoyed a very successful career at Utah, which included a Mountain West Conference Player of the Year award. Jensen played professionally overseas in Spain, Turkey, and Japan for a few years. Jensen left professional basketball to become an assistant coach for his mentor, as a member of Majerus' new staff at Saint Louis Jensen remained on Majerus' staff for four seasons, until he was offered the job as the first head coach of the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League. He joined the Utah Jazz staff as an assistant in 2013 and has remained on the bench to this day. As an assistant for the Jazz, he's been instrumental in the development of players, particularly Rudy Gobert. He's become one of the top assistants and has interviewed for a number of head coaching jobs in the NBA. However, Jensen makes sense for many reasons. He would bring back an incredible amount of fan and alumni support in an instant. This is a hire that many fans have hoped for and many former players rave about their relationship with Jensen. As a coach, he is unproven but his track record for player development and time spent with the Utah Jazz - currently one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA - is very encouraging. A big question mark would be how he finds success on the recruiting trail but with a strong supporting cast, that would go a long ways.”