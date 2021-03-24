Tipsheet: Mizzou fans take note of English's coaching rise

Dan McDonald , Rivals.com : “If you pay $10 million to fire a coach, you better shoot for the stars to get an elite coach. The first call has to be Baylor head coach Scott Drew. He’s done a remarkable job his entire tenure in Waco, and has taken it to another level in the past few years. He’s from Indiana and can build a program where he recruits the right kind of players, develops them, and doesn’t lose a ton of transfers. In the event he doesn’t want the job, go across the state of Texas and make Chris Beard say no. He’s an elite recruiter attracting five-stars to Texas Tech and has also developed unranked prospects into first-round picks. He’s a great coach that can turn things around quickly in Bloomington.”

Steve Bartle, 247 Sports: “Alex Jensen is a Ute legend. He played a prominent role during Utah's Final Four teams while Rick Majerus led the team. He enjoyed a very successful career at Utah, which included a Mountain West Conference Player of the Year award. Jensen played professionally overseas in Spain, Turkey, and Japan for a few years. Jensen left professional basketball to become an assistant coach for his mentor, as a member of Majerus' new staff at Saint Louis Jensen remained on Majerus' staff for four seasons, until he was offered the job as the first head coach of the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League. He joined the Utah Jazz staff as an assistant in 2013 and has remained on the bench to this day. As an assistant for the Jazz, he's been instrumental in the development of players, particularly Rudy Gobert. He's become one of the top assistants and has interviewed for a number of head coaching jobs in the NBA. However, Jensen makes sense for many reasons. He would bring back an incredible amount of fan and alumni support in an instant. This is a hire that many fans have hoped for and many former players rave about their relationship with Jensen. As a coach, he is unproven but his track record for player development and time spent with the Utah Jazz - currently one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA - is very encouraging. A big question mark would be how he finds success on the recruiting trail but with a strong supporting cast, that would go a long ways.”