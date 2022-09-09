Tipsheet: Mizzou heads to Kansas State with plenty to prove

After a successful soft launch of the Luther Burden Era, Missouri faces a more significant test at Kansas State.

Given the gauntlet facing the Tigers during the weeks ahead – Georgia and Florida to open October, Kentucky and Tennessee to start November -- a road victory against their former Big 12 rival would do a world of good.

The Wildcats finished 8-5 last season and stepped on South Dakota 34-0 to open this season. Coach Chris Klieman is looking to take them to their third bowl game in his fourth season on the job.

For now, skepticism abounds for Mizzou. CBS Sports has Missouri ranked 64th overall, up three spots from the preseason ranking. USA Today also ranked the Tigers 64th -- with no movement from their preseason standing.

The various Southeastern Conference power rankings have the Tigers residing in the cellar with Vanderbilt under further notice.

Here was some of the reaction to Missouri’s season-opening rout of Louisiana Tech:

Writing for College Football News, Pete Fiutak had this take:

Well hello, Mizzou offense. The Tigers have the weapons in place, starting with the rise of QB Brady Cook, the running game has various options, and superstar freshman Luther Burden showed off his potential with a touchdown rushing and receiving in the 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs of La Tech might be all about the passing game now, but it was still an impressive performance by the Tiger D allowing just 11 rushing yards helped by four sacks and nine tackles for loss. The defensive front should be able to contain Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez, the offense will be balanced and dangerous – the O should travel just fine.

Over at Saturday Down South, Matt Hinton ranked Cook 13th on his quarterback power rankings:

Cook mostly hit his marks in a run-oriented, 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech, accounting for 262 total yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. The optimistic take: His mobility adds a dimension to the offense that the last guy, the departed Connor Bazelak, never did the past 2 years. Otherwise, judgment is on hold until we see him against some defenses with a pulse, beginning this weekend against Kansas State.

At 247 Sports, Brad Crawford gave Burden a nod:

True freshman Luther Burden is must-see TV for the Tigers. Missouri found creative ways to get their five-star signee the football in the opener and he made the most of his touches, finishing with a rushing and receiving touchdown. Coming into the season, Missouri was the SEC's biggest mystery and struggled to find a rhythm early on offense, but the other side of the football was takeaway-driven. Aided by three interceptions, Missouri scored 24 points in the second quarter.

So the Tigers earned at a polite golf lap in Week 1. Let’s see what they can accomplish in the Little Apple.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what else folks have been writing about college football:

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “If you only looked at the final score and saw that Alabama beat Utah State 55-0 last week, you wouldn't know the whole story. First of all, Utah State won the Mountain West last year, so it isn't the typical cannon fodder you see getting blown out by teams of Alabama's caliber. More than that, however, is how much bigger the final margin could have been. Alabama scored its final touchdown of the game to go up 55-0 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. Judging by how things had been going to that point, Alabama likely would have scored 70 points had it kept its starters in the entire game. Finally, as if Texas' defensive staff wasn't having enough nightmares about facing quarterback Bryce Young and the Alabama offense, the Tide showed a new wrinkle last week. Young led the team in rushing, picking up 100 yards on five carries. We didn't see Young do that a lot last season en route to the Heisman Trophy.”

Chris Low, ESPN.com: “Even mentioning Kentucky's name in context with the Top 25 rankings or the SEC football race was at one time pure fantasy. Come on, at a basketball school? Don't get football coach Mark Stoops started on that one, especially this week, as his Wildcats take on Florida in the Swamp, a game that in the past barely caused a ripple in the SEC. After all, Florida won 31 consecutive games in the series before the Wildcats finally broke through in 2018. But on Saturday, it will be the first SEC matchup of the 2022 season pitting two nationally ranked teams against each other. Coming into this season, most would have predicted that Kentucky would be the only team ranked among the two. That's before Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson went into full Cam Newton-mode last week in the Gators' 29-26 upset of then-No. 7 Utah.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “The Week 1 physical win over Cincinnati was wildly undervalued. This is the same Cincinnati program that had won 33 of its previous 38 games, nearly beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl in 2020 and played Alabama tight for three quarters in last year’s Playoff semifinal. And this is the Arkansas program that won 9 games in 2021 and put everything in 2022 on the shoulders of QB KJ Jefferson to make the next big step. His team, his offense — and his ability to move from a run-first quarterback to an accurate thrower on intermediate passes. Jefferson then went out against one of the nation’s best defenses and completed 69 percent of his passes — including 8 of 10 on 3rd-down throws. He had 3 TDs and 0 INTs, and still rushed for 56 yards and another touchdown. And those intermediate throws? Jefferson was 4-of-4 in 3rd-and-9-plus situations. He had 7 throws of at least 15 yards, and 2 of 25-plus. That’s how you change an offense and take a team from a rising factor in 2021 to a team that can win any game in 2022.”

Ryan Wright, Rivals.com: “Two teams looking for respect will meet Saturday at Acrisure Stadium when Tennessee travels to Pitt for an SEC vs. ACC showdown. Both are proud programs looking to reestablish themselves among college football’s elite. There may not be a fanbase wanting it more than Tennessee’s. For decades, the Volunteers were a winning program that regularly challenged for national championships. The end of the Phillip Fulmer era effectively ended Tennessee’s run. But hope has reemerged on Rocky Top with Josh Heupel in town. Tennessee ended the 2021 campaign with a 7-6 mark, with three losses coming by a combined 15 points. The Johnny Majors into Jackie Sherrill eras at Pitt in the late 70s and early 80s gave the Panther faithful a taste of winning at an elite level year after year. If Pat Narduzzi has been anything, he’s been a consistent winner looking to get over the proverbial hump. The 2021 season may have been that hurdle-clearing year producing an 11-3 record that included a 41-34 win over Tennessee, a conference title and a berth in the Peach Bowl. Bragging rights, a recruiting boost and respect are on the line come Saturday.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “It appears Lane Kiffin took a page from Jim Harbaugh's playbook with his quarterback situation and is going with Luke Altmyer this weekend against Central Arkansas after Jaxson Dart failed to impress during Saturday's win over Troy. It feels like the Rebels' preseason ranking inside both the Coaches and AP Poll was due to last season's success and the expectation of a plug-and-play scenario at Ole Miss offensively. But here's the problem — mastermind Jeff Lebby left for Oklahoma in the offseason and neither top option at quarterback has near the experience of last season's leader, Matt Corral. It may take a few weeks for Ole Miss to work out the kinks. You never want to pull too many takeaways from Week 1, but something looked off offensively. Do the Rebels have the talent — and maybe more importantly, ceiling — to be a top 25 team this season? Sure, but that weekend performance in Oxford left a lot to be desired for a team most picked to challenge for a top-tier finish behind Alabama in the SEC West this fall.”

MEGAPHONE

“He told me, ‘You've got $17.1 million left on your contract and we're gonna give it to you.' I said, ‘What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of?'”

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, on accepting his short haircut from LSU athletic director Chris Woodward.