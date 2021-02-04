Tipsheet: Mizzou holds off Kentucky, adds to Calipari's exasperation

Kentucky coach John Calipari has talked up his team’s chances of making a late run this season.
If the Wildcats could win out in Southeastern Conference play, he reasoned, they could make their case to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
That run had to start on the road at No. 18 Missouri. And the Wildcats failed, again, losing 75-70 in Boone County to fall to 5-11 this season.
This has been a tough season for the blueblood college basketball programs, but no team is suffering more than Kentucky.
“What we have right now, I think they all want to win, but I still think they want to win on their terms,” Calipari told reporters after the game
The Wildcats played an awful first half, rallied in the second half . . . and then fell short against the more experienced Tigers in the closing minutes.
“I just was hoping we’d get out of here with a win,” Calipari said. “The way we played in the first half, I just said, ‘Look guys you’re better than that, let’s go. Let’s step on the gas and we’re going to go.’”
And they did. For a while. The Wildcats cut their 13-point deficit to two points, but the Tigers withstood the charge and closed out the victory with poise.
Calipari didn’t play Our Town's Cam’Ron Fletcher in the second half after giving a cameo appearance in the first. He also benched guard Dontaie Allen, pointing out that Mizzou exploited his defense in the first half.
“In the second half we shortened the rotation because those guys were playing pretty good,” Calipari said. “And then made some dumb plays and got a technical and did some stuff that stretched the game out.”
And . . .
“It’s not like we didn’t play in the last four minutes. We knew what we were doing. We were playing. We defended. We just, again, turned it over -- 17 turnovers, you’re not going to win a game like this.”
With Terrence Clarke hobbled by an ankle injury, the Wildcats suffer from so-so play at point guard. They are not a great three-point shooters, nor are they great at attacking the basket off the drive.
“When we opened that court to drive it, you have to get somebody who can get by somebody and then can make lay-ups," Calipari said. "We’re going to continue to mess with things and tweak stuff. We’re going to continue to work on the last four minutes of the game.
“The crazy thing is, with my other teams we knew exactly what we were doing in the last four minutes. This may be game to game. And I’ll be honest with you, it might be player to player.”
Next up for Kentucky is a home game against Tennessee, a tough-minded defensive team that has struggled to score lately. Once again the Wildcats will try to find their turning point.
Tipsheet knows this much: The Wildcats will have a whole new look next year one way or another. There are some one-and-done players on that roster -- and not in a good way.
Calipari has already added West Virginia center Oscar Tshiebwe as a transfer and more help is on the way.
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Kevin Sweeney, SI.com: “The Gators have completely turned their season around after at one point sitting just 6–4, 3–3 in the SEC. A dominant win seemingly out of nowhere against Tennessee two weeks ago seemed to turn UF's luck, and now Florida is rolling toward the NCAA tournament after Saturday’s road win at West Virginia. After trailing in Saturday’s game in Morgantown at halftime, the Gators bounced back in a big way in the second. Big man Colin Castleton was dominant, posting 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in the win. Cleveland State transfer point guard Tyree Appleby was also excellent, tallying 12 points, seven assists and three steals. Mike White’s team is running good offense, playing well together and seems poised for a potential top-four finish in the SEC.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Yeah, the Crimson Tide lost a tough one to Oklahoma Saturday, but is still a spotless 9-0 in the SEC with a three-game lead, and might lap the field. This ain’t football. Alabama was supposed to finish fifth. The three teams voted at the top — Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU — the Tide has already beaten by eight, 20 and 30 on their own courts, and then Kentucky again in Tuscaloosa by 11.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Yes, there's a good deal of basketball still to be played. The Big 12 is one of the two strongest conferences in the country, and Scott Drew's Baylor team still has road games to play at Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kansas. In an ordinary season, that would be a gauntlet. But you might have noticed that this is no ordinary season. Games are being canceled, blue-chip programs are struggling and, not least, Baylor is absolutely cruising through its schedule. No BU opponent has lost by fewer than eight points this season. Tuesday's win against Texas stands out because it should have been the toughest remaining game faced by the Bears. The Longhorns entered the evening alone in second place in the Big 12, and they were playing at home -- albeit in front of a reduced crowd made up largely of friends and family. Nevertheless, Baylor rolled to its 17th consecutive victory. The single most impressive feature about this Baylor team statistically on either side of the ball is that it simply hits its shots. To this point in the Big 12 season, BU is connecting on 56% of its 2s and 43% of its 3s. No other team in the league is even close to matching that level of accuracy.”
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Michigan State played top-10 Iowa on Wednesday down to the end. Heck, it even led for nearly 18 minutes of the 40-minute fight. Maybe it was a turning point, maybe not; Izzo refuses to accept a moral victory. But he also won't accept defeat, and he's confident despite the shaky record and the suspect résumé that this team is bordering on a breakthrough . . . No one thinks a four-game losing streak, an 8-7 overall record and a 2-7 mark in league play accurately depicts the totality of this team's talent. But talent and potential aren't part of the criteria to NCAA Tournament inclusion for the selection committee. Sparty needs a full about-face, and quick.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Perhaps we shouldn’t be having teams play Saturday and Monday this season. That’s what both Oklahoma and Texas Tech had to do. After the Sooners beat Alabama on Saturday and Texas Tech took down LSU, they met on Monday night in Lubbock in an awful game for both teams. Clearly, the players were tired, as it wasn’t a great defensive game — it was a rough night offensively. Yes, they’ll have to play multiple days in the conference tournaments, but that’s a problem for March. Oklahoma only scored 18 points in the first half against Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders only had 25. Interestingly, they both shot 33.3% from the floor, but the Red Raiders made a few more plays down the stretch to win 57-52. Still, Oklahoma’s recent run deserves praise and the Sooners still seem like a top-15 team to me. They beat No. 9 Kansas, No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Alabama before finally coming up short against No. 13 Texas Tech. It didn’t help the Sooners that leading scorer Austin Reaves has missed the last 2 games due to COVID-19 protocols, but it was still a historic month for the Sooners in terms of top-10 wins.”
MEGAPHONE
"We've got to get back to playing. Maybe I've done a poor job. It's hard to push guys when you know they're worried about getting [COVID-19], they're worried about every test. That's draining on a player. It's not that I'm afraid of -- I'm past the point of getting sued, it doesn't bother me anymore. I'm just telling ya that you do have some compassion and empathy for people because it's a tough time for them. But I don't think I'm very good that way, and I don't think they respond."
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, on his team’s struggle.