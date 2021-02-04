Tipsheet: Mizzou holds off Kentucky, adds to Calipari's exasperation

Mike Lopresti , NCAA.com : “Yeah, the Crimson Tide lost a tough one to Oklahoma Saturday, but is still a spotless 9-0 in the SEC with a three-game lead, and might lap the field. This ain’t football. Alabama was supposed to finish fifth. The three teams voted at the top — Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU — the Tide has already beaten by eight, 20 and 30 on their own courts, and then Kentucky again in Tuscaloosa by 11.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Yes, there's a good deal of basketball still to be played. The Big 12 is one of the two strongest conferences in the country, and Scott Drew's Baylor team still has road games to play at Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kansas. In an ordinary season, that would be a gauntlet. But you might have noticed that this is no ordinary season. Games are being canceled, blue-chip programs are struggling and, not least, Baylor is absolutely cruising through its schedule. No BU opponent has lost by fewer than eight points this season. Tuesday's win against Texas stands out because it should have been the toughest remaining game faced by the Bears. The Longhorns entered the evening alone in second place in the Big 12, and they were playing at home -- albeit in front of a reduced crowd made up largely of friends and family. Nevertheless, Baylor rolled to its 17th consecutive victory. The single most impressive feature about this Baylor team statistically on either side of the ball is that it simply hits its shots. To this point in the Big 12 season, BU is connecting on 56% of its 2s and 43% of its 3s. No other team in the league is even close to matching that level of accuracy.”