Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason made his pitch to remain employed by engineering a stunning upset of Missouri.
“I told my team this, and I want everybody to understand this, OK?” Mason said on the SEC Network telecast. “A lot of people want this job, so they think. but I’m the man that’s built for this job. Every day, man, we grind. We grind. Don’t question us. Don’t question who we are, what we do or how we play.”
OK then.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith made a pitch of his own by leading his squad to an even-more-stunning upset of Wisconsin.
“In my time at Illinois, this is our signature win," he told reporters after the game. "We have needed a signature win, against the No. 6 team in the country. We played them toe to toe. We saw so much fight and we learned a lot about our guys. One of the best wins you could possibly have.”
How do these things happen in college football? Writing for his College Football News site, Pete Fiutak explained:
Of course Clemson was supposed to blowout North Carolina a few weeks ago by 75.
Of course Georgia was going to slip by South Carolina last week.
Of course Missouri didn’t need to bring any effort to get by a Vanderbilt team that got rolled by UNLV the week before.
Of course Wisconsin could just hope off the bus and beat Illinois.
College football has a shorter season than the unnecessarily long and pointless regular seasons in the NBA, MLB and NHL, but it’s still a grind. Because every regular season game matters more than it does in any other sport, there’s a constant intensity and a constant edge that’s impossible to maintain over three months.
So once again Tigers coach Barry Odom goes back to the drawing board. He will need a big rebound this week to beat Kentucky.
The Wildcats are very good, but have become Odom's nemesis in the SEC East. Coach Mark Stoops has had Odom's number and he will target this team as a potential season-changer for his squad.
Here is what folks wrote about all of this:
David M. Hale, ESPN.com: "The shocker in Champaign was the headline act, of course, but Saturday was full of dizzying twists . . . Woeful Georgia Tech, trying desperately to find any way to move the ball on offense, stunned 19-point favorite Miami. Sure, it took a fumble recovery in the end zone, a fake punt that went for a touchdown and overtime, but Geoff Collins got his first ACC win. Missouri knows a thing or two about upsets. Its debacle at Wyoming in Week 1 proved one of the season's biggest stunners. But one bad turn deserves another, and Missouri delivered, falling 21-14 as a 21-point favorite to Vanderbilt. How ugly were those losses? Let's count the ways. lllinois, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt have combined to lose games this season to Eastern Michigan, The Citadel and UNLV, yet they all pulled stunners on Saturday. Wisconsin, Miami and Missouri were each favored by at least 17 points. It was the first time since 2007 that three favorites that large all lost outright on the same day. Missouri, which seemed to have completely righted the ship after that opening loss to Wyoming, becomes the first SEC team to lose twice as a double-digit favorite in one season since Florida in 2001. For any bettors who backed Illinois, Georgia Tech and Vandy -- this would be done only on a dare -- a $100 parlay on the three would've paid out a whopping $207,800. That'd pay a nice chunk of some coach's buyout."
Dan Wolken, USA Today: "For some reason, we have been led to believe that Missouri became a very good football team at some point over the last two years. There hasn’t been a lot of evidence to support it, really, but the Tigers have often been talked about as the kind of team you don’t want to play because they will occasionally look good while feasting on the mediocre. There was even some recent buzz about what might happen if Missouri won the SEC East while under a postseason ban from the NCAA, a punishment that is currently being appealed. But the Tigers losing to Vanderbilt 21-14 pretty much ensures that we won’t need to spend much time examining the bylaws on that one. Alongside Missouri’s botched season opener at Wyoming, this is now two horrible losses for the Tigers in a season when they should absolutely be 7-0 and on their way to 10 or 11 wins, regardless of their bowl status. Is it a fireable offense for Barry Odom to lose to Vanderbilt one week after the Commodores turtled up against UNLV? No, but it’s certainly a missed opportunity to make the case that Missouri has reached a new level as a program. Instead, it all just starts to look the same."
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: "I doubt Missouri is actually going to win the SEC East considering it has to play Georgia and Florida in consecutive weeks in November. Technically, though, the Tigers are still very much in this divisional race. It would be something if Missouri made it to Atlanta by beating either the Bulldogs or Gators (or both), while losing to Wyoming, and now Vanderbilt 21-14 on Saturday. In any case, just when you think Barry Odom's team is good, they do something like this."
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "The Tigers couldn’t get Kelly Bryant and the passing game going, a charged up Vandy defense held firm against the run, and just couldn’t get the offense moving. There was only one turnover, but 12 penalties for 120 yards and whiff after whiff on third downs were crushing. Bryant did what he could – he led the team with 72 rushing yards – but the line couldn’t get the running backs rolling. Vanderbilt pulled that from out of nowhere. Ke’Shawn Vaughn ran for 96 yards and a touchdown and led the team with 80 receiving yards and a score, Mo Hasan was far more effective than Riley Neal – right up until Neal came up with the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth. Give this game to the defense, though, that was night-and-day sharper and more effective than it was against UNLV. Vanderbilt can’t start thinking about a bowl at 2-5, but at least the season pulled up out of the nosedive. Now it has to go on the road to deal with South Carolina and Florida – the Commodores have to play giant killers – with the pressure around the running game like the D had this week. Missouri can’t go bowling thanks to the NCAA, but it can help screw up Kentucky’s year next week before getting a week off to get ready for Georgia and Florida."
Ross Dellenger, SI.com: "The Tigers had won five straight games after a season-opening loss at Wyoming. They were a 21-point favorite at a 1–5 Vanderbilt team. QB Kelly Bryant completed just half of his passes for 140 yards, and Vandy’s defense kept MU under 300 yards of offense . . . The Tigers have beaten South Carolina, Ole Miss and West Virginia. They have lost to Vanderbilt and Wyoming. Go figure."
Clay Travis, Outkick the Coverage: "The Missouri loss will get overshadowed by the Wisconsin loss at Illinois, but this win for Vanderbilt is nearly as stunning as the South Carolina win at Georgia. I thought Mizzou could sneak into the SEC East mix this year, but this loss to Vanderbilt is a huge blow to that idea. It’s also a stunning win for Vanderbilt because I’d pretty much penciled in the Commodores as the worst team in the conference this year, which likely left Derek Mason being fired at the end of the year. Instead now Mason has a lifeline to keep his job."
MEGAPHONE
"This didn't end our season. We still have games left to play. We have to come back with a focus. If you thought that the season ended today, then I don't know what to tell you. You probably won't be playing, because we definitely have a lot more opportunity out there."
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, after the Illinois loss.