Tipsheet was curious to get its first look at Missouri's basketball team, even if that peek came against sadly overmatched Incarnate World.
"Gotta tip the proverbial cap to Missouri - their defensive pressure and sheer size is a lot to deal with," Incarnate Word head coach Carson Cunningham said. "Coach (Cuonzo) Martin does a great job with his squad. This game should help us sharpen up."
The Tigers won 82-42 and would have scored 100 with better three-point shooting. Not only did they miss 24 of 31 shots from beyond the arc, they hiked up some of those without bothering to get into their offense.
They will need better shooting in their next two games, against mid-major power Northern Kentucky and at perennial power Xavier.
Here are some thoughts on the game:
- With all eyes on Jeremiah Tilmon, he started his season well. Incarnate Word had nobody remotely capable of stopping him on the block, so he went to work. His productive 20 minutes (16 minutes, seven rebounds, five blocks) should put him in a good frame of mind heading into the campaign. If Tilmon can gain and maintain a confident and aggressive mindset, the Tigers will earn some quality victories this season.
- Guard Xavier Pinson was the big winner in Game 1. He came off the bench to play fast but under control. The strength he added with offseason training showed when he attacked the basket. He looks better prepared for SEC play. This guard-driven team must play with more pace and Pinson looks ready to make that happen.
- Guard Dru Smith didn't wow fans with his triple-single debut (eight points, four rebounds, five assists). But he played the "glue guy" Martin much appreciates. He is an efficient player who boosts a team that was highly inefficient last season. While some teammates were too quick to launch a three-pointer, he was too reluctant in Game 1.
- The Tigers won easily without getting anything from guard Mark Smith, their go-to guy early last season. Going forward, though, they will need Smith to complete his comeback from foot surgery and provide consistent scoring. He was barely involved in the offense Wednesday night, taking just four shots and dishing zero assists.
- Conversely, Torrence Watson was assertive but off-target in Game 1. He missed six of eight shots and turned the ball over twice. But he kept firing and that will be his role this season. Martin wants him to keep his scorer's mentality while continuing to improve his defense.
- Javon Pickett is healthy again and it shows. The player who flashed so much potential early last season is back. He attacked the basket at both ends, getting eight rebounds (four offense) to go with his 10 points. Pickett's solid all-around game will help Martin shift to smaller lineups at times this season.
- Guard Mario McKinney will force Martin to use those smaller lineups so he can get some playing time. He converts turnovers into transition dunks. He converts missed shots into follow dunks. His overall offensive game needs work, but he will still have an impact on this team.
- Last season Kevin Puryear lost his confidence and struggled through a disastrous senior season at power forward. K.J. Santos came off the bench and got nothing done again and and again. Freshman Kobe Brown brings an aggressive mindset and a well-rounded offensive game to that position this year. He is going to throw up some ill-advised shots, but having to reel in a young player beats having to coax a veteran player into taking change.
- Similarly, Freshman Tray Jackson is unafraid. He, too, should develop quickly. He and Brown were huge recruiting gets for Martin. Many fans complained that Mizzou didn't add a seasoned graduate transfer to man the power forward slot, but this tag team could work. Having two big-upside players competing for minutes at that slot makes the Tigers fare more viable.
- As it stands today, Mitchell Smith projects to start at center next season with Tilmon almost certain to go pro and Reed Nikko graduating. So he needs to take a big step this season. That helps explain why played 13 minutes in Game 1 and the steady Nikko played just four minutes. Smith adds a perimeter shooting element to the 5-spot but his interior defense and rebounding still need work.
- Finally, bouncy forward Parker Braun showed why he earned a scholarship after spending his redshirt freshman year as a walk-on. He was highly noticeable at both ends during his garbage-time appearance. If Braun sticks with it at Missouri -- adding muscle and polish as he goes -- he could eventually work his way into the rotation.
BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Ian O'Connor, ESPN.com: "College basketball's elders rolled out four heavyweights for a kickoff Madison Square Garden doubleheader and hoped everyone would quit talking about players getting paid. Zion Williamson's presence would have made the sell a bit easier. Given the transient nature of the college game, your average New Yorker would have had a hard time naming four or five kids who dressed for Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State. Not that star power was in short supply Tuesday night. You just had to know where to look to find it -- on the sideline. Mike Krzyzewski, Bill Self, John Calipari and Tom Izzo walked into the Garden as Hall of Fame coaches with a combined 3,168 victories, 27 Final Four appearances (not counting the two Calipari lost at Memphis and UMass over NCAA violations), and eight national titles (five from Coach K) over a combined 121 Division I seasons. They are the faces of their universities, not just their teams, for a reason. If the NBA belongs to the players, and all the franchise-making and breaking they do in free agency, college basketball belongs to the coaches. They are the constants, the only stars who never graduate or turn pro. They have the money and the power. They control the distribution of scholarships, minutes, and just about everything else in their programs. That isn't going to change. But something fundamental does need to change about college basketball fame and fortune, and much sooner than later. Coaches can keep all of their fame; it's the fortune part they have to start sharing with the athletes who sent them to the Hall of Fame in the first place."
Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo! Sports: "Michigan State began the season atop all the major polls. Duke was playing in its first post-Zion game. Kansas is trying to win Bill Self’s second championship with the specter of an NCAA probe hanging over the program. For once, Kentucky entered the Champions Classic with the least amount of preseason buzz, but the Wildcats won’t fly under the radar anymore. They’re the talk of college basketball again after establishing themselves as an early national title favorite with easily the most impressive performance of the night. Tyrese Maxey came off the bench Tuesday night to score 26 points and lift second-ranked Kentucky to a 69-62 victory over top-ranked Michigan State. Anytime the foul-plagued Spartans scratched back to within striking distance during the second half, Maxey had an answer ready to stymie their momentum."
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: "John Calipari's preferred lineups are big, bigger and biggest, including last year's XL team. True to form, Cal began this game with a front court that goes 6-11 (Nick Richards), 6-9 (Nate Sestina) and 6-6 (Kahlil Whitney). But he ended the game relying on three guys who stand 6-3 or shorter—and who will probably dictate how good this team will be. Immanuel Quickley had 10 points, making seven of eight free throws. Point guard Ashton Hagans had 11 while dogging Spartans star Cassius Winston through an array of pick-and-roll situations. And the newest freshman star of the 'Cats, Tyrese Maxey, came off the bench to score 26 dazzling points—the most ever in a freshman debut game under John Calipari since he came to Kentucky in 2009."
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: "No, there isn't a player on Duke's roster this season as talented as Zion Williamson or RJ Barrett, nobody in uniform capable of overwhelming the opposition like those two did last season. That's why Duke was abnormally low on some preseason ballots. But don't get it twisted. The Blue Devils are still strong at point guard, tough defensively, more balanced and deeper than usual and possibly in possession of more future first-round NBA Draft picks than any other team in the country. That might not be enough to get Barack Obama back to Cameroon Indoor. But it could be enough to win Coach K's sixth national title."
MEGAPHONE
“I don’t know that a game, win or lose, on Nov. 5 is going to count much in March. But still, there are lots of things we can learn from this game and hopefully improve on.”
Bill Self, to reporters are his team's sloppy season debut.