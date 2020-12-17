Tipsheet: Mizzou progresses, SEC dominates in football's early signing period

College football’s early signing period is nearly done and here’s the not-so-shocking news: The Southeastern Conference dominated again.
The SEC placed nine schools among the Rivals.com top 22 recruiting classes: Alabama (No. 1), LSU (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4), Florida (No. 7), Texas A&M (No. 13), Tennessee (No. 14), Ole Miss (No. 18), Missouri (No. 20) and Arkansas (No. 22).
Rival’s No. 20 rating for Missouri merits an exclamation point. While 247 Sports (26th) and ESPN.com (31st) were less generous with their assessments of coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s first class, clearly the new regime is making headway with top prospects.
Writing for ESPN.com. Craig Haubert offered this overview of Mizzou’s talent haul:
The Tigers are fighting to keep the best talent at home. Winning out for in-state ESPN 300 Travion Ford was a statement, as was keeping OT Connor Tollison home. The state of Texas is always important for the Tigers, and two three-star prospects, CB Darius Jackson and DE Jonathan Jones, both had Big 12 offers. ESPN 300 ILB Dameon Wilson was a nice pickup out of the Tar Heel State in late June. The staff sought impact players on the defensive line, heading to the junior college ranks for DEs Shemar Pearl and Daniel Robledo. The flip of in-state three-star WR Dominic Lovett from Arizona State brings another needed playmaker to the class.
Here is how folks assessed the rest of the SEC landscape:
Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “As if the reclaiming of the No. 1 spot and the potential of the ‘highest-rated class in recruiting history’ weren't enough, a deeper dive on Alabama's class showcases how Nick Saban is going to keep fielding explosive offenses. The group of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will be gone after this year, and they will be replaced not only by John Metchie III but also with five-star wide receiver Jacorey Brooks and four-star Christian Leary. There's also two five-star offensive linemen (JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer) and the No. 2 offensive guard in the country (Terrence Ferguson) coming in to provide depth for a group that will be tasked with being the anchor for an offense that will highlight those playmakers on the outside. Saban asked if this is what we wanted football to be when he was questioning the up-tempo and high-scoring offenses at the beginning of the decade, but he's ending it doing a better job recruiting offensive players than anyone in the country.”
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com: “No one recruits like Nick Saban does. It's just a fact. The Crimson Tide quietly entered Wednesday without much buzz about potential flips, but ended up stealing two of LSU's top commits in Top247 wide receiver JoJo Earle and Top247 defensive end Keanu Koht. The last-minute additions not only reminded everyone who still runs things in the SEC, but put an exclamation point on a No. 1-ranked Alabama recruiting class that now includes four of the nation's top 10-ranked wide receivers prospects in Earle, five-star Jacorey Brooks, four-star Agiye Hall and four-star Christian Leary. The Crimson Tide also might not be done as four-star offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts has come into play after he backed off a verbal commitment to Auburn.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “LSU had some recruiting losses early on but responded by flipping two Mississippi State commits, four-star in-state wide receiver Malik Nabers and JUCO three-star linebacker Navonteque Strong. Both seemed to be strong commits to the Bulldogs, but the LSU staff had been working behind the scenes to pull this off. They also grabbed four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee, who de-committed from Tennessee in late November, and landed running back Armoni Goodwin, who is a four-star who had been committed to Auburn before Gus Malzahn was fired. And then the biggest prize of the day for LSU was the No. 1 recruit in the class, Maason Smith. The Tigers were the favorite for quite some time, but the staff still did an amazing job keeping Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Miami at bay for the in-state five-star. Despite the loss of Koht and Earle to rival Alabama, it was a solid day overall for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers. Smith was a must keep. Had the Tigers lost him, this class would have suffered in national perception in a big way, and UGA made it close.”
Craig Haubert, ESPN.com: "The Bulldogs are in the mix for an 11th straight top-10 class after keeping ESPN 300 in-state QB Brock Vandagriff close to home. ESPN 300 Lovasea Carroll will be a nice offensive weapon for the staff with his ability as a runner and strong ball skills as a receiving target. After signing a strong OL class for 2020, Georgia is adding more talent to that unit with several more ESPN 300 pickups, including top-10 OT Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild. Three-star WR Jackson Meeks is an under-the-radar name to remember down the line. On defense, ESPN 300 S David Daniel is one of the nation's best at his position, as is ESPN 300 CB Nyland Green. In-state ESPN 300 ILB Chaz Chambliss starred at Under Armour Ray Lewis' RL52 Camp prior to his junior season. Georgia went to South Carolina to land ESPN 300 DE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and to Alabama for four-star CB Kamari Lassiter. ESPN 300 ATH/LB Xavian Sorey was a huge win out of the Sunshine State over Florida.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “It's a pretty solid group overall: Mike Leach's first full class ranks inside the top 40 nationally. That's still good for only 10th in the SEC, highlighting the league's recruiting edge on the rest of the Power Five. But the Bulldogs' class could've been better. MSU lost a pair of four-star prospects to SEC rivals on signing day, as LSU flipped wide receiver Malik Nabers and rival Mississippi did the same to cornerback M.J. Daniels.”
Tom VanHaren, ESPN.com: “Lane Kiffin and his staff had a really good few weeks leading up to signing day, landing commitments from four-star tight end Hudson Wolfe and wide receiver Brandon Buckhaulter, as well as flipping ESPN 300 quarterback Luke Altmyer, who had been committed to Florida State. On signing day, Ole Miss flipped three-star cornerback M.J. Daniels from rival Mississippi State. No matter the ranking, stealing an in-state prospect from Mississippi State is always a good thing for Ole Miss. The staff also got a commitment from ESPN 300 cornerback Markevious Brown, the No. 231-ranked prospect overall. The coaches have made a big push late in this recruiting cycle to go from outside the top 50 in the class rankings to inside the top 20.”
Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “Houston (Texas) North Shore three-star offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts backed off his Auburn pledge and is expected to flip to Alabama. That was the only major bit of bad news, but four-star Terrence Lewis, once considered an Auburn lean, now has Maryland and Tennessee high on the list and Ole Miss and others could be making a play for four-star LB Trevin Wallace. On signing day, #StopSteele was trending on Twitter, a sign that many Auburn fans don’t want Kevin Steele hired as coach, Oregon announced it will be meeting on Mario Cristobal’s contract, oh, and former four-star RB Mark-Anthony Richards announced he’s transferring. Long day.”
“I think he's got special talent. He's a natural leader. Really good family, good feet, great release, good arm-angle throws. I'm just real excited about him. I think you could see some of his leadership in the way that he recruited. People say what was the turn in recruiting? I think one was on-field performance, us playing well and showing our players having fun, the excitement, the uniforms, the energy ... And the second thing was Luke turning. It became the cool thing to do, and he helped recruit these guys, too.”
— Kiffin, on landing Altmyer.
