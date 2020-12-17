Tipsheet: Mizzou progresses, SEC dominates in football's early signing period

Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “LSU had some recruiting losses early on but responded by flipping two Mississippi State commits, four-star in-state wide receiver Malik Nabers and JUCO three-star linebacker Navonteque Strong. Both seemed to be strong commits to the Bulldogs, but the LSU staff had been working behind the scenes to pull this off. They also grabbed four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee, who de-committed from Tennessee in late November, and landed running back Armoni Goodwin, who is a four-star who had been committed to Auburn before Gus Malzahn was fired. And then the biggest prize of the day for LSU was the No. 1 recruit in the class, Maason Smith. The Tigers were the favorite for quite some time, but the staff still did an amazing job keeping Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Miami at bay for the in-state five-star. Despite the loss of Koht and Earle to rival Alabama, it was a solid day overall for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers. Smith was a must keep. Had the Tigers lost him, this class would have suffered in national perception in a big way, and UGA made it close.”