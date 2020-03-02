Tipsheet: Mizzou reduced to spoiler role in down SEC season

Kentucky emerged as the class of Southeastern Conference basketball again.
Auburn, LSU and Florida were pretty good this season and Vanderbilt and Georgia suffered. Every other team in the league, Missouri included, fell into a competitive quagmire in the middle.
That was underscored again Saturday as Florida lost at Tennessee, Arkansas fell hard at Georgia and Alabama edged South Carolina.
Right now ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Kentucky as a No. 3 seed, Auburn as a No. 5, LSU as a No. 8, Florida as a No. 9, Mississippi State in the first four out and South Carolina in the first eight out.
Placing just four teams in the bracket would be a huge disappointment for the SEC, which has placed great emphasis on basketball in recent years. Every school is putting big resources into the sport.
The injury-plagued Tigers exceeded expectations by winning six SEC games to date – including victories over Auburn and Florida at home – because they were picked to finish 13th in the preseason poll.
They added to the league’s competitive logjam by beating Arkansas and Ole Miss at home, diminishing the at-large NCAA Tournament chances of those two teams. So they can take some satisfaction in that.
But they can also look at their near-misses in conference play (Texas A&M and Mississippi State at home, at LSU) and realize they blew their opportunity to exploit a down season in the SEC.
Mizzou’s goal for this week is to avoid the play-in round of the SEC Tournament. Or is it?
The Tigers aren’t going to win the event, so they don’t have to worry about playing five days in a row. Finishing in the bottom four would give the Tigers a chance to play somebody they could actually beat on a neutral court, like they did last year against Georgia.
If they get further into the bracket, they could do more damage to NCAA Tournament hopefuls.
Here is what folks are writing about this basketball conference:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “The Wildcats locked up their first SEC regular-season title since 2017, beating Auburn on Saturday and extending their lead to three games over the Tigers with two games remaining. John Calipari has his team playing its best basketball of the season, winning eight games in a row since the loss at Auburn on Feb. 1. The catalyst for the recent stretch of stellar play has been Immanuel Quickley, who made another SEC Player of the Year statement over the weekend, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds against Auburn. But the key in March will be Ashton Hagans, who needs to break out of his offensive slump for Kentucky to reach its peak. He seemed to take steps forward against Texas A&M, but then he went 2-for-13 against Auburn -- although he did have five assists, one turnover and three steals.”
Rob Dauster, NBCSports.com: “At this point, I think Quickley is a lock to win the SEC Player of the Year award. On a team where no one on the roster seems to have any kind of consistency, Quickley has been the rock. In his last 18 games, the 6-foot-3 off-guard is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 46.4 percent from three. He makes all of his free throws. This is anecdotal so I don’t know if it’s entirely accurate, but I’m pretty sure’s hit every single big shot that he has taken this season. Quite simply, Quickley has been immense. He is Kentucky’s best player and the reason why they have a chance to make a run to the Final Four this season.”
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Bruce Pearl's done an incredible job with this team. He lost his top three scorers from last year's Final Four team and has built the Tigers to a 24-5 overall record -- good for second-place in the SEC if the league ended today. But this team's been riding a fine line all season and is bound to get burned: it has played four overtime games, one double OT game, and won every one of them. It's entirely possible this is a 19-win quality team masquerading as a 24-win team. It's a testament to Pearl that he's gotten as much out of this team as he has, but I'm fading Auburn into March.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “Entering the day as one of the ‘first four out,’ the Razorbacks (18-11, 41 NET score) lost a road game at Georgia to fall further back to the wrong side of the bubble. Before Saturday, Arkansas had won two in a row, but a five-game skid to start the month really buried this team's postseason hopes. There are no bad losses here and a top-15 non-conference strength of schedule but without more wins (including Quad 1 victories), this team won't be in March Madness.”
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “The committee does not pretend your team would have won at full strength. They do not treat the game as if it never happened. In Arkansas' case, the Razorbacks need to put together a resume that will earn them selection, regardless of roster issues. For Penn State, the issue is about seeding instead of selection. The committee puts a little – emphasis on little – more weight on what a team did with the roster it is taking into the tournament than otherwise. Most noticeable seeding differences in the past though have been negative. Purdue was seeded lower than its resume would have indicated when the lost Robbie Hummel to a knee injury in 2010. Cincinnati was on its way to the overall No. 1 seed in 20oo until national player of the year Kenyon Martin was injured in the Conference USA Tournament. They were a No. 2 seed in that year's field. Those are the most notable examples.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Mississippi State's wins against the likes of Alabama and Missouri aren't landing the Bulldogs in the projected field, but they are at least keeping Ben Howland's team on various ‘First four out’ and ‘Next four out’ lists. MSU closes its season at South Carolina and at home against Ole Miss, and if the Bulldogs were to win out and finish the season 21-10 (and an impressive 12-6 in the SEC) they probably would need to beat an at-large-quality opponent or two at the SEC tournament to truly feel secure. When Mississippi State takes the floor at the conference tournament, Howland won't worry about the impact of his team going cold on the perimeter. In SEC play, the Bulldogs have launched an even smaller share of their attempts from beyond the arc than Kentucky.”
MEGAPHONE
“I want to congratulate Kentucky on being regular-season champions of our league. I think they’re the best team in our league, the hottest team in our league. They’re physical offensively, and they got all the pieces. I thought we played pretty well in defeat.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, after his team lost at Kentucky Saturday.