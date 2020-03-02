Tipsheet: Mizzou reduced to spoiler role in down SEC season

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “The committee does not pretend your team would have won at full strength. They do not treat the game as if it never happened. In Arkansas' case, the Razorbacks need to put together a resume that will earn them selection, regardless of roster issues. For Penn State, the issue is about seeding instead of selection. The committee puts a little – emphasis on little – more weight on what a team did with the roster it is taking into the tournament than otherwise. Most noticeable seeding differences in the past though have been negative. Purdue was seeded lower than its resume would have indicated when the lost Robbie Hummel to a knee injury in 2010. Cincinnati was on its way to the overall No. 1 seed in 20oo until national player of the year Kenyon Martin was injured in the Conference USA Tournament. They were a No. 2 seed in that year's field. Those are the most notable examples.”