Tipsheet: Mizzou stirs both optimism, skepticism heading into season

Steve Lassan , Athlon Sports: “Interesting might be the best way to sum up Bazelak’s 2020 season. After receiving playing time in three games (and one start) as a true freshman in ’19, Bazelak emerged as Missouri’s No. 1 quarterback two games into the ’20 campaign. In his first start last fall, Bazelak torched LSU for 406 yards and four touchdowns in a thrilling 45-41 win for the Tigers. However, Bazelak proceeded to throw only one touchdown pass over his next six games and topped 225 passing yards just two times the rest of the year. Despite the statistical oddity, Bazelak finished with 2,366 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the air, providing optimism for Missouri going into ’21.”

Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Missouri added Tulsa’s defensive backs coach (Aaron Fletcher) this offseason and brought in a pair of corners (Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV) via the transfer portal. Pairing those guys up with budding star Ennis Rakestraw Jr. gives the Tigers a formidable trio of cornerbacks. Add Martez Manuel and Mason Pack at the safety spots and the secondary, which was looking like a weakness a few months ago, is suddenly a strength. Now, even when Mizzou’s defense struggled in 2020, the pass defense for the season wasn’t bad. The Tigers allowed 245.8 passing yards per game, good for fifth in the SEC. Like I said … not bad. The hope now is that with Manuel and Rakestraw returning and Evans and Green joining the crew, the Tigers can fare even better against the pass in 2021. Not playing Alabama and LSU should help, too. The big key? Getting more interceptions. The Tigers were 13th in the SEC with only 4 picks in 2020. That has to change. The good news is that turnovers are a fickle beast. They can fluctuate wildly from year to year. New DC Steve Wilks will be hoping his Tigers get a few more fortunate breaks this fall.”