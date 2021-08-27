Tipsheet: Mizzou stirs both optimism, skepticism heading into season

So what are we to make of the Missouri Tigers as they head into their second season under coach Eli Drinkwitz?
The experts seem split on them. Some have them making noise while others still project them to finish back in the pack.
Over at CBSSports.com multiple analysts voted Mizzou as the “most underrated team” in preseason polling.
Barrett Sallee wrote this:
With so much attention on Georgia, Florida and even Kentucky, we're sleeping on the Tigers a bit. [Eli] Drinkwitz's debut in 2020 was . . . uneven . . . but what would you expect in a pandemic? The positives are that Drinkwitz appears to have found a quarterback (Connor Bazelak), and there's at least some experience coming back along the offensive line. Mizzou needs someone to step up in the receiving group, and new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has some work cut out for him in Year 1. But overall, there's enough to like for the Tigers to at least make a bowl game and knock off someone they're not supposed to beat, perhaps Florida at home on Nov. 20?
Yahoo! Sports scribe Sam Cooper was also bullish on the Tigers:
It took only one season for Eli Drinkwitz to make Missouri interesting again. The Tigers went 5-5 and found their QB of the future: Connor Bazelak. Bazelak has the potential to be one of the SEC’s best. If some of the team’s young receivers emerge, this offense has a high ceiling. There’s some solid pieces on defense, too. As long as Mizzou takes care of the rebuilding teams in the division, a bowl is a pretty safe bet. I think 7-5 is the most likely outcome, but with toss-up games like Kentucky, Boston College and Arkansas, I think 8-4 is more likely than 6-6.
His colleague Nick Bromberg agreed:
At first glance, Missouri looks like it could go 9-3. The only games that jump out on the schedule as losses are to Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida. But this is Missouri, nothing ever goes as planned. The Tigers bring back eight starters on offense and Tyler Badie is an underrated running back who will be the primary rushing option. Adding transfer LB Blaze Alldredge (Rice) and transfer CBs Akayleb Evans and Allie Green (Tulsa) will bolster the defense. I think 8-4 is more likely than 6-6.
On the other hand, ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s SP+ projections, based on returning production, recent recruiting and recent history, were not favorable to the Tigers.
His numbers crunching buried Missouri at 59th nationally behind the likes of Tulane, Liberty and SMU as well immediate SEC rivals Arkansas and Kentucky.
The SP+ projected a win total of just 6.2 for Missouri, ahead of only Mississippi State, Arkansas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt in the SEC.
ESPN’s Heather Dinich stacked all 130 FBS teams into competitive tiers and relegated the Tigers into the pack of “Power 5 teams that aren’t ready for the big stage.”
Missouri had regional company with Illinois, Kansas and Nebraska and SEC company with Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
Dinich wrote this about the “not ready” schools:
Many programs lumped into this sad category are historically not competitive, but that doesn't mean some can't or won't eventually ascend into relevance -- especially those with the resources to compete and recruit on the national stage, like South Carolina, Tennessee, Baylor, Nebraska, Florida State and Michigan State.
First-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer doesn't even have a full set of scholarship athletes to work with right now. The Vols are trying to pick up the pieces after Jeremy Pruitt was fired following an investigation into potential recruiting violations. Several schools listed here, including Baylor and Michigan State, had first-year head coaches in 2020 who should get mulligans on trying to put their stamp on a program during the height of the pandemic.
On the bright side, college football still has lots of bowl games.
USA Today had the Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest. (The possibilities for that halftime show are endless, no?)
ESPN experts Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura picked Missouri to reach the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 to face TCU.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: “Interesting might be the best way to sum up Bazelak’s 2020 season. After receiving playing time in three games (and one start) as a true freshman in ’19, Bazelak emerged as Missouri’s No. 1 quarterback two games into the ’20 campaign. In his first start last fall, Bazelak torched LSU for 406 yards and four touchdowns in a thrilling 45-41 win for the Tigers. However, Bazelak proceeded to throw only one touchdown pass over his next six games and topped 225 passing yards just two times the rest of the year. Despite the statistical oddity, Bazelak finished with 2,366 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the air, providing optimism for Missouri going into ’21.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Missouri added Tulsa’s defensive backs coach (Aaron Fletcher) this offseason and brought in a pair of corners (Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV) via the transfer portal. Pairing those guys up with budding star Ennis Rakestraw Jr. gives the Tigers a formidable trio of cornerbacks. Add Martez Manuel and Mason Pack at the safety spots and the secondary, which was looking like a weakness a few months ago, is suddenly a strength. Now, even when Mizzou’s defense struggled in 2020, the pass defense for the season wasn’t bad. The Tigers allowed 245.8 passing yards per game, good for fifth in the SEC. Like I said … not bad. The hope now is that with Manuel and Rakestraw returning and Evans and Green joining the crew, the Tigers can fare even better against the pass in 2021. Not playing Alabama and LSU should help, too. The big key? Getting more interceptions. The Tigers were 13th in the SEC with only 4 picks in 2020. That has to change. The good news is that turnovers are a fickle beast. They can fluctuate wildly from year to year. New DC Steve Wilks will be hoping his Tigers get a few more fortunate breaks this fall.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN,com: “Beyond the typical ‘bet the under on the top teams and the over on the bottom teams’ odds that SP+ (and plenty of other metrics) tend to provide, the strongest odds that SP+ has to offer are picking Tennessee over 6 [victories] and LSU under 8.5. Both projections strongly buck conventional wisdom. Tennessee had a chaotic coaching search (in light of a potential NCAA investigation) and throttled the transfer portal with guys coming in and out. Meanwhile, the general narrative assumption is that LSU will rebound quite a bit from last year's miserable title defense. To be honest, it gives me the willies even thinking of putting money on either of those picks. But at the very least, let this serve as a reminder of two things: (1) Josh Heupel's first Tennessee team has a pretty sturdy foundation of talent despite all the turnover (especially if he actually homes in on a starting quarterback at some point), and (2) LSU still has a lot of questions to answer before a rebound can occur.”
Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “Please, can we get over the notion that LSU is a complete disaster and will fold like a cheap tent in 2021? Coach O told me at SEC Media Days that he learned from his mistakes from last season -- specifically loyalty to offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and his decision to go old-school with Bo Pelini as his defensive coordinator. The struggles that the young players went through will help this year. With almost exclusive five-man protection and playmakers in space on offense, and a much more cohesiveness on defense, the Tigers should improve. LSU is Alabama's biggest threat in the West. In fact, it's on Alabama's level and will separate itself from Texas A&M.”
MEGAPHONE
“College football is a better game when the fans are involved. There’s more passion in college football than any other sport, in my opinion. We missed our fans, hope there’s a lot of Nebraska fans at the stadium on Saturday. That’s part of the experience that you love.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost, imploring Cornhuskers fans to hit the road to Illinois for the season opener.