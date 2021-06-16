Tipsheet: MLB crackdown on ball doctoring has unintended consequences

Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “For a variety of reasons, the steroids, sign-stealing, and sticky-stuff scandals eventually became untenable for MLB to ignore. One element the Astros sign-stealing scandal and the present kerfuffle have in common is an active pitcher—Mike Fiers or Bauer—breaking clubhouse code to call out specific players or teams. And although many cheating allegations are based on hearsay or testimony that surfaces long after the fact, the latest controversies centered on persuasive evidence that’s accessible to the public, in the form of audible bangs on broadcasts or glaring spin-rate spikes. The fallout from the Astros scandal seemingly made the league look around for ticking time bombs, and it didn’t have to look far to find foreign substances. So yes, the league was lax in waiting this long to take action, especially after Bauer helped push sticky stuff into the spotlight. But it’s also true that the problem has become much more pressing in recent years. The advent and widespread adoption of TrackMan, Rapsodo, and Statcast technology in the middle of last decade enabled players and teams to measure spin and quantify its effects. That process revealed that there were real advantages to using sticky stuff—and bigger edges to be gained by applying more elaborate chemical pastes. Just as the data-driven reappraisal of catcher framing prompted teams to teach or acquire skilled receivers and catchers to refine their receiving technique, the appraisal of spin and reappraisal of sticky stuff helped fuel a foreign-substance arms race. This competition occurred in an era when the sport was already in the throes of a rising-strikeout-rate streak that has entered its 16th season. The low-contact, all-or-nothing nature of the modern game has intensified the focus on any factors that could be contributing to Ks.”