Tipsheet: MLB crackdown on ball doctoring has unintended consequences

Our Town’s Ross Detwiler, 35, has been around baseball's block several times. While the Miami Marlins hurler is not an accused scofflaw, he offered some perspective on the ball-doctoring controversy.
Just as hitters became obsessed with launch angle – to the point where many altered their swing significantly in mid-career – pitchers focused on pitch spin rate.
The use of analytics and computer-driven training techniques drove pitchers in this direction. Oh, the quest for spin rate also escalated the use of increasingly sticky substances.
“I think that’s how the pitchers got there and then once the rates were all up and everybody was doing a whole lot better, then the league had to kind of backtrack and figure out what’s going on,” Detwiler said. “It seemed like they did.”
Yes baseball did. The Lords of the Hardball had no problem with pitchers using adhesives to secure a batter grip, especially when MLB previously ordered up an especially slick version of its baseball.
Then things got out of hand, as they often do in the ultra-competitive realm of professional sports. So now there is a crackdown.
Already we’ve seen evidence that offense will improve. That is the primary consequence of this, but what are some others?
Detwiler noted that declining spin rates will affix a scarlet letter to certain pitchers – often unfairly.
“It’s 162 games in 180 days. There’s going to be injuries, little things you have to play through,” Detwiler said. “I don’t think it’s, ‘OK, this guy’s spin rate’s down, his slider’s not as good, his fastball’s not jumping as much, so it must be sticky. The way things are these days, people will jump to conclusions. But it’s not always the right one.”
Indeed, Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber drew attention for declining spin rates. Then he landed on the shelf with a shoulder strain.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly is generally in favor of leveling the competitive playing field with the crackdown, but he had concerns about the one particular element of it.
If a pitcher is suspended, his team can’t replace him on the roster. In theory a team could lose multiple pitchers, thus forcing the manager to put the surviving pitchers in harm's way.
“If you don’t get your club all informed and everybody knows, and you lose two guys out your [bullpen] and you can’t replace them, those guys are off on a 10-day sabbatical, but those other guys, you’re taking a shot at their career,” Mattingly said.
“Right now, I’m overusing guys, so now I’m in a bad position of like, ‘I can’t get this guy hurt.’ That’s one of the first things as a manager. I’m going to protect guys. Anybody that’s not feeling good or something’s going on, I’m not pitching him. Guys on your own team or could be putting your own teammate in danger.”
There is another injury risk too: Pitchers who are forced to change their grip may also change their overall mechanics, thus creating new stress points.
“I woke up the next day and it was like, ‘I am sore in places that I didn't even know I had muscles in.’ Like, I felt completely different,” Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow said. “I switched my fastball grip and my curveball grip. I've thrown it the same way for however-many years I played baseball. I had to change.”
Glasnow blamed this factor for his serious elbow injury.
"I just threw 80 something innings and you just told me I can't use anything. I have to change everything," he said. "I truly believe 100 percent that's why I got hurt. I'm frustrated MLB doesn't understand. You can't just tell us to use nothing. It's crazy."
Here is what folks are writing about the crackdown:
Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “For a variety of reasons, the steroids, sign-stealing, and sticky-stuff scandals eventually became untenable for MLB to ignore. One element the Astros sign-stealing scandal and the present kerfuffle have in common is an active pitcher—Mike Fiers or Bauer—breaking clubhouse code to call out specific players or teams. And although many cheating allegations are based on hearsay or testimony that surfaces long after the fact, the latest controversies centered on persuasive evidence that’s accessible to the public, in the form of audible bangs on broadcasts or glaring spin-rate spikes. The fallout from the Astros scandal seemingly made the league look around for ticking time bombs, and it didn’t have to look far to find foreign substances. So yes, the league was lax in waiting this long to take action, especially after Bauer helped push sticky stuff into the spotlight. But it’s also true that the problem has become much more pressing in recent years. The advent and widespread adoption of TrackMan, Rapsodo, and Statcast technology in the middle of last decade enabled players and teams to measure spin and quantify its effects. That process revealed that there were real advantages to using sticky stuff—and bigger edges to be gained by applying more elaborate chemical pastes. Just as the data-driven reappraisal of catcher framing prompted teams to teach or acquire skilled receivers and catchers to refine their receiving technique, the appraisal of spin and reappraisal of sticky stuff helped fuel a foreign-substance arms race. This competition occurred in an era when the sport was already in the throes of a rising-strikeout-rate streak that has entered its 16th season. The low-contact, all-or-nothing nature of the modern game has intensified the focus on any factors that could be contributing to Ks.”
Buster Okney, ESPN.com: “If commissioner Rob Manfred applies lessons learned from baseball's history of rule enforcement, including his own, then he will insist on widespread and constant scrutiny of pitchers for foreign substances. If some pitcher is actually found with Spider Tack or some kind of homemade version of super glue, then Manfred will have no choice but to apply the full weight of discipline, whether the nabbed player is an All-Star or a Triple-A call-up. What baseball officials would really love is for pitchers who have relied on foreign substances -- and any of their position-player accomplices who might be willing to dab up a belt or shin guard -- to be scared straight, to go cold turkey and go back to using rosin. What baseball officials would really love is for umpires to check gloves and hats and belts and pant legs and forearms and find nothing -- no Pelican Grip, no pine tar, no sunscreen. Nothing. That way, there doesn't have to be suspensions and possible grievances over suspensions, and this situation inflaming an already tense relationship between Major League Baseball and players. However, if something is found, Manfred needs to draw upon the history that should tell him this: Some players and some staffers will always look for a competitive advantage, even if that occurs at the expense of peers, and when baseball ignores festering issues, they almost always get worse.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The threat of punishment of even simply being searched seems to have deterred pitchers from continuing to use substances. Earlier this month, MLB suspended four minor league pitchers after they were caught using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs. Meantime, it's possible offense is rising. The league batting average this season has hovered around .236. In the past week, two teams are hitting over .300, four are over .290, nine are over .270 and 14 are over .250. Through Saturday, the league was hitting .246/.318/.418 with 4.75 runs per game per team, compared to .239/.315/.397 with 4.41 runs per game per team in May. Strikeouts are slightly down, too. The caveat, of course, is that this is an incredibly small sample and fluky things can happen in short periods of time. There also other variables in play, such as warmer weather. Still, it seems possible the crackdown efforts are working.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The Great Cleanup has begun. In advance of an MLB crackdown on doctoring baseballs, four-seam fastball spin rate is declining and offense is picking up. After 10 consecutive weeks when MLB average four-seam spin rate hovered between 2,306 rpms to 2,329 rpms, last week it suddenly dropped 45 rpms to a season-low 2,269. Batting average against four-seamers is up 11 points in June. Slugging against the pitch is up 18 points this month. After 10 consecutive weeks when MLB average four-seam spin rate hovered between 2,306 rpms to 2,329 rpms, last week it suddenly dropped 45 rpms to a season-low 2,269. Batting average against four-seamers is up 11 points in June. Slugging against the pitch is up 18 points this month. Variation in individual spin rate is not by itself proof of violating baseball rules. Among pitchers who hit two-year lows in fastball or cutter spin rate last week were Trevor Bauer of the Dodgers, Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes of the Brewers, and Lucas Sims of the Reds.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “And so, not unlike the great awakening on steroid use at the turn of this century, the hunt is on. Who’s been gooping up? And who’s going to get shelled when they stop? This will be an inquisition unlike any we’ve seen. When batters and pitchers alike juiced up with steroids, growth hormones and other PEDs for much of the 1990s and 2000s, the lone evidence was in physical changes to a player or a spike in their slugging percentage or strikeout rates. In the absence of drug testing, which did not begin until 2003, some players were so blatant in their usage that fans could reasonably intuit something was amiss based on performance. Meanwhile, dozens of others skated past the suspicion and even received a lifetime immunity of sorts if they were not entangled in the Mitchell Report, MLB’s 2007 investigation into PED use that implicated nearly 100 players yet was far from an exhaustive accounting of PED use. Now, in the great sticky crackdown of 2021? Observers need only point their browsers to a player’s statistical performance and his spin rate data, easily accessible on Baseball Savant, an advanced-metrics web site now under MLB’s umbrella.”