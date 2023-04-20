This season Major League Baseball is redoubling its efforts to clean up pitching, literally, with even greater scrutiny on the use of foreign substances.

And Our Town’s Max Scherzer got caught in that crackdown Wednesday, leading to his ejection from the New York Mets’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB originally began combating the use of sticky substances because of the suspiciously widespread increase in pitch spin rates in the sport. Pitchers were commonly using a variety of substances hidden in their glove, hat, belt and wherever to add more snap.

Pitchers are allowed to use rosin to improve their grip on baseballs, which can be quite slick. But they are not allowed to mix it with, say, sunscreen to make a sticky goo. Nor are they allowed to use pine tar, Spider Tack or any similar sticky substance.

On Saturday, New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German flunked an inspection and was ordered to clean up. He was not ejected – and Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli got the boot for protesting that non-ejection.

In Scherzer’s case, he insisted that his sticky hands were the natural result of rosin and sweat, but umpires Phil Cuzzi and Dan Bellino were unmoved.

First Cuzzi told Scherzer to wash off his hand, which he did. Then Cuzzi told him to change gloves, and Scherzer did.

But then Scherzer flunked a mound inspection after coming out for the fourth inning and got tossed. Scherzer and Mets manager Buck Showalter were none too pleased.

“I'd have to be an absolute idiot to try to do anything when I'm coming back out for the fourth,” Scherzer told reporters after the game. “He said my hand is too sticky, and I said, 'I swear on my kids' life that I'm not using anything else. This is sweat and rosin, sweat and rosin.'

“I don't get how I get ejected when I'm in front of MLB officials doing exactly -- exactly -- what you want. And being deemed my hands too sticky when I'm using legal substances, I do not understand that.”

The umpires told reporters that what substance was on the glove didn’t matter – it was how much there was and how sticky it was.

“As far as stickiness, this was the stickiest it had been since I've been inspecting hands, which goes back three seasons,” Bellino told a pool reporter. “Compared to the first inning, it was so sticky that when we touched his hand, our fingers were sticking to his hand. Whatever was on there remained on our fingers afterwards for a couple innings. It was far more than we've ever seen before on a pitcher during live action.”

The umpires didn’t need to run a forensic test on Scherzer’s glove to make their call.

“I said this to Buck and to Max, it really didn't matter to us what it is,” Cuzzi said. “All we know is that it was far stickier than anything that we've felt certainly today and anything this year, and so in that case, we felt as though he had two chances to clean it up, and he didn't.”

MLB will review the incident and decide whether to suspend Scherzer. Back in 2021 pitchers Hector Santiago and Caleb Smith got 10-game bans for using foreign substances. The umpire who nabbed them: the ever-vigilant Cuzzi.

“If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players,” agent Scott Boras argued to the New York Post. “The Cuzzi on field spectrometer is not the answer. MLB needs to employ available scientific methods (not subjective ) to create verifiable certainly of it rules.”

Meanwhile pitchers across both leagues have been forewarned that MLB wants to clean things up.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “(Jordan) Walker received national attention for beginning his career with a 12-game hitting streak that tied a century-old record for players aged 20 or younger. He entered Monday batting .267/.302/.400 with two home runs and a stolen base. Walker's introduction to the majors, like Carroll's, has not featured many walks. He's drawn one in his first 63 trips to the plate, all the while recording 17 strikeouts. He's been hyper-aggressive to date, swinging at more than 72% of the pitches he's seen in the zone, as well as more than 37% of those located outside of the strike zone. Walker's bat is (and was expected to be) a work-in-progress as he learns to lift the ball more frequently. Sure enough, he's shown top-end raw strength, delivering a maximum exit velocity (114 mph) that puts him in the 97th percentile in that measure (around the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ronald Acuña Jr.). At the same time, he's sporting a well-below-average .133 ISO because of a 53.5% ground-ball percentage. What's more is that his two hardest-hit balls this season have had negative launch angles.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Among (Corbin) Carroll, Jake McCarthy, Josh Rojas, Ketel Marte and Alek Thomas, they're loaded with left-handed hitters who can burn. (And they traded another, outfielder Daulton Varsho, to get catcher Gabriel Moreno from Toronto over the winter.) Arizona's ascent amid the new rules that try to emphasize athleticism isn't altogether surprising, and despite some growing pains -- the Diamondbacks have drawn the fewest walks of any team and rank 25th in home runs -- they are making opportunities count. While they're hitting .257/.302/.413 as a team on the season, that line leaps to .312/.354/.511 with runners in scoring position -- and includes the lowest strikeout rate with RISP in the big leagues. Among the clutch hitting, one of the best defenses in the big leagues and a pitching staff outpacing its peripherals, the Diamondbacks are setting the stage for the arrival of more top prospects -- shortstop Jordan Lawlar, center fielder Druw Jones and right-hander Brandon Pfaadt are the best -- and have plenty of payroll room to supplement them. Much like Carroll, who is hitting .274 and slugging .516 with a team-leading four home runs and 11 runs, their future is decidedly on the upswing.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “A slew of rules changes Major League Baseball designed to create action has unleashed a flood of bonus bags, as stolen bases – once the victim of analytics-driven thinking bordering on dogma – are back in a manner nobody could have imagined. Through nearly four weeks of the season, an average of 1.4 bases are stolen each game, a 56% increase over the 0.9 steals per game in 2021 and 2022. Perhaps most notably, the success rate of 81.9% is the best since caught-stealings were designated an official statistic in 1951, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. In short, the bigger bases introduced by MLB along with a limit on pitching rubber disengagements and pickoff throws has done more than stimulate action.”

Catherine Galanti, Baseball Prospectus: “(Clayton) Kershaw has grown up with the Dodgers, making his debut at 20 years old, and now, a decade and a half later, looks to become one of a select few to play his whole career with a single team. In that span, he has seen euphoric highs and devastating lows: nine all-star appearances, three Cy Youngs, a no-hitter, a Gold Glove, and a World Series ring—along with becoming the preeminent face of playoff collapse. He came up in a generation of Tim Lincecums and Max Scherzers and Madison Bumgarners, and is a member of a dying breed. Despite certain moments in his career, for the most part he is Ol’ Reliable personified, chugging along to over 2,600 innings pitched and 25 career complete games (most recently in 2017). He has a .694% win percentage, a 2.48 ERA, and that asymptotic 1.00038373 WHIP, somehow still shrinking. You look at all these accomplishments, hear the whispers of this being maybe the final ride, the conclusion of a fine career, and it’s easy to forget he just turned 35. There are many things that one can say about Clayton Kershaw, tidbits of his personality and performance that make him just as fascinating on and off the field. He’s a devoted fantasy football manager. He’s an undisputed team leader. Countless players look up to him and have modeled their delivery, their pitch selection and their mindset after him. He has an understated sense of humor, but is as intense on the mound as anyone. He’s also the newest member of the 200-win club.”

Mark Sheldon, MLB.com: “Fans who have mourned the departure of popular players from the Reds in the past year of the rebuilding process can perhaps see some light. In what could be the beginning of an effort to retain the core of its next generation of players, Cincinnati signed starting pitcher Hunter Greene to a six-year, $53 million contract on Tuesday. Until this signing, the Reds had no contractual obligations beyond 2023. Joey Votto’s 10-year, $225 million contract comes off the books after this season, as does the $22 million that was owed to released third baseman Mike Moustakas. Greene’s deal, which has performance escalators that can earn him over $95 million, gives the Reds cost certainty on their payroll by avoiding his three arbitration years and at least one year of eligibility for free agency. It is reminiscent of more than a decade ago when the Reds gave Votto his first contract, a three-year, $38 million deal, in 2011. A year later, Votto signed his big extension that kicked in to begin in ’14. Ahead of the 2011 season, Jay Bruce avoided arbitration with a six-year, $51 million contract. Brandon Phillips signed a six-year, $72.5 million contract, also in 2012. Although the budget was reduced dramatically in 2022 and ’23, Greene’s contract signals the Reds are open for business again to potentially secure deals with their other young players -- especially before they hit their arbitration years.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a force of nature. He’s one of the best hitters in baseball, and in a very obvious way: he scalds the baseball to all fields and hits a bunch of home runs. Last year was a down year, and he still left the yard 32 times. He perennially records some of the hardest-hit batted balls in the game. When you think about a prototypical first baseman, Guerrero’s combination of power and hit tool is probably what you’re picturing. One of the impressive parts of Guerrero’s career has been his ability to limit strikeouts while still getting to his power. See, low strikeout rates aren’t an inherently great thing. If you don’t strike out very often but don’t do any damage when you put the ball in play, you’re not really making a good trade. Adam Frazier is a good example of this type of hitter. He struck out just 12.1% of the time last year, but posted an 81 wRC+ anyway because when he did make contact, it was generally weak. You can probably conjure a picture of this type of hitter on your favorite team. You love that they never give away an at-bat, but hate that they never take matters into their own hands and park one in the seats or smack one off the power alley wall. Guerrero doesn’t suffer from that problem. He struck out just 16.4% of the time in 2022, but when he made contact, he wasn’t Fraziering it up out there.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think the energy in our dugout from Game 1 of the season has been different. I think there's a different belief level in themselves.”

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, on his team’s fast start.