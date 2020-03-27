Tipsheet: MLB number-crunchers still see mediocrity in the Cards

With baseball in lockdown, the Cardinals have not been able to upgrade their roster or prove they have more talent than experts believe.
And there are plenty of doubters out there, especially in the analytics community. Those folks keep running the numbers that produce mediocre results for the defending National League Central champions.
The PECOTA projections as of March 26 have the Cardinals winning 80.8 games and finishing third in the division behind the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs.
Previously, FanGraphs saw the Cardinals winning 82 games and finishing behind the Cubs, Reds and Millwaukee Brewers in the division.
The Scout.com simulations have the Cardinals winning 84.3 games this season and winning the division just 25.4 percent of the time.
The Cardinals have long frustrated the analytics-based pundits. Time after time after time, this team has outperformed preseason projections.
Such persistent success has given many of the Best Fans In Baseball a sense of superiority and entitlement. That has only made some of the analytics guys even crankier when assessing the Cardinals.
Ben Carsley poked at Cardinal Nation with his withering assessment of the team for Baseball Prospectus. This is some of what he wrote, often with tongue in cheek:
“Sure, maybe top prospect Dylan Carlson can save the day by June, and because this is the Cardinals, maybe they’ll find a 27-year-old in Double-A named, like, Toby White, who’ll hit .290 down the stretch. But as things stand today, this is arguably the worst outfield among quasi-competing teams.
“The infield is in better shape, but still unimproved from last season. Matt Carpenter’s late 2018 MVP push now looks like a dead-cat bounce more than a career resurgence. Kolten Wong seems overdue to throw another hissy fit about his usage. Or maybe the Cards feel overdue to find a new way to screw with him? Either way, this marriage won’t last. Tommy Edman is back to serve as the platonic ideal of the player the Cards pull out of their (backside) every season. Paul DeJong is fine and all, but when he’s arguably your team’s best hitter, you’re in trouble.
“That ‘best hitter' award was supposed to be Paul Goldschmidt, of course, but he seems immune to Cardinals Devil Magic. Instead of boosting this offense, Goldschmidt turned in the worst season of his career in his first year with the Redbirds; that can’t be what St. Louis expected when they shipped their best catcher to Arizona for Goldy’s services last winter.
“And hey, speaking of catchers, (Yadier) Molina will return for his 12th decade. It’s incredible to think that he’s now served as a steadying presence for the Cards during both the 1918 pandemic and COVID-19. A decent batting average helped Molina mask some overall slippage in his production last year, but notable regression looms for the soon-to-be 38-year-old. Despite offseason noise about another potential extension, Molina is somewhat shockingly slated to reach free agency after the season. It’s gonna be devastating for Cards fans when he elects to finish his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”
But seriously, here are some more rational assessments of individual Cardinals:
Bill Baer, NBCSports.com: “2019 was a down year for Molina in many ways. Beyond missing some time due to injury, Molina was significantly less effective both with the bat and behind the plate. He hit a subpar .270/.312/.399 in 452 plate appearances while throwing out only 27 percent of base-stealers. That’s well below his career average of 40 percent. It was 36 percent as recently as 2017. The Cardinals and Molina have reportedly been discussing a contract extension, as he can potentially become a free agent after the season. He has value in other ways, such as helping to mentor catching prospect Andrew Knizner, but Molina will be eager to prove he still has something left in the tank.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Miles Mikolas (right flexor tendon strain) and Andrew Miller (had struggled in spring training) were both shaky for Opening Day, which probably had opened up a rotation spot for Carlos Martinez. With Mikolas now likely to be ready, that puts Martinez's role back in limbo. Kwang Hyun Kim had also looked good with eight scoreless innings, although the Cardinals would have liked to see him against tougher competition in the final weeks of spring training.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Though Miles Mikolas’ right flexor tendon strain yanked him out of availability for the originally scheduled Opening Day, he might have time to be ready now. . . Kim, a veteran pitcher signed from Korea, was having a strong spring displaying a deep pitch mix and poise before the shutdown. Daniel Ponce de Leon is another intriguing rotation option. There is certainty in the top spot because (Jack) Flaherty emerged as one of the most electric starters in baseball last season, with a 2.75 ERA and NL-best 0.97 WHIP in 196 1/3 innings, and an absurd 0.91 ERA in the season’s second half. (Dakota) Hudson had a 3.35 ERA and 128 ERA+ in 33 appearances and might be on the cusp of putting it all together, as he had 14 starts in which he allowed two or fewer earned runs in six or more innings. It will be interesting to see if Martínez can assert himself in a starting role after serving as the closer last year, and league-average output from Wainwright again in 2020 is really all the Cards need with so much excellence elsewhere.”
Kirby McDaniel, ESPN.com: “Carlson was a late-rising projection prep prospect whom clubs have differing opinions on, but the Cardinals were leading that charge and took him 33rd overall in 2016. He was young for his draft class, turning 18 in October after the draft (a strong indicator of future success). Carlson performed well but somewhat quietly until his 2019 breakout at Double-A and Triple-A as a 20-year-old. He doesn't have the massive raw power you like to see in a corner-outfield spot, but he gets to all of that 55-grade raw power and has above-average contact skills. Carlson is also deceptively quick with solid instincts in the outfield, so he can fill in as a center fielder when needed, but his pure arm strength (40) and speed (50) don't stand out in a showcase environment.”
Craig Edwards, FanGraphs: “(Harrison) Bader saw his walk rate improve, but hitting in the eighth spot the majority of the time probably helps account for some of that uptick, and might have made Bader too passive. His overall numbers against righties last season were in line with his breakout 2018 at about 10% below league average, but his numbers against lefties plummeted, unusual given he has hit well against them his entire career, including in the minors. Despite Bader’s weak year at the plate, his fantastic defense makes him an above-average player.”
Schoenfield: “Nobody except prospect experts had heard of Edman before the 2019 season, but the former Stanford infielder -- the No. 12 prospect in the Cardinals system heading into the season, according to Baseball America -- exceeded expectations with a fabulous rookie season, hitting .304/.350/.500 and becoming one of my favorite players with his speed (97th percentile) and defensive versatility. He could end up in the outfield or at third base, and he will probably play both as a super-utility player. He doesn't walk much and doesn't hit the ball especially hard, so he'll need to maintain a high batting average.”
“Baseball has played a vital role in American history . . . First of all, we love it in general when there’s no external things going on that out of the ordinary. But when we’ve had crises in the past, 9/11 comes to mind most recently, baseball just pulls the people, to say, ‘You know what, I get to go watch a Cardinal game. I get to watch them for the away games.’ It just allows people to get back to something they love and gives them something to think about that brings them joy other than a lot of the news, which quite frankly is not very positive right now.”
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, to MLB.com.
