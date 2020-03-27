Tipsheet: MLB numbers crunchers still see mediocrity in the Cards

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Though Miles Mikolas’ right flexor tendon strain yanked him out of availability for the originally scheduled Opening Day, he might have time to be ready now. . . Kim, a veteran pitcher signed from Korea, was having a strong spring displaying a deep pitch mix and poise before the shutdown. Daniel Ponce de Leon is another intriguing rotation option. There is certainty in the top spot because (Jack) Flaherty emerged as one of the most electric starters in baseball last season, with a 2.75 ERA and NL-best 0.97 WHIP in 196 1/3 innings, and an absurd 0.91 ERA in the season’s second half. (Dakota) Hudson had a 3.35 ERA and 128 ERA+ in 33 appearances and might be on the cusp of putting it all together, as he had 14 starts in which he allowed two or fewer earned runs in six or more innings. It will be interesting to see if Martínez can assert himself in a starting role after serving as the closer last year, and league-average output from Wainwright again in 2020 is really all the Cards need with so much excellence elsewhere.”