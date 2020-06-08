Tipsheet: MLB owners, players must strike partnership or suffer consequences

Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “If baseball fails to return this season, both sides should be ashamed of how they’ve squandered an opportunity. The extended, hostile negotiations have likely sacrificed their future earning potential and the economic vitality of an industry that employs people who are neither millionaires nor billionaires. But baseball is not a civil service and labor disputes are not obligated to be polite. We should, however, pay attention to what they reveal. The league has now indicated that it is prepared to impose — or at least threaten to impose — a drastically shortened season for the sake of slashing player salaries to desired levels while still technically honoring the prorated payment terms of the March agreement. In doing so, Manfred and the owners would declare the negotiations a failure and effectively cut the hours of their employees who refused to agree to lower wages. All of which they seemingly can do, and it would be a success. Assuming that is, that the goal is to optimize money and not baseball. That is an almost embarrassingly trite and self-evident thing to say based on the behavior of Major League Baseball owners over the past few years. Of course they’re more concerned with minimizing costs than retaining top talent or paying minor league players a living wage. But it’s worth emphasizing that they just announced they’re also more concerned with savings than even hosting baseball games. They’re betraying more than the spirit of competitive balance with their cheapness now, they’re also depriving fans of the very product they’re trying to sell.”