Tipsheet: MLB owners, players must strike partnership or suffer consequences

At some point, MLB owners and players must wake up and realize they are partners in their industry.
Both sides have done OK as adversaries during the past 25 years because the money kept pouring in.
During most winters, a handful of owners were ready to spend big and fuel the free-agent marketplace. So the players were generally happy, since they saw top veteran players get their just reward.
Over the years the pay for entry-level players fell far below where it needed to be. Then more owners developed the self-discipline not to bid on top-end veterans.
Average MLB salaries have been stagnant while owners continued to increase revenue. So they were happy.
Now the owners and players are struggling to resolve the return-to-play economics. Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB Players Association czar Tony Clark are both failing at their job.
“Frankly, the relationship between MLB and the Players’ Association is one of the things constraining the future of baseball. They have to work together,” sports business consultant Marc Ganis told MLB.com. “Everything can’t be a battle.
“The players, in their organization, have not felt a need to work with the owners because the money has continued to roll in. To their perspective, there is no crisis. But they’re about to get hit in the face with a wet fish. Because after this season, we may see a meaningful reduction in big, long-term contracts given to players because the teams cannot project revenue accurately.”
Here is where we stand right now:
The owners are threatening to impose a 50-game season, with players collecting their full pro-rated play for the games played.
The players demanded a 114-game season with full pro-rated pay, but might come down to 82 games.
If the owners impose the short season, the players are obligated to show up. But how many would withhold their service for medical concerns in the face of the pandemic?
How many would use the slightest of injuries as a reason to sit out the season? An imposed short season could become a never-ending grievance party, to the delight of players.
In that scenario, the players could block an expanded playoff format, which the owners really want, and set the stage for labor war after the 2021 season.
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “There are simple solutions for baseball's return. They're right there, waiting for owners and players to embrace before the parties unleash more damage on the sport. Already they have taken what could have been a triumphant return and dragged it through a swamp of pride and avarice and obduracy. In the middle of a pandemic. As cities around the country burn. With more than 40 million unemployed. It is myopic, and it is time for it to stop. Because the answer is clear. All of this -- this gridlock and inability to get anywhere close to a return-to-play deal -- is a fight over a few hundred million dollars. If that seems like a paltry amount in the grand scheme of baseball economics, that's because it is. In a typical year, Major League Baseball generates around $10 billion in revenue. While hundreds of millions of dollars isn't exactly a rounding error, it is also not the sort of money worth piloting an industry into a full-on labor war.”
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “If baseball fails to return this season, both sides should be ashamed of how they’ve squandered an opportunity. The extended, hostile negotiations have likely sacrificed their future earning potential and the economic vitality of an industry that employs people who are neither millionaires nor billionaires. But baseball is not a civil service and labor disputes are not obligated to be polite. We should, however, pay attention to what they reveal. The league has now indicated that it is prepared to impose — or at least threaten to impose — a drastically shortened season for the sake of slashing player salaries to desired levels while still technically honoring the prorated payment terms of the March agreement. In doing so, Manfred and the owners would declare the negotiations a failure and effectively cut the hours of their employees who refused to agree to lower wages. All of which they seemingly can do, and it would be a success. Assuming that is, that the goal is to optimize money and not baseball. That is an almost embarrassingly trite and self-evident thing to say based on the behavior of Major League Baseball owners over the past few years. Of course they’re more concerned with minimizing costs than retaining top talent or paying minor league players a living wage. But it’s worth emphasizing that they just announced they’re also more concerned with savings than even hosting baseball games. They’re betraying more than the spirit of competitive balance with their cheapness now, they’re also depriving fans of the very product they’re trying to sell.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The players have lost enormous financial ground since the 2016 CBA talks, and just as hitters and pitchers constantly make adjustments on performance evaluation, there needs to be a full review of the brinkmanship strategy. Upon the conclusion of those '16 talks, appalled agents immediately called attention to the inequities they predicted would cost the players many hundreds of millions of dollars: the shockingly low competitive balance tax thresholds, which have been treated as a soft salary cap by big-market teams such as the Dodgers and Yankees; the failure to address the problem of tanking; the failure to address service-time manipulation. The ripple effects from that negotiation undercut free agency in subsequent winters. But once again, in this current situation, the leadership resorted to brinkmanship -- and while it's possible the players will get a short-term win, in the form of more 2020 salary, the choice to eschew the kind of collaborative route . . . could set the players up for long-term losses through the next CBA.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “Not playing when MLB could be a unifying force in time of racial strife, a monetary boon amid financial disaster (don’t forget how many subsidiary jobs in travel, hospitality, transportation, media, etc, benefit from the game) and a symbol that some form of normality will rise with all the sickness and death is so short-term, blinders-on stupid for both sides that they are not going to get any benefit of the doubt by playing less not more. Really, I don’t care how they split the money. But I do think more would be there than is projected. There are avenues in which some attendance returns and opportunities to do marketing deals with so little fresh entertainment content available from, say, Hollywood. There are expanded playoffs. The chance to get larger than prorated dollars from regional sports networks. But the sides are losing time to do that to the best use, which is starting by the Independence Day weekend and playing no fewer than 82 games. Already by fighting so publicly on this matter, MLB has hurt its reputation. Putting on a season shorter than it needs to be will do credibility damage that carries well beyond a schedule of any length.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “As professional sports peeks its collective head out from the cover of a pandemic, and methodically finds a path to re-starting its leagues, the uncertainty runs far beyond how many games they may play, whether championships will be awarded and when fans might be allowed to view it all in person. No, the greater unknown lies in what changes brought about by mitigating COVID-19 may become permanent, and how they may significantly reorder the sports landscape. And in many scenarios where a new world order emerges, the biggest loser may very well be Major League Baseball. Forget, for a moment, that the league and its players are engaged in a fight over hundreds of millions of dollars and cannot come to an agreement to play, even as fans grapple with millions of job losses, more than 100,000 American deaths in a pandemic and a racial reckoning decades in the making. No, even if MLB had its house in order, disruption in the sports industry – namely, the double-edged sword of cord-cutting and sagging attendance – already put the game’s financial model in some peril. The events of 2020, sports industry experts believe, will only accelerate that – and the current fight between owners and players may only exacerbate it.”
"We note that the league frequently claims that it has negative operating profits from playing baseball yet it still puts on baseball games every year. The league has done nothing to persuade us of the veracity of its claims. As an example, the (Regional Sports Network) contracts finally produced by the league on June 1 were so heavily redacted as to be essentially meaningless."
• Bruce Meyer, chief negotiator for the Major League Baseball players Association.
