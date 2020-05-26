Tipsheet: MLB owners, players reach critical point in bargaining

Joel Sherman, New York Post: “The union, if it allows itself, could actually be in a position of leverage. It is clear how desperate MLB is to want to play some form of a season and, especially, postseason. Perhaps, so desperate that all the union has to do is keep saying ‘no’ to everything and eventually MLB will cave and give the pro-rata salaries to save the season. But that is risky. There are owners who would rather not play than add to their 2020 losses. If MLB doesn’t blink, then the staredown becomes mutual suicide. Should the sport somehow receive the governmental and medical blessings to play and then doesn’t due to a financial stalemate, then the reputations of leadership on both sides will be destroyed forever and the damage to the game will register between immense and irreparable, a result ruinous to both sides. Thus, the players also have to be in the solution business. Perhaps . . . take the pro-rated contracts over several years so they are made whole and the owners are helped with present cash flow. And definitely extract some guarantees for the future, maybe around the manipulation of service time or better compensation for free agents beyond the star level. After all, this is not a one-year problem. The losses incurred by owners now and the debt taken on will be felt in player salaries in the near future regardless of how this year is settled (or not settled). Thus, the Players Association should be using this moment to not myopically look at just getting every penny in 2020. This is a chance to see a bigger picture, to maybe trade some now for later and — vitally — help save the status of the sport. Whatever the players fight for and receive, no qualms, no criticism. Now, just get in a room and negotiate.”