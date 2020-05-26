Tipsheet: MLB owners, players reach critical point in bargaining

This week the MLB Players Association and the owners are negotiating the economic terms of resuming play.
The best-case scenario has MLB starting a half-season with no fans – and about 40 percent of the sports revenue comes from ticket sales, concessions, parking and so forth.
The worst-case scenario features no baseball at all this summer, followed by painful financial entrenchment in the industry.
"The economic effects are devastating, frankly, for the clubs," commissioner Rob Manfred recently warned. "We're a big business, but we're a seasonal business. Unfortunately this crisis began at kind of the low point for us in terms of revenue (because) we hadn't quite started playing our season yet. If we don't play a season the losses for the owners could approach $4 billion."
Some owners suggests they could lose more money by playing games without fans than by not playing at all. MLBPA chief Tony Clark suggests his members won't play for anything less than their full pro-rated pay.
But it’s in the best interest for both sides to salvage some baseball this season – assuming it can be done safely – so this bargaining features high stakes.
Failing to reach a deal on this season could set the stage for further warfare when the current collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021.
Former big league pitcher Tom Glavine knows what that looks like. He lived through the 1994-95 strike as a player representative, so he understands the public relations challenge today’s players face.
"If it were to come down to an economic issue and that's the reason baseball didn't come back, you're looking at a situation similar to the strike of '94 and '95 as far as fans are concerned," Glavine told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Even if players were 100 percent justified in what they were complaining about, they're still going to look bad."
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “While there has been progress on the health-and-safety elements of a return, fundamental disagreements on money endure. It's the kind of problem that in normal circumstances would take months to address. Baseball doesn't have months. It has days. And in any accelerated timeline, two overriding elements must exist for a deal to come together: motivation and trust. The first is easy. Both sides recognize that a 2020 deal isn't just a deal for 2020; the short- and long-term futures of the sport ride on it. Trust, on the other hand, is hard to come by, and if this thing falls apart -- if the absence of a good-faith negotiation dooms the 2020 baseball season -- it won't be directly because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be because the erosion of trust in recent years among the leaders on both sides poisoned and polluted the landscape to an extent that a deal never was going to happen in the first place. As cynical as that sounds, it's close enough to the truth to make everyone involved uncomfortable and motivate them to spend the rest of May ensuring the roosting chickens don't cluck their way to a summer and fall of emptiness.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “If there is no Major League Baseball played this year because the owners and players can’t agree on salaries, it would make the cancellation of the 1994 World Series feel like a doubleheader rainout in June. It would destroy the sport. Look, everyone in the game is going to lose money this year. Teams are projecting losses between $84 million to $312 million. Players will lose nearly half of their income, with their upfront payments – paying players with guaranteed contracts $4,750 a day – ending May 24. Team employees, from club presidents to their amateur scouts, are having their salaries slashed, with others being furloughed until the winter, and many fearing they’ll be terminated when their contacts expire in October. It is ugly. It is terrifying. It is heartbreaking. So please, now is not the time to try to win a public-relations battle with the fans, leaking internal documents to the news media, or waging a war of words to legal teams. No one wants to hear it. Not now. The owners want to start the season by the first week of July, playing at least 82 regular-season games but insist it’s economically impossible to play without fans unless the players agree to further salary reductions. The players want to play tomorrow, if they could, with at least a 100-game season, but have difficulty believing the owners will lose $4 billion this season if their salaries remain the same. They simply can’t buy the notion teams will lose more money by playing than having no season, even without fans.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “The union, if it allows itself, could actually be in a position of leverage. It is clear how desperate MLB is to want to play some form of a season and, especially, postseason. Perhaps, so desperate that all the union has to do is keep saying ‘no’ to everything and eventually MLB will cave and give the pro-rata salaries to save the season. But that is risky. There are owners who would rather not play than add to their 2020 losses. If MLB doesn’t blink, then the staredown becomes mutual suicide. Should the sport somehow receive the governmental and medical blessings to play and then doesn’t due to a financial stalemate, then the reputations of leadership on both sides will be destroyed forever and the damage to the game will register between immense and irreparable, a result ruinous to both sides. Thus, the players also have to be in the solution business. Perhaps . . . take the pro-rated contracts over several years so they are made whole and the owners are helped with present cash flow. And definitely extract some guarantees for the future, maybe around the manipulation of service time or better compensation for free agents beyond the star level. After all, this is not a one-year problem. The losses incurred by owners now and the debt taken on will be felt in player salaries in the near future regardless of how this year is settled (or not settled). Thus, the Players Association should be using this moment to not myopically look at just getting every penny in 2020. This is a chance to see a bigger picture, to maybe trade some now for later and — vitally — help save the status of the sport. Whatever the players fight for and receive, no qualms, no criticism. Now, just get in a room and negotiate.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The union leadership has leverage in this moment, an unusual and probably unexpected opportunity to help the players well beyond this year -- if the leadership plays this deftly, thinks big picture and focuses on more than just 2020 salaries. And if MLBPA chief Tony Clark plays this poorly, as he did in the 2016 collective bargaining negotiations, the leverage pendulum will swing sharply and the union could be driven to its most vulnerable position in a half-century . . . Clark could parlay this into a larger discussion, to address the union's big-picture wish list. With this 2020 standoff, he's in position to arrange better terms in the next collective bargaining agreement, perhaps fashioning an extension that wraps the last year of the current CBA into a deal that lasts well beyond the 2021 expiration. Clark might be able to bolster free agency for years to come, a big player concern in recent years. The union could attack service-time manipulation, which has become standard operating procedure among almost all teams. The union could insist that through draft rule adjustments, MLB address the practice of tanking, which was popularized with the success of the Astros. Clark could ask that MLB raise minimum salaries for young players.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “One aspect of the league’s financial situation that was shared directly to the MLBPA . . . is that MLB expects to lose about $640,000 per game by playing without fans. The league is publishing this number seemingly in an attempt to nudge players into taking less than their fair share this season. But to understand why a multibillion-dollar league would put this kind of financial onus on its players, more context is required. That report doesn’t appear to include the hundreds of millions of dollars MLB clubs make through real estate investments and other outside ventures, though it does acknowledge a big chunk of the league’s expenses comes from paying down billions of dollars in debt—as much as $7.3 billion by the end of 2020. If the revenue-sharing proposal is ultimately presented to the players, it would amount to the owners—who have billion-dollar franchise valuations along with billions in annual revenue—asking their sole marketable product to effectively bail them out. For Opening Day to take place in early July, the MLB and MLBPA have to not only iron out the particulars of a player safety protocol, but also find an economic middle ground.”
MEGAPHONE
"I probably miss NHL playoffs more than baseball, at least this time of year. It's part of the routine. It's nice to do what you do all day, eat dinner and then sit down and watch some kind of game. Not having games to watch has been hard. But you know, we'll get through it."
Glavine, a former NHL draft pick, on the sports shutdown.
