Tipsheet: MLB pitching injuries mount, especially on pitiful Pirates

Keeping pitchers healthy during this 60-game sprint has proven most difficult. And leave it to the hapless Pittsburgh Pirates to illustrate that challenge most vividly.
The Pirates, losers of seven of nine games this season, started out the season shorthanded:
- Top starting pitcher Jameson Taillon was sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
- Chris Archer, another potential staff ace, was shelved by thoracic outlet surgery.
- Edgar Santana was erased by a season-long suspension for PED use.
- Closer Keone Kela sat out Summer Camp and the first week of the season after producing a positive COVID-19 test.
Kela is back on the mound trying to scrape off rust and build up strength, so he should return soon. The Pirates could use some good news.
"Our expectation is he probably needs a handful of times off the mound and seeing some live hitters,” general manager Ben Cherington said on KDKA-FM. “We're hopeful that he's pitching for the Pirates before we know it, but again, we've got to be mindful of where he is physically.”
Kela’s return solve one problem for the Pirates, but they have holes everywhere on their staff. Pitchers have been dropping like flies.
- Reliever Kyle Crick has suffered a strained shoulder.
- Reliever Clay Holmes went down with a strained forearm.
- Starter Mitch Keller suffered an apparent oblique injury.
- Reliever Michael Feliz suffered an ominous forearm strain.
- Long reliever Chad Kuhl suffered a minor finger abrasion.
Whew!
Cherington will have to start pulling pitchers off the pile, as he did by acquiring Tyler Bashlor after the New York Mets designated him for assignment. He will also give lots of pitching prospects a look.
Somehow the Pirates have remained competitive through all of this, but they can’t find ways to win games.
“It’s tough. With all the injuries that we had this series, it’s especially tough. But we’re right there,” catcher Jacob Stallings said after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs in 11 innings. “It’s all you can ask for at the end of the game, to be right there and have a chance to win. We’re just not pulling ‘em out.”
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Craig Calcaterra, NBCSports.com: “Pitcher injuries. We’ve had a load of them. So many that, if we make it until September, maybe you, me, or your mom will be pitching and I doubt that we could strike anyone out, even if we get that low strike. A week into the season over 30 pitchers have been placed on the injured list with arm/back/muscle/elbow problems, including some of the game’s biggest names such as Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber, Miles Mikolas and Alex Wood. Many have cited baseball’s erratic start-stop-and-start spring/summer training as a possible contributing factor. Given all of the cancellations we have seen so far, we’re going to have a lot of lost days off and a lot of doubleheaders. Even if the doubleheaders only last seven innings per game, a great many games in a short period of time is going to lead to a lot of tired arms. In light of that we fear that the current rash of pitcher injuries is only going to continue.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Injuries are no doubt hurting the Mets. Noah Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March and won't pitch this season. Marcus Stroman suffered a calf injury in summer camp and has yet to pitch. He threw a four-inning simulated game Friday and could return fairly soon, which will help, but his absence has already cost the Mets in this short 60-game season. Also, the pitching are getting zero return -- negative return, really -- on their three major offseason pitching investments: (Michael) Wacha, Rick Porcello, and Dellin Betances. The three free agent signings have combined to allow 21 runs in 17 1/3 innings (through Saturday). I suppose the good news is all three are on one-year contracts rather than long-term deals (Betances' contract includes a $6 million player option for 2021). The bad news is all three, particularly Porcello and Wacha, are now important members of the pitching staff with Syndergaard out all season and Stroman out for the foreseeable future. These aren't low-risk rolls of the dice anymore.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Angels first baseman Albert Pujols sits (or stands, he hasn’t ‘run’ as such in years) at a career home run total of [658]. That’s truly rarefied air; Pujols is just [two] homers from catching the legendary Willie Mays for fifth on the all-time leaderboard, and even at 40 years old and in a shortened season, he’ll probably get there by the end of this year. But the three-time MVP will probably run out of time before his next big home run milestone: Alex Rodriguez’s 696 career home runs. As incredible as this might sound to someone who’s followed baseball in the past decade, Pujols’s 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels is almost up. In the middle of the second historic league-wide home run binge of the past 25 years, Pujols is the only active player with at least 500 home runs (Miguel Cabrera is second at 480), and the only person with a realistic shot at changing the career top-10 list in the next decade. That raises two obvious questions: Do any active players have a realistic shot at hitting 700 career home runs? And Pujols notwithstanding, could anyone even make it to 600? Assuming Pujols stays healthy and there are no more COVID-19-induced schedule changes in the next 14 months, Pujols will have 215 team games between now and the end of his current contract. Since 2016, Pujols has averaged a home run every 5.7 games. Let’s assume he continues to perform at that level and doesn’t decline at age 40 and 41, and that Angels manager Joe Maddon still chooses to play Pujols every day for the next two seasons (neither of which is a sure thing). Pujols would end up with 694 homers—two short of Rodriguez for fourth all time, and six short of 700.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “[Yoenis] Céspedes is the 19th player (one reconsidered) to pass on a baseball summer that carries a disjointed baseball season. He is first to do so, the story goes, as he was settling up on his incidentals and without notifying his team first. Even on legs worn by years and injury, he showed an exceptional first step. He is — or, now, was — in the final months of a four-year, $110 million contract with the Mets, though they’d reworked the financial end of that deal when he’d injured himself on his ranch. Céspedes missed a lot of baseball games as a Met. He was still the guy who hit 17 home runs after the trade deadline in 2015 and therefore helped lug the Mets into that World Series. He was an All-Star in 2016. He was also the guy who missed all of last season, played in 38 games in 2018 and 81 the season before that, the guy who was hitting .161 with 15 strikeouts in 31 at-bats through Saturday night and was not in Sunday’s lineup and then walked away, according to their story, without saying goodbye.”
MEGAPHONE
"Right from the start I felt like I was just a little bit sloppy with the mechanics, with the execution, with the intent on pitches. It's just got to be a lot more on point with everything than what I showed out there today."
Wacha, after getting shelled Saturday night.
