Tipsheet: MLB pitching injuries mount, especially on pitiful Pirates

Mike Axisa , CBSSports.com : “Injuries are no doubt hurting the Mets. Noah Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March and won't pitch this season. Marcus Stroman suffered a calf injury in summer camp and has yet to pitch. He threw a four-inning simulated game Friday and could return fairly soon, which will help, but his absence has already cost the Mets in this short 60-game season. Also, the pitching are getting zero return -- negative return, really -- on their three major offseason pitching investments: ( Michael ) Wacha , Rick Porcello , and Dellin Betances . The three free agent signings have combined to allow 21 runs in 17 1/3 innings (through Saturday). I suppose the good news is all three are on one-year contracts rather than long-term deals (Betances' contract includes a $6 million player option for 2021). The bad news is all three, particularly Porcello and Wacha, are now important members of the pitching staff with Syndergaard out all season and Stroman out for the foreseeable future. These aren't low-risk rolls of the dice anymore.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Angels first baseman Albert Pujols sits (or stands, he hasn’t ‘run’ as such in years) at a career home run total of [658]. That’s truly rarefied air; Pujols is just [two] homers from catching the legendary Willie Mays for fifth on the all-time leaderboard, and even at 40 years old and in a shortened season, he’ll probably get there by the end of this year. But the three-time MVP will probably run out of time before his next big home run milestone: Alex Rodriguez’s 696 career home runs. As incredible as this might sound to someone who’s followed baseball in the past decade, Pujols’s 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels is almost up. In the middle of the second historic league-wide home run binge of the past 25 years, Pujols is the only active player with at least 500 home runs (Miguel Cabrera is second at 480), and the only person with a realistic shot at changing the career top-10 list in the next decade. That raises two obvious questions: Do any active players have a realistic shot at hitting 700 career home runs? And Pujols notwithstanding, could anyone even make it to 600? Assuming Pujols stays healthy and there are no more COVID-19-induced schedule changes in the next 14 months, Pujols will have 215 team games between now and the end of his current contract. Since 2016, Pujols has averaged a home run every 5.7 games. Let’s assume he continues to perform at that level and doesn’t decline at age 40 and 41, and that Angels manager Joe Maddon still chooses to play Pujols every day for the next two seasons (neither of which is a sure thing). Pujols would end up with 694 homers—two short of Rodriguez for fourth all time, and six short of 700.”