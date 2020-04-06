Tipsheet: MLB players pitch in to assist pandemic relief efforts

Tim Brown , Yahoo Sports: “When the world is upright again the least of its casualties will be a baseball season, or part of one. The fragments of players’ careers lost in that time — the home runs they may have hit, the wins they may have counted, the money they may have made — will lean to irrelevance. The games will return, the players with them and, like most, and with any awareness at all, they will get on with being grateful for what the y have. For what they were able to save. Maybe they’ll have waited a few months. Maybe they will have waited a year. For some . . . the past weeks and the coming months could mean the ends to careers that had long ago surrendered themselves to baseball’s greater good.”

Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Every baseball season at its start is a blue Tiffany box tied with white satin ribbon in the palm of your hand. Something special will be revealed, guaranteed. The mysteries are in only the particulars and magnitude of its bejeweled splendor. We could have made one easy guess about this season. It promised to be the greatest season of the greatest player of this generation, Mike Trout. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic has stolen the probability of such a gift—the gift of one full season of peak Trout. It is one of a million small consequences that today mean nothing against the global threat to human life. But within the baseball community it is a consequence that will have aesthetic and historical import. Trout turns 29 on Aug. 7. The Angels' center fielder is coming off a season in which he set career highs for home runs (45) and slugging (.645), even though he missed the final three weeks of the season with a foot injury that had been bothering him for at least the month prior. He has missed an average of 33 games per year over the past three seasons. He likely will miss many more than that this year, making it four straight years in the prime of his career that Trout will not play more than 140 games. If we see Major League Baseball again this summer, we should be surprised and grateful. Because Trout was so good so young, he is at the golden nexus of an athlete’s life when accumulated wisdom (from 1,199 career games and 22,652 pitches seen) intersects with physical peak. Enhancing such synchronicity are the addition to the Angels lineup of third baseman Anthony Rendon and the return to health of DH Shohei Ohtani, left fielder Justin Upton and second baseman Tommy La Stella. Trout never has been better and never had a better lineup around him, and yet now he never will play until the day when our public health is not threatened, a day so far off it is only an imagined one right now.”