Tipsheet: MLB players pitch in to assist pandemic relief efforts

Yes, big league baseball players watch the news while they are holed up. They know that the coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals, put first responders in peril and created economic hardship for millions of Americans.
So some of them are reaching out to help, either individually or through their established foundation.
New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz started his Tru32 foundation in 2015 to support first responders and members of the military.
“More than anything, this time makes you realize the importance of first responders and now the medical personnel that are putting themselves in danger,’’ Matz told the New York Post. “It’s why I support the causes I do.”
His foundation is donating $32,000 to New York City first responders and hospitals. He and his wife Taylor announced that on Twitter.
"The first of three donations just went out to one of the hardest-hit hospitals in NYC, Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, so close to our Mets Citi Field,” Matz said via the social media outlet.
“Taylor and I continue to be inspired by the countless selfless acts of our first responders, doctors, nurses (and) medical staff in the war against COVID-19. Thank you for your bravery and dedication serving our community (and) your patients!”
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton, took to Instagram to announce that he will be donating his shutdown salary to charities aiding the relief effort. Verlander and other big leaguers are getting $4,775 a day for 60 days while baseball is idle.
Each week the couple will select a charity to support.
“Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the entire world,” Verlander said. “There’s so many people that are in need, whether it’s those in the front lines battling this disease head-on or someone who’s at home and has lost their job and needs to provide basic necessities, such as food and water. We have decided to donate that paycheck.”
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, are giving $500,000 to Direct Relief and Three Square in his native Las Vegas and to Philabundance in Philadelphia.
"Now is the time to come together and adhere to the guidelines of medical professionals! We are wishing the best to all with our prayers during this time," the couple said in a statement.
Through his foundation. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa donated $500,000 worth of medical supplies to the city of Houston. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and his wife Nina teamed with the Astros Foundation to donate 60,000 meals to Kids’ Meals, Inc.
Astros pitcher Joe Smith and his wife, TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce, have arranged for hundreds of meals to be sent to hospitals in Houston and greater Cleveland.
“COVID-19 has impacted all of us,” LaForce said in a Twitter video promoting the project. “But while most of us wait it out at home, our frontline healthcare workers are putting their lives on the line every single day.”
Meanwhile, the shutdown continues with no end in sight. Here is what folks have been writing about that:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Nobody can say yet with confidence that in resuming games -- even in venues without fans in attendance -- many lives won't be driven into greater risk for infection of the coronavirus: the lives of athletes and the attending support staff, the lives of their families, and the lives of those with whom they come into contact afterward. Until that concern is significantly alleviated, sports of any kind are at least impractical, and at worst immoral, given the dangers reinforced daily by world events. The leaders of any league must weigh the worst-case scenarios, under the current context of there being no available vaccine: What if some or many deaths result from our decision to get back to work? What if athletes die or coaches or athletic trainers or cameramen or family members of athletes? What if a new coronavirus hot spot emerges from our games?”
Tim Brown, Yahoo Sports: “When the world is upright again the least of its casualties will be a baseball season, or part of one. The fragments of players’ careers lost in that time — the home runs they may have hit, the wins they may have counted, the money they may have made — will lean to irrelevance. The games will return, the players with them and, like most, and with any awareness at all, they will get on with being grateful for what the y have. For what they were able to save. Maybe they’ll have waited a few months. Maybe they will have waited a year. For some . . . the past weeks and the coming months could mean the ends to careers that had long ago surrendered themselves to baseball’s greater good.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Every baseball season at its start is a blue Tiffany box tied with white satin ribbon in the palm of your hand. Something special will be revealed, guaranteed. The mysteries are in only the particulars and magnitude of its bejeweled splendor. We could have made one easy guess about this season. It promised to be the greatest season of the greatest player of this generation, Mike Trout. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic has stolen the probability of such a gift—the gift of one full season of peak Trout. It is one of a million small consequences that today mean nothing against the global threat to human life. But within the baseball community it is a consequence that will have aesthetic and historical import. Trout turns 29 on Aug. 7. The Angels' center fielder is coming off a season in which he set career highs for home runs (45) and slugging (.645), even though he missed the final three weeks of the season with a foot injury that had been bothering him for at least the month prior. He has missed an average of 33 games per year over the past three seasons. He likely will miss many more than that this year, making it four straight years in the prime of his career that Trout will not play more than 140 games. If we see Major League Baseball again this summer, we should be surprised and grateful. Because Trout was so good so young, he is at the golden nexus of an athlete’s life when accumulated wisdom (from 1,199 career games and 22,652 pitches seen) intersects with physical peak. Enhancing such synchronicity are the addition to the Angels lineup of third baseman Anthony Rendon and the return to health of DH Shohei Ohtani, left fielder Justin Upton and second baseman Tommy La Stella. Trout never has been better and never had a better lineup around him, and yet now he never will play until the day when our public health is not threatened, a day so far off it is only an imagined one right now.”
MEGAPHONE
“I’d be up for anything at this point just to be able to play. If they said, 'Hey, you can start games May 15th or June 1st, but you have to wear masks' -- if that’s the only thing holding us back -- then I’m sure guys would do it . . . If it comes to playing with no fans for a little while, as much as that would be extremely weird and strange, we’d be open to it. Hopefully, it wouldn’t have to last for a long time.’’
• Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, via Zoom conference call with reporters.
