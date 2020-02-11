Tipsheet: MLB ponders playoff expansion with a TV twist

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Baseball evaluators generally like the deal much more for Boston than Red Sox fans do, perhaps because they mostly assume Betts will head into free agency and because they understand the difficulty of trading David Price and his onerous contract. Alex Verdugo, the primary piece the Red Sox got from the Dodgers, is a very talented hitter who will immediately produce in Boston, as he did in L.A.”

Jayson Stark, The Athletic: “Being a fan involves a whole different form of investment, one of shared, powerful emotion. So there’s no reason for any fan to put aside that emotion at a time like this to dispassionately dissect the dollar signs at stake. But those fans might also want to know that inside most baseball front offices, people get this deal and the reasoning behind it. They see a team that wasn’t going to be better than the Yankees this year and knew it. They see a team that needed to upgrade its stockpile of young players in whatever way it could. And their understanding of the enormous tax benefits of getting under the threshold means they laugh at the names being hurled at Red Sox ownership.”