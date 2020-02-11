Tipsheet: MLB ponders playoff expansion with a TV twist

Only a moron would believe a one-game wild card playoff was a great idea for the MLB postseason. But for better or worse, that oddity is part of Bud Selig’s dismal legacy as commissioner.
Now that Selig has long since retired, it’s time to undo that mistake. Baseball is considering a new format to implement as soon as 2022.
This new scheme would:
- Add two wild-card teams in each league. (We can sense baseball purist Bob Costas cringing from here.)
- Give the division winner with the best record in each league a bye into the divisional playoff round.
- Have the other two division winners and the top wild card team host a best-of-three series.
- Allow the division winner with the second-best record in each league to select, on live TV, which wild-card team it will face.
Tipsheet applauds commissioner Rob Manfred for pondering these big changes. Adding more teams to the bracket might prompt more teams to actually compete in a given year, which would be a welcome benefit in a sport that currently encourages shameless tanking.
That would reward franchises, like the Cardinals, which attempt to contend every season.
But Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is in no mood to congratulate Manfred, even though this new format would give his team a much better shot at reaching postseason play.
“No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I’ll direct this to you, Rob Manfred,” Bauer tweeted. “Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You’re a joke.”
ASSESSING THE BETTS TRADE
The Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins finally completed a three-way trade that sent outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to LA and young outfielder Alex Verdugo and other pieces to Boston.
Here is what folks wrote about that:
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “The broad strokes had the Dodgers with a significant upgrade in Betts, by most opinions the second-best player in the game, and a possible upgrade in Price, who, at 34, has become a moving target as far as performance goes. In order to mitigate the innings, or lack thereof, ahead, the Red Sox agreed to cover slightly more than half of the remaining $96 million due to him over the next three seasons. Also, they had the Red Sox adding Verdugo, a 23-year-old left-handed hitter who is a skilled right fielder, as well as trimming Red Sox payroll by enough for them to army crawl beneath the competitive balance tax threshold, a significant enough outcome for them to wear the local outrage for trading Betts.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Baseball evaluators generally like the deal much more for Boston than Red Sox fans do, perhaps because they mostly assume Betts will head into free agency and because they understand the difficulty of trading David Price and his onerous contract. Alex Verdugo, the primary piece the Red Sox got from the Dodgers, is a very talented hitter who will immediately produce in Boston, as he did in L.A.”
Jayson Stark, The Athletic: “Being a fan involves a whole different form of investment, one of shared, powerful emotion. So there’s no reason for any fan to put aside that emotion at a time like this to dispassionately dissect the dollar signs at stake. But those fans might also want to know that inside most baseball front offices, people get this deal and the reasoning behind it. They see a team that wasn’t going to be better than the Yankees this year and knew it. They see a team that needed to upgrade its stockpile of young players in whatever way it could. And their understanding of the enormous tax benefits of getting under the threshold means they laugh at the names being hurled at Red Sox ownership.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “It was only two years ago that the Red Sox won a franchise record 108 games and the World Series. Things have gone downhill for Boston since then. The Red Sox missed the postseason last year and are being investigated for a sign-stealing scandal during that 2018 World Series season. That scandal has already cost manager Alex Cora his job. MLB will surely interview Betts as part of its investigation (if the league hasn't already), so he's not completely out of the woods yet, but he gets something of a fresh start. Also, Mookie is now on a World Series contender in a huge market. Could be worse.”
MEGAPHONE
"We felt knowing how great a player Mookie is, how important he's been for us, it would have to be a high bar in order for us to consider trading him and in terms of the impact on the talent return, the impact that that return could have on our future and the flexibility it allows us to build around it. This return met that bar."
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, on finalizing the Betts trade.