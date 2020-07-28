Tipsheet: MLB season hangs in balance after virus waylays Marlins

How precarious is the rest of MLB’s 60-game “season” amid the raging pandemic? Just ask Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez.
"My level of concern went from about an eight to a 12," Martinez said before his team played Monday night. "This thing really hits home now that you've seen half a team get infected and go from one city to another. I have friends on that Miami team, and it really stinks. I am not going to lie or sugarcoat anything. It's not good for them. It's not good for anybody. I have guys in our clubhouse that are really concerned as well, and for me, this is my family."
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred held a conference call with his owners Monday and they agreed to plow forth. Step one was to identify just how infected the Miami Marlins really are and determine if they spread COVID-19 to the Philadelphia Phillies during their weekend series.
We’ll know more about that today once the test results come back.
Manfred sounded ready to play on even if the Marlins have to compete with half of their optimal roster. In fairness to Manfred, we’re talking about the Marlins here – a team that has been in tank mode under its current ownership.
Step two for MLB is getting the players to actually pay attention to protocols in place, which many have been ignoring. Evidence of that was seen on telecast after telecast of the season so far.
“We have made adjustments to the protocols on an ongoing basis,” Manfred told MLB Network. “There were conversations today with the MLBPA about what we should be doing in terms of the protocols themselves and the enforcement of the protocols, making sure that we're following them in every way we possibly can. It’s an evolving situation and we continue to reevaluate where we are in the protocols and what we can do to keep the players as safe as possible.”
It’s too late for baseball to crawl back into a bubble – something Manfred said was never going to work for his sport.
“I think the decision that we made with respect to the bubble was the right one,” he said. “We're different than other sports. We would have had to have multiple locations probably just in order to have enough facilities to make it work. The numbers of people involved and the numbers of people to support the number of players was much, much larger in our sport. The duration would have been much longer, and the longer you go, the more people you have, the less likely it is that you can make the bubble work. I think the NBA and the NHL have an advantage of smaller numbers of players, shorter period of time; I understand why they did what they did. I'm just not sure it was workable for us.”
Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: “Major League Baseball’s cardboard-cutout commissioner, Rob Manfred, has alienated his players, their union, and longtime fans, so he was always unlikely to make peace with a virus. Manfred might be smart. He might work hard. He can surely speak intelligently about many baseball-related topics for hours. Well, so can a lot of dentists. This doesn’t mean they can run the sport. Manfred’s job requires long-term vision, thick skin, emotional intelligence–and, in 2020, the ability to create a plan, in concert with the union, to an unprecedented threat to the season. Manfred failed. This was clear weeks ago. What you see now – players testing positive, games being postponed, the rest of the season in peril – is just the coronavirus handing Manfred the bill. The sport has no bubble. It has a plan, but not a very good one. It is filled with small details, but lacks a large, coherent strategy. The season is coming apart after four days. If you are surprised, raise your hand . . . It is increasingly likely that there will be no World Series, though Manfred might just put a guy on second base and claim it’s the World Series. And look: There might be no NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Finals either. But so far, the NBA and NHL bubbles are working. The NHL just announced that it performed 4,256 tests on more than 800 players and had zero positives. The NBA had zero positive tests after one week in the bubble. If the hockey and hoops bubbles burst, which is entirely possible, then at least there were bubbles. We can reasonably say that the commissioners gave themselves the best possible chance to finish the season. Nobody can say that about baseball.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I don't blame baseball -- and by baseball, I refer to the owners, to league and team officials, and to the players -- for wanting to try to make this work. I want it to work. But it feels like a tightrope walk in the middle of a hurricane. Indeed, league sources indicated that the outbreak on the Marlins might have started from the team's charter flight following Wednesday's exhibition game in Atlanta. If that's accurate, it's a reminder of the delicate nature of keeping everyone virus-free. One flight attendant, one girlfriend who spends the day at a crowded beach, one bartender at the hotel ... it doesn't take much for half a team to suddenly be out of action. We need to prepare for more outbreaks. For example, maybe every team doesn't end up playing the full slate of 60 games. The Marlins and Orioles are scheduled to play in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday, so if the Marlins pass their new round of tests, maybe those teams play two doubleheaders to make up the lost games. Likewise, the Phillies and Yankees play each other on Wednesday and Thursday at Yankee Stadium. There are additional off days throughout the season, but obviously the league wants to limit extra travel as much as possible. If extra caution means postponing more games or canceling them altogether, then postpone or cancel more games. As we worry about the future of baseball in 2020 and the likelihood of playing this season, the virus continues to spread, worse in some states than others. As I type this, the New York Times reports a 13% increase in new cases compared to 14 days ago and a 27% increase in deaths from 14 days ago. Total deaths in the U.S. are approaching 150,000.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “You can’t blame MLB and the players association for trying. Everyone wanted to see this work. The players. The owners. The fans. TV networks. Yet, no matter how much the safety measures and procedures are followed, no matter how many tests are given every other day, COVID-19 refuses to be stopped. The baseball season is at a crossroads. It shouldn’t be cancelled yet. But it’s day-to-day. One more team outbreak, and it may be impossible, if not irresponsible, to continue. The ugliest words in baseball are now hovering over the entire industry: ‘Wait ‘Til Next Year.’”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Some of it was inevitable. Without a bubble — or perhaps even with it — positive tests and flare-ups and postponements were going to occur. Anyone who didn’t think they would was delusional. Did it have to occur this quickly though? All of this is another warning sign for sports in general. MLB began and is now dealing with a crisis. The NBA is set to begin Thursday — albeit inside the strict confines of their compound in Orlando. NFL camps open this week. NHL players reported to their bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton over the weekend. Can any of it really work? Can baseball? The unanswered and possibly impossible to perfectly answer question is how many positive tests is too many? One or two, sure, play on. What about 14? Shut the team for a day? A week? Two? How many postponed or canceled games can a league deal with before the Jenga tower of the interconnected schedule becomes untenable? Baseball is a sport where the kind of social distancing and safety precautions that might guard against this stuff seemed at least possible and perhaps even plausible. Baseball teams and leagues are operating fine in Asia — albeit with far fewer community cases surrounding them.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Whether or not MLB can get to the postseason -- and the fat TV checks that come with it -- at this point in the year is anyone's guess, and hinges in part on what the league does with the Marlins over the coming days . . . If the Marlins play this week, they will likely be joined by reinforcements in the form of alternative-site players up from Jupiter, Florida to face the Orioles. While that seems like MLB's preferred approach, it doesn't appear to be the best approach -- not when ‘best’ is defined as the one safest for the players and staff members, or the one likeliest to allow MLB to keep the season afloat for a while longer.”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “Half the Marlins are now in need of quarantine, and with an outbreak of this size appearing in the opening weekend of the season, there is little to suggest that the other 29 teams can reach the end of the scheduled season unscathed. While other American sports leagues are operating under 'bubble' conditions, which proved successful in the case of the National Women’s Soccer League, MLB is letting teams travel around the country, including to and from COVID-19 hot spots like Florida. The Canadian government prevented the Toronto Blue Jays from playing games in their home country for this very reason. In South Korea, the top-flight KBO baseball league began its regular season in May, following a month-long COVID-19 delay, with plans to shut down the whole league for three weeks in the event of a single positive test. MLB blew past that number before its season even began, and kept playing despite prominent cases: Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto was held out from the defending World Series champions’ Opening Night showcase game after testing positive on Thursday. No other Nationals were held out of their games against the Yankees as a result of Soto’s positive test.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “There is no rule in place that players can't participate as they await test results. But playing could have been a mistake. That Miami had multiple positives before Sunday’s game and the contest went on as scheduled is concerning. Perhaps any time that happens, it should trigger an automatic postponement. Another red flag here is that even if you test every day, people do not necessarily exhibit symptoms or trigger positive tests right away. Inevitably, infected players will take the field without anyone, including themselves, knowing that they have contracted the virus. To say that this lag is problematic would be massive understatement. But of course, that's where all of the other protocols -- masking, distancing, sanitizing -- take on added importance. The one step baseball hasn't taken is to make mask-wearing mandatory at all times, even on the field. And while that could be a next step, we don't actually yet know how the Marlins' outbreak began and if some kind of on-field mask mandate would have made a difference. Where did it happen? Airport? Airplane? Bus ride? Hotel lobby? Restroom?”
"Major League Baseball and us as an organization have done a fantastic job of monitoring this daily. We're getting our temperatures taken three times a day. If we have symptoms we're getting checked right away, so we are monitoring closely on a daily basis everybody who has been in contact with anyone who has symptoms and taking the correct measures."
Former Cardinals folk hero Joe McEwing, after stepping in as interim White Sox manager after Rick Renteria fell ill.
