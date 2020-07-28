Tipsheet: MLB season hangs in the balance after virus waylays Marlins

“We have made adjustments to the protocols on an ongoing basis,” Manfred told MLB Network. “There were conversations today with the MLBPA about what we should be doing in terms of the protocols themselves and the enforcement of the protocols, making sure that we're following them in every way we possibly can. It’s an evolving situation and we continue to reevaluate where we are in the protocols and what we can do to keep the players as safe as possible.”

It’s too late for baseball to crawl back into a bubble — something Manfred said was never going to work for his sport.

“I think the decision that we made with respect to the bubble was the right one,” he said. “We're different than other sports. We would have had to have multiple locations probably just in order to have enough facilities to make it work. The numbers of people involved and the numbers of people to support the number of players was much, much larger in our sport. The duration would have been much longer, and the longer you go, the more people you have, the less likely it is that you can make the bubble work. I think the NBA and the NHL have an advantage of smaller numbers of players, shorter period of time; I understand why they did what they did. I'm just not sure it was workable for us.”

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this: