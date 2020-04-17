Tipsheet: MLB teams are riding out bad contracts during shutdown

There are no silver linings for baseball or any other industry during the pandemic shutdown.
But some of the consequences are less terrible than others. This contract year will count for players, regardless of what happens with this season. It remains to be seen how much money players will actually collect.
For teams needing to ride out bad contracts – like the Cardinals – a truncated or canceled campaign will at least allow them to do that.
Consider the case of the Baltimore Orioles and first baseman Chris Davis. He is scheduled to earn more than $17 million this season with another $6 million deferred without interest.
Davis, 34, will earn at those same guaranteed rates in 2021 and 2022 as well despite hitting just .215, .168 and .179 over the past three seasons. His home run totals have declined from 47 in 2015 to 38, 26, 16 and 12 during the last four seasons.
He became the very definition of dead money on the payroll. Davis suffered an epic 0-for-54 slump that extended from the 2018 season into 2019.
By comparison, oft-maligned Cardinals Matt Carpenter (.334 on-base percentage, .726 OPS) and Dexter Fowler (.238, 19 homers, 67 RBIs), delivered reasonable production last season for their more than $30 million in combined earnings.
Davis wants to actually earn his pay. He tried to remake his body during the offseason, adding 25 pounds of muscle.
He actually showed signs of life during the spring, batting .467 with three homers and nine RBIs in 15 at-bats over nine games.
"It was nice to see some results and to have a little bit of peace of mind that what I was doing this offseason really worked," Davis said during a conference call with reporters. "For me, that was a positive — confirmation to know that I could come back home and continue what I was doing and not make any adjustments. I feel like I'm still swinging the bat just as well as I was when the games ended, and I look forward whenever we can start back up."
Even fans of the god-awful Orioles will be glad to see baseball return once the pandemic subsides. People are getting desperate for a return to normalcy, even if that means watching Davis strike out again and again and again for a team destined to lose at a mind-boggling rate.
"It's been uplifting to hear the amount of people that are just in love with the game of baseball and that they're ready to see guys on the field again," he said. "I know that once we do get everything squared away and get kind of a handle on everything, there are going to be a bunch of smiling faces in the ballpark. I look forward to that day."
Here is what folks are writing about other veterans who are struggling to earn their keep during the twilight years of their career:
Jacob Shafer, Bleacher Report: “Buster Posey has won a National League Rookie of the Year Award, an NL MVP and a batting title, and he owns three World Series rings. He's also one of the most affable, unassuming players in the game. But his days as an elite offensive catcher are coming to an end. Posey is entering his age-33 campaign and posted a full-season career-low .688 OPS last season. He has the experience, instincts and acumen to get the job done behind the dish, but he's approaching the end of the line. As a modestly paid backup catcher who also gets reps at first base, Posey would be a massive boon. And he might have a bounce-back year left in him. But considering he'll make more than $22 million in 2020 and 2021 with a $5 million buyout for 2022, he's a payroll albatross for the rebuilding Giants.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Giants have a long and storied history, but Posey has already established himself as the best catcher in franchise history. He won the Rookie of the Year award in a Giants uniform. He won an MVP award in a Giants uniform. He has been a key part of three World Series-winning teams in a Giants uniform. Just a couple of weeks ago, Posey told reporters that he doesn't want to play for another team. That's good, because it would seem really strange for him to do so. Assuming Posey doesn't play for another team, the question becomes whether or not he's a Hall of Famer. He's in a similar spot to (Joey) Votto. He's not far off the mark when compared to the average Hall of Famers at his position, but you'd like to see him tack on some more value. Posey is still only 33 years old but, like Votto, he's coming off his worst season.”
Bill Baer, NBCSports.com: “(Miguel) Cabrera is under contract through 2023, but he is very clearly near the end of his career. He was barely able to play in 2018 due to hamstring and biceps injuries. He was able to play in 136 games last year, but as a shadow of the hitter he used to be. Over 549 plate appearances, Cabrera hit 12 home runs, finishing with a sub-.400 slugging percentage for the second time in his 17-year career (the other was in ’17). The future Hall of Famer has the potential to hit some milestones in 2020 but it will take a dramatic reversal of fortune. He is 23 home runs shy of 500, but he hasn’t hit 23 in a season since 2016 (38). We may have to wait until 2021 to see Cabrera, a first ballot Hall of Famer, make history again.
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Tigers had one player reach 500 at-bats last season. They had pitchers who went 3-13, 3-17 and 1-13 — not that we look at records. Their best pitcher allowed 39 home runs. Their top home run guy hit 15 and was designated for assignment. So, um, Cabrera has had a heckuva career. That .398 slugging percentage next to his name doesn't look right, but maybe his slimmed-down physique will lead to one more big season and remind us that he was one of most devastating right-handed hitters we've ever seen.”
MEGAPHONE
"Baseball is obviously a huge part of my life, a huge part of a lot of people's lives, but right now the most important thing is to deal with this virus and put it past us. I'm looking forward to getting things rolling, but right now we're just in that idle waiting period."
• Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, on life in limbo.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!