Tipsheet: MLB teams are riding out bad contracts during shutdown

Davis wants to actually earn his pay. He tried to remake his body during the offseason, adding 25 pounds of muscle.

He actually showed signs of life during the spring, batting .467 with three homers and nine RBIs in 15 at-bats over nine games.

"It was nice to see some results and to have a little bit of peace of mind that what I was doing this offseason really worked," Davis said during a conference call with reporters. "For me, that was a positive — confirmation to know that I could come back home and continue what I was doing and not make any adjustments. I feel like I'm still swinging the bat just as well as I was when the games ended, and I look forward whenever we can start back up."

Even fans of the god-awful Orioles will be glad to see baseball return once the pandemic subsides. People are getting desperate for a return to normalcy, even if that means watching Davis strike out again and again and again for a team destined to lose at a mind-boggling rate.

"It's been uplifting to hear the amount of people that are just in love with the game of baseball and that they're ready to see guys on the field again," he said. "I know that once we do get everything squared away and get kind of a handle on everything, there are going to be a bunch of smiling faces in the ballpark. I look forward to that day."