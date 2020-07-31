Tipsheet: MLB's mishandling of Astros' cheating extends to Kelly suspension

“I think it’d be wishful thinking to think that we were just going to come in and play two games and nothing combative (was) to happen,’’ Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling said. “Joe is as good a candidate as anyone to stir something up even though he wasn’t on that 2017 team. You could tell he was as fired up as anyone.”

“You know, this is something that’s been built up over the course of seven months after kind of the findings,” Roberts said. “I think it just sort of, kind of released. I think it was unfortunate, but I guess to spin it, it’s a good thing that we got it out of the way, nobody was hurt and we can move on and play baseball.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The Astros cheated, possibly to the extent that they swung at least one championship, and while GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were each suspended for a season (and subsequently fired), none of their players were disciplined. In MLB’s estimation, players could offer more detailed testimony if they were offered immunity, and parceling out specific blame to specific players would have involved a nearly impossible ethical calculus. While that reasoning is logical, it also led to a conclusion that carries the undeniable and inescapable odor of wrongdoing unpunished. There’s a visceral allure to the idea of the cheating Astros — their attempts at contrition falling somewhere between clumsy and disingenuous — facing vigilante justice. While the scandal undermined baseball’s competitive integrity, it also provided a shot of entertainment to a frequently poker-faced sport, and offered neutral fans an obvious bad guy to root against. And to be clear, it absolutely rules that Kelly barked and pouted at the Astros, that his chippiness played a part in touching off a near-total loss of emotional control. But vigilante justice is just as illegal in baseball as it is in real life, and clumsy application of discipline in one case does not precipitate the abrogation of all law. And while the suspension looks absurdly long — if Kelly serves the whole thing, he’ll miss 13 percent of the shortened season —'such a draconian-looking punishment is justifiable.”