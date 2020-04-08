Tipsheet: MLB's potential relaunch scenarios trigger mixed reaction

Count Milwaukee Brewers superstar Christian Yelich among the skeptics.

"I think late last night was the first time I'd actually heard of that plan," Yelich told WEEI radio. "I think a lot of guys have been talking about it today, obviously. I think there are a lot of challenges to that plan.

"I don't think that is the plan that they are for sure going with. I could be wrong. I would have to look into it a little more, but it would definitely be challenging.

"Now, maybe that is something that we have to do just because of the times that we're in, and if that is our only option to play then maybe it is our only option to play. I think there's definitely a lot of hurdles and challenges that need to be talked through."

But how in the world could this actually work?

"There's no such thing as a bad idea in brainstorming,” former big league pitcher Brandon McCarthy said, “but there sure as (shoot) are bad ideas in whatever the next step after brainstorming is."

