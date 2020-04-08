Tipsheet: MLB's potential relaunch scenarios trigger mixed reaction

The owners and players are at least starting to discuss how to return to action once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
That brings some measure of hope to sports fans starved for a diversion from the depressing drone of ominous medical updates.
Convening players in May seems far-fetched, but clearly there could be some merit to rallying the troops in the summer to relaunch Our National Pastime as a studio sport.
The reaction from individual players has been mixed. Some have been highly skeptical, due to safety issues, the lengthy separation from their family and the reality that an abbreviated 2020 season in empty stadiums would feature big pay cuts.
Other players have expressed an eagerness to get back to action.
"If it's safe, I'm in," Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado told the Denver Post. "I believe these ideas wouldn't be thrown around if it wasn't approved or (can't) be (approved). I want to get back out there and play."
New York Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino, a former Cardinals hurler, also was intrigued.
"I don't have any good insight, but I would be in the camp of supporting the idea," Ottavino told the New York Post. "I'm sure a lot would have to go right for it to actually happen, but I'm hoping it can work because I want to play."
Count Milwaukee Brewers superstar Christian Yelich among the skeptics.
"I think late last night was the first time I'd actually heard of that plan," Yelich told WEEI radio. "I think a lot of guys have been talking about it today, obviously. I think there are a lot of challenges to that plan.
"I don't think that is the plan that they are for sure going with. I could be wrong. I would have to look into it a little more, but it would definitely be challenging.
"Now, maybe that is something that we have to do just because of the times that we're in, and if that is our only option to play then maybe it is our only option to play. I think there's definitely a lot of hurdles and challenges that need to be talked through."
But how in the world could this actually work?
"There's no such thing as a bad idea in brainstorming,” former big league pitcher Brandon McCarthy said, “but there sure as (shoot) are bad ideas in whatever the next step after brainstorming is."
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “First, what are the state and local mandates in place at the various sites considered for use? Then there's the collaboration between MLB and the players for any proposed plan. There are a lot of players with concerns about what's being discussed now, with some privately saying they would not participate . . . Some club officials continue to say they believe it's more likely for baseball to return in midsummer -- and only after more hard information about the coronavirus develops, to best ensure the protection of player, team and game staff . . . Based on the first conversations I've had, my guess is that it's very unlikely baseball will return in May. There needs to be more work done to answer questions to the satisfaction of players and staff -- for example, how to handle players, coaches, managers and support staff who have preexisting medical conditions.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Although MLB and the MLBA, per their agreement, have a stated preference for playing games in front of fans and only after public health officials have approved such gatherings, those preconditions might not allow a season of any length to happen. That's why both sides have also agreed that playing games at neutral sites in front of no fans is a possibility, and that would be required in order to see the ‘Arizona plan’ through. Players and owners obviously have heavy financial incentives to play as much of a season as possible -- even if it means no gate receipts -- which explains the openness to unconventional arrangements. Playing every team's games in Arizona, at least for the early part of the schedule, certainly qualifies as unconventional.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “People are dying across the world. There remains no vaccine for COVID-19. And Major League Baseball is worried about starting a season as soon as possible, bringing in about about 3,000 players and team officials from across the nation, including dozens of countries, magically guarantee that everyone is insulated and coronavirus-free, and act like this is for the good of the country. Please. MLB and its players would love to have a season starting this summer. They even discussed a three-month tournament beginning in September. Anything to play some baseball before spring training commences next February. But it’s time for a reality check. Do you really think MLB and the players' association are about to embark on a season in which they get tested for COVID-19 whenever needed, including a result within hours, while health care workers and first responders can’t even qualify for a test? Sure, everyone would love to get paid, but no one in their right mind is that heartless.”
Craig Calcaterra, NBCSports.com: “What in the hell are we doing here? Don’t get me wrong: I miss baseball. Everyone misses baseball. Setting aside the financial incentives at play for the moment, MLB exists to put on baseball games and they want baseball games. Players live to play baseball and they want to play. If we could snap our fingers and make that happen, God, it would be wonderful. If we could play baseball or any other pro sport right now, it would definitely be a pick-me-up for a large part of the nation. This plan, however, is patently absurd. Less in form than in its very conception and existence. How, in light of all that is going on at the moment, is this at all justifiable? How is the level of necessary logistical support to pull this off — the transportation, the isolation, and the prioritization of a few thousand baseball people for testing and attendant medical care if someone gets sick — close to rational?”
Kevin Davidoff, New York Post: “When you sign up for baseball, you accept the possibility of getting drilled in the head by a pitch or a comebacker, or even a foul ball if you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. To participate in baseball this year, must you also concede the chance that you’ll catch an infectious disease because you slid into home plate? Or that you’ll pass it to an unsuspecting teammate, umpire, bus driver or hotel employee? Does baseball, historically mindful and proud of its legacy, want to be remembered as behaving recklessly during a time when our leaders (or at least some of them) called for great caution? So far, the commissioner’s office and the Players Association and their respective constituencies have behaved in exemplary fashion, donating considerable monies to take care of folks like hourly stadium workers and preaching the importance of staying at home and social distancing. Let’s hope they can keep that going through what might be a very long grind to come.”
MEGAPHONE
"I think this at least shows the willingness for both sides to be creative and to get as many games in as possible. It supports the whole 'no bad idea' thing."
• Pittsburgh Pirates player representative Jameson Taillon, to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!