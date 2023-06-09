Fanboy billionaire Steve Cohen can’t be happy with the state of his New York Mets.

His struggling team raised hopes with a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, another big budget team scuffling through a rough season. Then the Mets got swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays before heading to Atlanta to lose three more games to their division rivals.

Mets co-aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander – who are earning $43.33 million each this season -- combined to allow nine runs in 9 2/3 innings in the series.

“I have been working my (backside) off trying to make it click,” Verlander said. “Every time I think I kind of found it, it goes in the other direction. It’s definitely frustrating for me and everybody for sure.”

The Mets head into the weekend series at Pittsburgh with a six-game losing streak, a 30-33 record overall and an 8 1/2–game deficit in the National League East. Not good!

“We’re frustrated. You can sense it,” Mets reliever David Robertson told reporters after Thursday's 13-10 loss in 10 innings. “You can see it. We’re a good team and we’re not doing what we’re capable of doing.”

The Mets blew leads in all three losses to the Braves. Each defeat was more painful than the one that preceded it.

Writing for the New York Post, Mike Vaccaro summed up the series:

It was almost a great series. It could have been a season-defining series — and may wind up being that, though not in the way the Mets had hoped. When the Mets bled out their season here last year, the teams seemed laughably disparate, and the Braves bullied the Mets right out of first place. The Mets weren’t just competitive this series, they landed a few uppercuts.

And lost all three times. Before Tuesday, the Mets had played 9,699 games in their history. They had never before lost three straight games when leading by three runs or more.

They have now.

This is the part of a June baseball column where we are required by law to offer disclaimers. There are still 99 games to play. The Mets are still only 3 ½ games out of the wild card. They are still only 8 ½ games behind the Braves. Last year on the morning of June 9 the Mets were seven up on the Braves. Lots of season left. All true . . .

They are, in fact, a fourth-place team closer in the NL East standings to Washington than Atlanta. Baseball looks very hard for them right now.

They are a team bursting with laments. They wait to hear the official diagnosis of their best player, Pete Alonso, who missed the game waiting on word about his banged-up wrist. Jeff McNeil, last year’s MLB batting champ, has somehow managed exactly one extra-base hit in his last 34 games. The co-aces have just been filleted by the very team they were expressly hired to beat.

On and on, stuck in the quicksand, every day a new study in how to kick away baseball games. And summer doesn’t even start for 12 more days.

None of this makes Cardinals fans feel better about the state of their team, but at least they know that other fan bases share their pain.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “Any positive May vibes have disappeared as St. Louis opened June in losing fashion. A sweep by the Pirates followed by a series loss to the Rangers dropped the Cardinals' record against plus-.500 teams to 17-28. In fact, their record in all areas is bad: They have a losing record against every other division and in interleague play. A once-feared pitching staff is anything but this year: Last week, opposing hitters had a .308 batting average against St. Louis pitching.”

Jordan Shusterman, FoxSports.com: “It's been a fairly frustrating season on the North Side, with the Cubs struggling to find any semblance of momentum even in a weak division. (Marcus) Stroman, though, with a 2.39 ERA through 13 starts, has done his part. It's easy to point to Stroman's .227 BABIP against as evidence that he's getting somewhat lucky, but it's worth noting that he's cranked his ground ball rate back up closer to the 60% mark he'd been running earlier in his career during his best years in Toronto. Strikeouts never have and never will be the right-hander's m.o., but he's got the ideal infield behind him in Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner to maximize all those grounders into a whole bunch of outs — even if those grounders are often hit quite hard. With a $21 million player option for 2024, Stroman may be heading for a fascinating decision. If he stays healthy and keeps his ERA under 3 over 200-plus innings, opting out might reap a sizable payday on the open market. At the same time, Stroman has been vocal about his affinity for playing in Chicago, and he's also smart enough to know there aren't many — if any — middle infields out there that could support his strengths as a pitcher better. The even more pressing question? Whether Stroman becomes one of the deadline's most attractive trade chips should the Cubs continue to flounder in fourth place.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The White Sox remain a likely seller, and while names such as Lucas Giolito, Yasmani Grandal and Lance Lynn have been mentioned as potential chips, it’s (Michael) Kopech who might offer a chance at the biggest return. The 27-year-old has a 2.32 ERA in his past five starts, striking out 43 batters while allowing only 12 hits over 31 innings. Kopech is earning $2.05 million this season and is arbitration-eligible for two more years, putting the Sox in a strong position if they choose to capitalize on his recent performance.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Seattle Mariners will enter Friday with a losing record (30-31) and in fourth place in the American League West. Their seasonal run differential dropped into the red this week after a miserable start to June that has seen them get outscored by a combined 25 runs over their first five games. It's fair to describe the Mariners as one of the majors' most disappointing teams -- to the extent that top executive Jerry Dipoto does not believe that adding Babe Ruth at the peak of his powers to the Seattle lineup would help. No, really. Dipoto said as much on Thursday during his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports. Here's the notable quotable, per the station: ‘And this is just being honest, we could go out and acquire prime Babe Ruth and it's not going to help us. We're not one player away or one magic spell from fixing this.’ Obviously Dipoto is being somewhat facetious, but his broader point is fair: the Mariners don't have one or two holes in their lineup that could be patched with midseason trades. What they have is a group of hitters that so far this season have made underperforming the rule rather than the exception. The Mariners rank 19th in runs scored and 22nd in wRC+, a catch-all metric hosted at FanGraphs that adjusts for ballpark among other variables. Look at their individual statistics, though, and you'll notice that only four of their top 10 plate-appearance recipients have an OPS+ over 100. For perspective, three of those remaining six are under 85. It's hard to ignore that each of Dipoto's notable offseason additions to the lineup have underperformed. Second baseman Kolten Wong has been one of the worst hitters in the majors; AJ Pollock hasn't been a great deal better; and Opening Day designated hitter Tommy La Stella has already been released. Even Teoscar Hernández, a constantly above-average hitter the last five years, is on the wrong side of the 100 OPS+ threshold.”

Janice Scurio, Baseball Prospectus: “Beleaguered by injury, 2022 was not (Jack) Flaherty’s year; this start may be evidence he may be returning to ace form, though command issues will need to be further rectified. By luring a potent Rangers offense into 13 swings and misses and eight punchouts, Flaherty now holds a 1.50 ERA and a 9.9 K/9 through 30 innings pitched in his last five starts.”

MEGAPHONE

“We probably could have come out of here with a sweep ourselves. Atlanta is a really good team. We’re a good team, and we play each other really well and it always seems to come down to one run here or two runs there. That is the nature of this rivalry right now.”

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, trying to keep his dobber up.