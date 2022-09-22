Tipsheet: Montgomery trade, Montas injury undermine Yankees' title bid

Starting pitcher Frankie Montas was one of the hottest trade commodities ahead of the deadline. The Oakland A’s held out for a premium acquisition price, one the Cardinals declined to meet.

The Yankees spent young pitchers JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina, plus second baseman Cooper Bowman, to get Montas and reliever Lou Trevino.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman would love to get at least a partial refund on that purchase. And the Cardinals are glad they took a pass on Montas and acquired Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana instead.

Montas never fully recovered from the shoulder soreness he suffered before the trade -- and now he’s back on the injured list as the postseason nears.

In eight starts for the Yankees, Montas is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA. He landed back on the 15-day IL after getting another cortisone shot in his shoulder.

The Yankees have shut him down for 10 days and manager Aaron Boone isn’t sure what role, if any, Montas will have with the team once the playoffs start.

“It might be hard to get his pitch count back up, but I think it’s certainly possible he can be in play for us,” Boone said. “Hopefully this next week or 10 days goes well and we can start ramping him up, but we’ve got to get there.”

Montas, who admitted that he “rushed a little bit” during his previous comeback, doesn’t believe his season is over.

“Not really,” he said. “I still want to come back and try to help the team in the playoffs if I can.”

Great, but he'll have to pitch much better than he has to this point for the Yankees. Montas has been a major disappointment.

After getting him from the A's, Cashman traded Montgomery to the Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader. Now the team must move Domingo German back into the rotation and hope that Luis Severino can make a big impact coming off the 60-day IL.

Severino could slot in behind Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes in the postseason rotation. That's not what Cashman envisioned, but that might be what the team settles for.

“I feel really good,’’ Severino said. “Better than before . . . I was resting for 60 days, so of course I feel fresh now. I think this is the best time for me to come back, since Montas is gonna be out. He’s a big piece to us.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “This is going to sound like total nonsense, but we’re going to say it anyway: Too much attention is being paid to Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Babe Ruth, Roger Maris and various Yankees/right-handed/American League home run records. It’s not that it’s not noteworthy, or incredible, or historic. It’s obviously all those things, and more. It’s just that if all we talk about are the homers, then we risk missing out on the totality of the .316/.419/.701 season that Judge is having at the plate. This isn’t an ‘empty’ 40 home run season, like some of the years where those sluggers barely had an OBP above .300. This is, by any measure, one of history’s greatest all-around hitting seasons – and that includes the 91% of his plate appearances where he’s not hitting balls into the stratosphere. The measure we’ll go with to back that up: OPS+. It’s adjusted for park and era, and compares a player’s performance to the rest of the league that season, setting the league average as ‘100,’ which this year is basically what Josh Donaldson is doing. Judge’s OPS+ is 213. It makes him more than twice as good as a league average 2022 batter. It is one of the 25 best seasons in Major League history; it’s one of just 50 seasons all time to see a 200 OPS+ or better. (Which, again: Twice as good as average.) It’s because of the homers, obviously, but it’s more than that. Judge leads in OBP and walks and runs, among other categories, not to mention all sorts of Statcast metrics. He might win the Triple Crown. So, full stop, right there: This is one of the best 25 hitting seasons in AL/NL history (since 1901) compared to a player’s league that year, adjusted for park. You know how many qualified seasons there have been since 1901? 13,400. Mike Trout has never surpassed 200 OPS+ in a season. Albert Pujols hasn’t done this. Nor did Willie Mays. Neither did Henry Aaron, Roberto Clemente, nor Ken Griffey Jr. You get the idea. To say this is ‘incredibly difficult’ undersells it and then some.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Aaron Judge is having the most traditional of traditionalist’s seasons: a Triple Crown. He also leads 19 of Baseball Reference’s 45 hitting categories, many of which are formula-based. He is the one player who bridges all the things old-timers and modernists both crave. Whatever playing field Aaron Judge is actually on, yours, his, or some imaginary one in an alternate universe in which baseball was never all-white or pharmaceutically pure or fixated on numbers that end in zero or even played remotely closely to the way it once was, he is kicking that [backside].”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Baseball's early record books featured Ruth's name so much they felt biographical. He was the game in the 1920s, and that he continues to play such a prominent role a century later illustrates that for all the pomposity, he understood the enormity of the shadow he was casting. Others eventually bested 60 -- first Roger Maris in 1961, then Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds, though the latter three were aided by performance-enhancing drugs, a fact that doesn't invalidate their accomplishments as much as it offers important context through which to view them. Ruth's record came before integration. Maris' preceded the game's internationalization. Every mark carries its baggage. Which is part of the reason Judge excuses himself from the talk of numbers. He said ‘60’ just once in a news conference following the game. He said ‘team’ at least 10 times. He could enmesh himself in a debate about the real record or the rightful record. He prefers an almost-hymnal dedication to the party line by which he lives.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “We know the Yankees offered seven years and $213.5 million because GM Brian Cashman took the unusual step of announcing the offer terms during a press conference. Judge didn't seem to appreciate that – ‘That's something I felt like was private between my team and the Yankees,’ he said -- and he sought 9-10 years at $36 million per year, according to the New York Post. The Yankees made a reasonable offer in spring training and now, nearly six months later, Judge has done what once seemed impossible: he's earned himself more money. Teams pay for future performance, not past performance, though Judge has raised his perceived ceiling this year. No longer is he capable of ‘just’ MVP-caliber seasons. He's capable of historic greatness.”

MEGAPHONE

“I just want to be the best version of myself. I think [Derek] Jeter said it best: ‘Fans boo because they want to cheer.’ I’m going to go out there and do my best to give them something to cheer for.”

Harrison Bader, on playing for his hometown Yankees.