Tipsheet: More MLB players could opt out of season as virus persists

As the coronavirus toll mounts in Our National Pastime, the exodus of players continues.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price became the latest headliner to bow out due to health concerns — and many others are at least thinking about bailing.
Price would lose about $11.8 million in salary if he can’t establish his medical hardship, but he has grossed more than $200 million playing baseball. So he’ll be OK.
“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” Price wrote on social media. “I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”
Price joined Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake, Atlanta Braves pitcher Felix Hernandez, Colorado Rockies slugger Ian Desmond and three members of the Washington Nationals — pitcher Joe Ross, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and catcher Wellington Castillo — in opting out of the season.
“The guys who do opt out, I understand that,” Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw told reporters. “I get that decision. ... Everyone is going to have to make individual decisions, and we’re going to support that as a team with whatever happens with our guys.”
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has a baby on the way, so he may pull the chute.
“Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with the baby coming,” Trout told reporters on Zoom call. “There’s a lot of things on my mind. I’m trying to (find) the safest and most cautious way to get through the season. It’s going to be tough.”
“We all want to play. It’s going to come down to how safe we are going to be. If there’s outbreak or something happens these next few weeks, we’ve got to reconsider. It's a tough situation for everybody. I talked to a lot of guys across the league and they're texting me a lot. I'm not gonna name any names, but they're all thinking the same thing: 'Is this gonna work?'"
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey and Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle may decide to duck out as well.
“A lot of players right now that are trying to make decisions that might be participating in camp that aren’t 100 percent comfortable with where things are at right now,” Doolittle told reporters Sunday. “And that’s kind of where I am. I think I’m planning on playing, but if at any point I start to feel unsafe, if it starts to take a toll on my mental health, with all these things that we have to worry about and just kind of this cloud of uncertainty hanging over everything ... then I’ll opt out.”
The list of players who have tested positive for the virus includes some very familiar names: First baseman Freddie Freeman (Braves), outfielder Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), pitcher Will Smith (Braves), outfielder Tommy Pham (Padres), third baseman Miguel Sano (Twins), catcher Salvador Perez (Royals). second baseman D.J. LeMahieu (Yankees) pitcher Aaron Nola (Phillies) and outfielder Scott Kingery (Phillies).
"He is someone who literally never gets sick and this virus hit him like a ton of bricks," Chelsea Freeman, Freddie’s wife, posted on Twitter. "We've been really strict for the last 4 months. Haven't gone to a grocery store, haven't gone out to dinner once, haven't seen our friends . . . and still got it."
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The real test begins now, when the demands of a season — a season that includes frequent travel — begin to present themselves. MLB did an admirable job putting together a 100-plus-page operations manual that is exceedingly thorough with regard to how testing will be conducted and how social distancing will be implemented. But even that document, many will admit, is evolving. And nowhere in it does it outline punishments for those who don't adhere to the health-and-safety protocols. It will come down to discipline, accountability and self-policing. Positive cases are inevitable; the hope is to avoid the type of outbreaks that might postpone or even cancel the season. If one person wavers, the entire system might collapse. And even if players adhere to monk-like sensibilities over the next three to four months, the realities of a pandemic that forges on might render their efforts meaningless. It's why so many players are hesitant.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Given the likelihood of players testing positive once the season begins, the unexplained absence of a prominent one for even a day or two will set off widespread speculation, rumors that spread more rapidly than the virus itself. Particularly if it’s a star like Blackmon or somebody even more prominent, that’s going to put his teammates, manager, and front office in an awkward position, and likewise for the media covering the team — to say nothing of the fact that while this delicate dance is going on, the player in question will be dealing with an illness that has already killed more than 129,000 people in the U.S. Yes, he may be asymptomatic, as two of the aforementioned three Rockies reportedly are, but he may in fact be fighting for his life. For as much as we want MLB to return, situations like this force us to confront the wisdom — or lack of same — of even attempting to launch this season. Right now, the plan is to play, and we can only hope that Blackmon and his teammates recover and are healthy enough to do so in short order.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “For almost every athlete, there was no such thing as a cost-benefit analysis. After all, if you are skilled enough and worked hard enough and were paid well enough to compete at sports for a living, what was there to analyze? Yet in this time of COVID-19, everything requires reexamination – including whether to play at all, and whether to walk away for good. Ryan Zimmerman opting out of the 2020 season was, on its own, not terribly surprising. He forecast his intentions in an ongoing diary for The Associated Press. He’s grossed $138 million in salary for his career, claimed a World Series championship months ago, has a mother who has long suffered from multiple sclerosis and a newborn child. Yet now that the first draft pick and original face of the Washington Nationals franchise is out, likely ending an excellent career, it begs the question. How many more Zimmermans will we never see again? Certainly, there are far weightier issues to ponder globally – with the novel coronavirus killing more than 500,000 – and even within the fairly meaningless world of sport, where leagues are putting their athletes at some risk merely to try and rake in as much cash from their television partners. But perhaps nothing speaks better to the scope and seriousness of this pandemic than someone electively terminating their livelihood.”
“If you want to see the season through, if you want to play this season, if you want to give it its best shot, you can’t be stupid. It’s just not worth the risk. It’s easier for me to say, I’ve got a wife and three kids. I can just go home and go to the ballpark and feel great about it. It’s going to be harder for guys that are single, living in apartments, or things like that. I understand that. But, if you want to get things off the ground, if you want to play, that’s as good of an incentive as any to do the right thing.”
• Clayton Kershaw, to reporters via Zoom, on playing through the pandemic.
