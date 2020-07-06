Tipsheet: More MLB players could opt out of season as virus persists

Jay Jaffe , FanGraphs: “Given the likelihood of players testing positive once the season begins, the unexplained absence of a prominent one for even a day or two will set off widespread speculation, rumors that spread more rapidly than the virus itself. Particularly if it’s a star like Blackmon or somebody even more prominent, that’s going to put his teammates, manager, and front office in an awkward position, and likewise for the media covering the team — to say nothing of the fact that while this delicate dance is going on, the player in question will be dealing with an illness that has already killed more than 129,000 people in the U.S. Yes, he may be asymptomatic, as two of the aforementioned three Rockies reportedly are, but he may in fact be fighting for his life. For as much as we want MLB to return, situations like this force us to confront the wisdom — or lack of same — of even attempting to launch this season. Right now, the plan is to play, and we can only hope that Blackmon and his teammates recover and are healthy enough to do so in short order.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “For almost every athlete, there was no such thing as a cost-benefit analysis. After all, if you are skilled enough and worked hard enough and were paid well enough to compete at sports for a living, what was there to analyze? Yet in this time of COVID-19, everything requires reexamination – including whether to play at all, and whether to walk away for good. Ryan Zimmerman opting out of the 2020 season was, on its own, not terribly surprising. He forecast his intentions in an ongoing diary for The Associated Press. He’s grossed $138 million in salary for his career, claimed a World Series championship months ago, has a mother who has long suffered from multiple sclerosis and a newborn child. Yet now that the first draft pick and original face of the Washington Nationals franchise is out, likely ending an excellent career, it begs the question. How many more Zimmermans will we never see again? Certainly, there are far weightier issues to ponder globally – with the novel coronavirus killing more than 500,000 – and even within the fairly meaningless world of sport, where leagues are putting their athletes at some risk merely to try and rake in as much cash from their television partners. But perhaps nothing speaks better to the scope and seriousness of this pandemic than someone electively terminating their livelihood.”