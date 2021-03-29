Tipsheet: Moser should stay put, build on Loyola's success

Matt Norlander , CBSSports.com : “USC is legit, a team I tabbed as a Final Four dark horse months ago. The Trojans elbowed Oregon out of the way early in the first half of Sunday's final tip and never looked back. This team is more than the Mobley Bros., but having them sure does present one mind-meld of a puzzle for opponents. Andy Enfield basically built this team with almost nothing but transfers. It's going to be an unreal story if it can pull off the upset Tuesday.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “It’s a glorious reminder of how random and ridiculous this tournament can be. [Mick] Cronin coached some excellent teams during his 13 seasons at Cincinnati but reached the Sweet 16 just once. Along the way, he learned all about the heartbreak of this tournament, most notably in 2018 when the Bearcats won 31 games, got a No. 2 seed and led Nevada by 17 with 10 minutes left in the second round. Cincinnati lost that game on a basket with 10 seconds left, and when Cronin took the UCLA job a year later a large number of fans questioned why the Bruins had hired a coach with a long track record of not going deep in the NCAA Tournament. Well, this is why. Because Cronin is a disciple of Rick Pitino and Bob Huggins, and took the job knowing exactly what kind of coach he is, what he demands from players and what a team that buys in will look like on the other side. It doesn’t guarantee a national championship, or even a long stay in this tournament, but it sure does look good when you have the intestinal fortitude to take down a No. 2 seed in overtime after they’ve nearly ripped out your heart.”