Tipsheet: Moser should stay put, build on Loyola's success

So here is Tipsheet’s pitch to much-coveted coach Porter Moser: Stay put at Loyola-Chicago and maintain a mid-major juggernaut in hometown.
Hold your place in the upper tier of the Missouri Valley Conference. Use multi-team events to face the power conference schools that will otherwise avoid scheduling the Ramblers.
Take the necessary steps to earn at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament year after year. Do what Gregg Marshall did at Wichita State, without the abusive behavior and the sideshow wife.
Great situations are hard to come by in this cutthroat business. Why leave one for a daunting new challenge?
Any DePaul fans wish he would come across town, but the Blue Demons have enjoyed one winning season since 2006-07.
They are buried in the Big East. This would be a good opportunity for Dennis Gates – a Chicago native who restored Cleveland State to mid-major glory – but not such a great step for Moser.
Indiana would have been another story. The Hoosiers are one of the nation’s brand name programs.
But the Knight School went to the NBA to hire former Hoosiers standout Mike Woodson. (The school also hired Thad Matta to be the Associate Athletic Director in charge of peering over Woodson’s shoulder.)
Meanwhile at Loyola, the culture is well-established and the right type of players are lining up play for Moser. The NCAA's transfermania makes it even easier for him to secure winning talent, now that he has built a brand-name program.
He should be able to land the next Cameron Krutwig, the next Lucas Williamson.
“We have some really great young players here, some who have so much value but you couldn't see it in the minutes played because we were a deep older team,” Moser old reporters after his team fell to Oregon State. “We have really good younger players here. We've got really good recruits coming in.
“The future is bright, because when you establish the culture and the way things -- that's going to be a benefit of Krut and Lucas and all those guys that four years ago -- Clayton Custer, Donte Ingram, Marques Townes, Ben Richardson, Aundre Jackson, poured into the younger guys. And now they've they had their chance.”
While Moser mulls his future, the Loyola seniors are doing the same. They could all come back under the pandemic rules.
“We haven't had those conversations yet about whether they're going to use their option to come back or no,” Moser said. “But my advice, it's going to be all about what's best for them. And if they want to, you know, that's a great thing for Loyola basketball; if they don't, it's a great thing because they left their imprint on this program.”
Moser has done the most to leave that imprint. Loyola has become a special program and it could stay that way under him, just as Gonzaga rolls on under Mark Few.
It could take Moser a while longer to reach that level, of course, but the result would be well worth the effort.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks have been writing about March Madness:
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Both the near future and the long-term future of the sport are going to continue to be littered with firsts, breakthroughs and consistent inconsistency. Consider that none of the head coaches of the 12 remaining teams in Indianapolis has won a national title. Surely, the blue bloods aren’t going to disappear from the landscape. But when half of the Elite Eight is Houston, Baylor, Oregon State and Arkansas, it’s a sign that new blood is going to be transfused into the sport’s top echelon more frequently. Welcome to the era of the transfer, elite talent choosing the G League and a few more seasons of uncertainty with the federal investigation hanging over the sport. Chaos will be normalized, talent will be more diversely dispersed and the difference between double-digit seeds and the corresponding teams appearing across the bracket will continue to shrink.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Gonzaga is now three wins from a national championship -- and the undefeated record that would come along with it. It would also be the first title for the Zags after so many years of coming up just short. They're the clear odds-on favorite to cut down the nets, a dominant team at both ends of the floor that hasn't won a game by mere single digits since its third game of the season against West Virginia on Dec. 2. BYU punched the Zags in the mouth early in the West Coast Conference title game, but they fought back to win going away.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “USC is legit, a team I tabbed as a Final Four dark horse months ago. The Trojans elbowed Oregon out of the way early in the first half of Sunday's final tip and never looked back. This team is more than the Mobley Bros., but having them sure does present one mind-meld of a puzzle for opponents. Andy Enfield basically built this team with almost nothing but transfers. It's going to be an unreal story if it can pull off the upset Tuesday.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “It’s a glorious reminder of how random and ridiculous this tournament can be. [Mick] Cronin coached some excellent teams during his 13 seasons at Cincinnati but reached the Sweet 16 just once. Along the way, he learned all about the heartbreak of this tournament, most notably in 2018 when the Bearcats won 31 games, got a No. 2 seed and led Nevada by 17 with 10 minutes left in the second round. Cincinnati lost that game on a basket with 10 seconds left, and when Cronin took the UCLA job a year later a large number of fans questioned why the Bruins had hired a coach with a long track record of not going deep in the NCAA Tournament. Well, this is why. Because Cronin is a disciple of Rick Pitino and Bob Huggins, and took the job knowing exactly what kind of coach he is, what he demands from players and what a team that buys in will look like on the other side. It doesn’t guarantee a national championship, or even a long stay in this tournament, but it sure does look good when you have the intestinal fortitude to take down a No. 2 seed in overtime after they’ve nearly ripped out your heart.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “If Houston beats No. 12 seed Oregon State on Monday, it will have defeated four double-digit seeds on the way to the Final Four. There is no doubt that is a remarkable struck of luck for the Cougars, who last made the Final Four in 1984. In fact, Houston will become the first team to ever play four double-digit seeds in the same NCAA Tournament. Of course, knocking off the Beavers won't be easy. Oregon State beat Loyola Chicago 65-58 on Saturday. But there's no doubt the matchup is far more favorable than having to play No. 1 seed Illinois, which was upset in the second round by Loyola Chicago. The early departures of Illinois, No. 3 seed West Virginia and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State flung the door open for Houston, and the Cougars are taking advantage.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “The truth is that Oregon State is playing its best basketball at the most important juncture of the season. Its three wins thus far have been a statistical anomaly. No team in at least 36 years has won three games in the NCAA tournament as an underdog of six points or more, per ESPN Stats & Information research. On paper, however, it makes sense. Ethan Thompson is a star and OSU's 3-pointers are falling at a rate that would have been unimaginable during the regular season. Plus, the Beavers have built a dam around the basket. (Sorry.) All three of their NCAA tournament opponents have failed to score at a clip higher than .97 points per possession, which was the average offensive output for a South Carolina team that finished 6-15 this season.”
MEGAPHONE
"If this group wants to stay together, we'll be really dangerous. We'll be very dangerous because now we know the system. The guys for the first time this year, they know how I coach, they know what I'm expecting, they know what the culture is, and they know what we have to buy into for us to be champions next year at the next level."
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, after winning the NIT.