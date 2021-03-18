Tipsheet: Moser's coaching stock soars as Loyola dances again

Loyola coach Porter Moser has put himself in a most enviable position.
The former SLU assistant coach has built the Ramblers into a mid-major power. Although playing in the Missouri Valley Conference has its limitations, Moser has turned Loyola into a brand name in college basketball.
Loyola has won 97 games during the past four seasons. Moser has broken through on the recruiting trail, landing a mix of four-year players and transfers to keep the operation humming.
So where does he go from here?
Gregg Marshall moved to a bigger stage when Wichita State moved to the American Athletic Conference. Creighton coach Greg McDermott moved to an even bigger stage when his school leaped from the MVC all the way into the Big East.
Loyola seems unlikely to move up -- given the enormous costs of playing at a higher level -- so should Moser pursue a power conference job?
Or should he stay put at Loyola for the long haul and try to emulate what Mark Few has done at Gonzaga?
These questions arise because DePaul is once again shopping for a coach and Moser is an obvious target given his success in Chicago.
But . . .
The Blue Demons have been road kill in the Big East since 2007-08. Dave Leitao’s best conference record in six years was 7-11. Oliver Purnell’s best mark in five years was 6-12.
DePaul offers one of the most daunting challenges in the industry. The Big East features tremendous competitive depth.
The Blue Demons have been so bad for so long that a Herculean effort will be needed to turn things around.
On the other hand, the DePaul job could pay a multiple of what MVC schools can pay – so lifetime financial security can mitigate the professional risk of taking on that huge challenge.
Moser, like Drake coach Darian DeVries, can afford to be patient. DeVries just agreed to an eight-year contract extension that will allow him to stick with the Bulldogs while waiting to see if an irresistible opportunity arises elsewhere down the road.
DeVries waited a long time to get his head coaching opportunity and, like Moser, he’s put himself in a great spot. Against long odds, he created a winning formula at long-suffering Drake.
Writing for CBSSports.com, Matt Norlander put Moser and Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates among the obvious picks for DePaul:
Athletic director DeWayne Peevy gets his first chance to make a hire that can transform a dormant program. Sources say the school will cast a decently wide net, but it feels like New York Knicks assistant Kenny Payne, along with Gates and Moser, are the top three options to consider here. You'll get a yes from at least one of those, and I'd lean that the next coach will come from this group.
Elsewhere on the coaching carousel:
- Utah fired coach Larry Krystkowiak to the create the second most attractive current opening behind Indiana. The Utes have a winning tradition, thanks to the Rick Majerus Era. The school has the resources to remain a perennial power in the Pac-12. Utah State coach Craig Smith and BYU coach Mark Pope deserve a look for that job, but the school will aim high.
- Minnesota is the third-best opening at the moment, after firing Richard Pitino. The Golden Gophers are deep into the Big Ten’s second-tier, but this school has a history of giving coaches a long runway.
- As for Indiana, a single donor stepped up to fund coach Archie Miller’s $10.3 million farewell. Imagine having that kind of money. Do I want to buy a yacht or do I want to make Archie Miller go away? Decisions, decisions. That serves as a reminder to the next Hoosiers coach: At IU, the boosters have big time clout.
- With UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger taking the job at Iowa State, where he was formerly an assistant coach, the Runnin’ Rebels are once again looking for new leadership. After failing to land the New Mexico job, former Nebraska coach Tim Miles could get a look there.
- Atlantic 10 bottom feeder Fordham has interviewed everybody but Aunt Judy for that job without making a hire. That’s a DePaul-like challenge without the DePaul-like pay.
- Elsewhere in the league, George Mason is also looking for a coach after cashiering Dave Paulsen. Former Mizzou standout Kim English has worked his way up the assistant coaching ranks, so he may be ready for a head coaching challenge. He’s a Baltimore native so he knows the region’s recruiting terrain.
Here’s what folks are writing about the coaching carousel:
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “With Pitino off to New Mexico, names Minnesota should consider include these sitting head coaches: Arkansas' Eric Musselman (probably has to be option No. 1), San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Porter Moser, Craig Smith, Cleveland State's Dennis Gates and Colorado State's Niko Medved. That's a start. Feels like the school should have a lot of good candidates to consider.”
Erick Smith, USA Today: “Smith could be an intriguing candidate for Minnesota. He was born in the state and his first Division I head coaching job was next door at South Dakota. The Aggies are 74-23 in his three seasons and an at-large tournament berth this year illustrates their standing above typical mid-majors that must rely on conference tournaments to get in. He might be inclined to continue building upon that foundation, especially with no seniors in his starting lineup. The ceiling for Utah State could be higher next year.”
Joey Loose, Busting Brackets: “[Alex] Jensen played his college ball under Majerus for Utah, starring at small forward. He played internationally for seven years and has been a coach ever since. His coaching career began on Majerus’s staff at Saint Louis before becoming head coach of the Canton Charge of the G-League. Jensen has spent the last eight years nearby in the Utah Jazz organization. There will be many people eager to see Jensen, a former star Ute and local hero, get his shot at this job. He fits many of the criteria for the job, though he does have a lack of collegiate coaching experience. This would be his first collegiate head coaching job and his first experience at a power conference program. However, Juwan Howard has recently taught us that these NBA assistants can in fact make their mark on these collegiate programs.”
MEGAPHONE
“I've got a lot of friends back there. I've got a lot of people that are really important to me there. My dad's still there. That does mean a lot. I won't act like that doesn't. Like I said earlier today, it's flattering. But I also realize that I'm the coach of the Celtics and that's -- it's been an amazing opportunity, an amazing challenge every day for the last eight years and I'm extremely grateful for that."
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens, telling reporters to tone down his Indiana job speculation.