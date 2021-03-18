Tipsheet: Moser's coaching stock soars as Loyola dances again

Here’s what folks are writing about the coaching carousel:

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “With Pitino off to New Mexico, names Minnesota should consider include these sitting head coaches: Arkansas' Eric Musselman (probably has to be option No. 1), San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Porter Moser, Craig Smith, Cleveland State's Dennis Gates and Colorado State's Niko Medved. That's a start. Feels like the school should have a lot of good candidates to consider.”

Erick Smith, USA Today: “Smith could be an intriguing candidate for Minnesota. He was born in the state and his first Division I head coaching job was next door at South Dakota. The Aggies are 74-23 in his three seasons and an at-large tournament berth this year illustrates their standing above typical mid-majors that must rely on conference tournaments to get in. He might be inclined to continue building upon that foundation, especially with no seniors in his starting lineup. The ceiling for Utah State could be higher next year.”