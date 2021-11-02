Tipsheet: Mullen feels heat as Gators lag behind Bulldogs in SEC East

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “Are we sure Georgia has a quarterback controversy? With the No. 1 team in the country being so dominant, the situation under center has been the one possible area of weakness with the Bulldogs. The question I've been asked most often about Georgia is what happens if it gets behind and suddenly needs to start scoring in a hurry. Is it capable? Let's say the quiet part out loud: ‘it’ hasn't meant Georgia, but rather Stetson Bennett. The former walk-on was seen as the scrappy underdog last season, merely holding down the fort until JT Daniels was healthy. That perception hasn't changed much in 2021 even though the Bulldogs haven't even broken a sweat. And while he hasn't put up the eye-popping numbers we've all grown to expect from national title-contending QBs in recent seasons, Bennett currently leads the SEC in passing efficiency at 193.85 -- or, at least he would if he'd thrown enough passes to qualify. Bennett has completed 66.3% of his passes for 11.5 yards per attempt with 12 touchdowns and only four interceptions, two of which came against Florida on Saturday. However, he's throwing only 14.4 passes per game, which is short of the 15 per game he needs to qualify for rate stats. If Bennett had thrown four more passes, he'd not only lead the SEC in passing efficiency, but he'd be third overall in the country.”