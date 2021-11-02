Tipsheet: Mullen feels heat as Gators lag behind Bulldogs in SEC East

Florida coach Dan Mullen is getting just a little bit tight.
His Gators are 4-4 this season. Arch-rival Georgia have become a national title contender under coach Kirby Smart and Mullen has not kept pace with the Bulldogs in recruiting.
ESPN ranks Florida’s 2022 class at No. 23. Meanwhile Georgia is ranked No. 1.
And how important is recruiting? Consider this Smart comment Saturday after Georgia handled Florida 34-7 Saturday:
“If you don't recruit, there's no coach out there that can outcoach recruiting. I don't care who you are. The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to outcoach players. Anybody will tell you that our defense is good because we have good players.”
When asked about the talent gap between Georgia and Florida, Mullen had this to say Saturday: “We were better last year, and they were better this year. What do you think? We won last year and they won this year. That's what it is.”
When asked about his recruiting Monday, Mullen wanted to move to the next topic.
“We're in the season now,” Mullen said at his news conference. “We'll do recruiting after the season. When it gets to recruiting time, we can talk about recruiting.”
As ESPN notes, Mullen subsequently bailed on his remaining media availability for the week. The Gators play at South Carolina, at home against Samford, at Missouri and at home to Florida State to finish their season.
Needless to say, Florida must win all four games to reach a decent bowl game, salvage their season and give Mullen a chance to regain traction in recruiting.
Writing for 247 Sports, Brandon Marcello fired this shot at Mullen:
Recruiting matters in the SEC, particularly as an elite program. Coaches should welcome the opportunity to sell their program to recruits at every turn. Mullen has never been one who likes to play that game.
There is also something deeper at work here. Mullen's behavior is that of a coach who believes he can dictate topics and questions in public settings. Mullen's act is not new, but it's only now scrutinized because he's on a bigger stage. Such responses were common at Mississippi State, where he poo-poo'd recruiting rankings, ignored uncomfortable inquiries and indirectly questioned fans and reporters' intelligence for nearly a decade. You can do that at MSU, especially when you're winning. You can't do that at Florida, where multiple Heisman and national championship trophies overshadow your agenda.
You have to love the SEC . . .
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering how much money Mizzou fans have won betting against the Tigers versus the point spread week after week:
- Why did the Cardinals send assistant hitting coach Jobel Jimenez – another longtime organizational loyalist -- packing from his big league job?
- Does anybody out there want to run the New York Mets?
- Who forgot to tell NHL commissioner Gary Bettman that the Blackhawks’ sex abuse scandal was kind of a big deal?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “There really might not be a whole lot of drama at this point if Georgia really is the stuff, but at least it’s going to be an interesting ride to get to the final destination. Is this just about the Bulldogs? Are we in for yet another clunker of a College Football Playoff with the one great team taking over yet again? After all of the early upsets, is the CFP really going to be the SEC champion, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and some fourth team that ends up getting dropkicked by the SEC Champion 45-3? Will Alabama have something to say about it all if it gets to the SEC Championship at 11-1? Will Ohio State keep progressing, will Caleb Williams really be the spark for Oklahoma, or … To twist the phrase, are we about to be in for something completely different? What if Michigan State really is that good? What if this Wake Forest thing is for real?”
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “Are we sure Georgia has a quarterback controversy? With the No. 1 team in the country being so dominant, the situation under center has been the one possible area of weakness with the Bulldogs. The question I've been asked most often about Georgia is what happens if it gets behind and suddenly needs to start scoring in a hurry. Is it capable? Let's say the quiet part out loud: ‘it’ hasn't meant Georgia, but rather Stetson Bennett. The former walk-on was seen as the scrappy underdog last season, merely holding down the fort until JT Daniels was healthy. That perception hasn't changed much in 2021 even though the Bulldogs haven't even broken a sweat. And while he hasn't put up the eye-popping numbers we've all grown to expect from national title-contending QBs in recent seasons, Bennett currently leads the SEC in passing efficiency at 193.85 -- or, at least he would if he'd thrown enough passes to qualify. Bennett has completed 66.3% of his passes for 11.5 yards per attempt with 12 touchdowns and only four interceptions, two of which came against Florida on Saturday. However, he's throwing only 14.4 passes per game, which is short of the 15 per game he needs to qualify for rate stats. If Bennett had thrown four more passes, he'd not only lead the SEC in passing efficiency, but he'd be third overall in the country.”
Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “There’s really no other way around this. Georgia has 4 games remaining (Missouri, at Tennessee, Charleston Southern, at Georgia Tech) until the SEC Championship Game, and there’s no time for hurt feelings or playing favorites. If Daniels is ready to play – and it appears he is – he starts next week against Missouri. Period. Full stop. Daniels needs game reps, needs to build a rhythm within the offense and his receivers to set up the biggest games of the season. And more than anything, Daniels is, by far, the better quarterback. One of the telltale signs of efficient play – beyond being set up by the best defense in the nation or a strong run game – is efficiency at the most adverse moment of the game: 3rd down. On 3rd downs this season, Bennett has completed 14-of-24 passes for 99 yards and 4 conversions. Daniels has completed 16-of-18 3rd-down throws for 152 yards and 11 conversions. When Georgia runs into an offense that can score on its defense – Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon – the Dawgs better have an ability to match points or outscore.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Michigan fans have lived through seven years of this. Seven years of being teased by greatness, only to swallow hard and accept disappointment in the moments that matter most. Seven years on the verge of a breakthrough, only to be left cursing fate at the end. Seven years of having games like this under control, only to be undone by crazy plays, questionable officiating and self-inflicted mistakes. ‘Who’s got it better than us?’ was a phrase that defined Jim Harbaugh’s coaching in the good old days. You don’t hear that a lot anymore because the answer would be: Everyone that matters on Michigan’s schedule. The Wolverines’ 37-33 loss to Michigan State was just that brutal. Not only because of what it means (undefeated record gone, Big Ten title hopes on life support) or how it happened (blowing a 16-point lead midway through the third quarter, seeing its hopes dashed on a fourth-down no-call that looked like pass interference). Instead, the real pain here is what it signifies. Harbaugh is 3-4 against Michigan State. He’s 3-3 against Penn State. He’s 0-6 against Ohio State. He’s 3-3 against Wisconsin. When you add it all up, Michigan is 9-16 under Harbaugh against the four best teams on its schedule annually. Even if you put the Ohio State losses to the side, he’s under .500 in the games that matter most.”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “For about a month, Ohio State's offense has cruised against weaker, unranked opponents, lending some credence to the possibility that the Buckeyes have improved so much since Sept. 11 when they lost at home to Oregon that they should be ranked ahead of the Ducks in spite of the head-to-head result. And then they faced Penn State. Yes, Ohio State has improved significantly since it lost to Oregon, particularly on defense, but there was nothing about the Buckeyes' performance against PSU that should negate the head-to-head result against Oregon. When faced with more even competition, Ohio State looked vulnerable at times on Saturday, struggled to get the Nittany Lions off the field on third down and needed four field goals and a fumble return to supplement a struggling offense that delivered just enough big plays. Ohio State is oozing potential, and if the Buckeyes win out, their strength of record is projected to climb to third -- meaning the average top-25 team would have a 19% chance to finish 12-1 against Ohio State's schedule. At that point, it's not only possible but likely Ohio State's résumé would trump the head-to-head result against Oregon in the eyes of the selection committee. We're not there yet, though. Coach Ryan Day was correct on Saturday evening when he said his team earned a gritty win against the Nittany Lions. So did the Ducks in Columbus.”
MEGAPHONE
“I don't want to overstep here, but I'm really excited about the rest of this year. I'm really excited about next year. I hope we get it. I think we should. With the young guys we've got coming back ... I think this thing could be really good.”
Embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost, hoping that he doesn’t fired after another disastrous season.