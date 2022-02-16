Tipsheet: Muller's demise at Illinois State underscores mid-major challenges

Coaching mid-major college basketball is a tough, tough gig.

The jobs pay a fraction of what the power conferences pay, yet the pressure to win is the same. Every school dreams of reaching the NCAA Tournament, but the only path for most programs is to win their conference tournament – and those events can be a dice roll for even the strongest teams.

Consider the case of just-fired Illinois State coach Dan Muller. Back in 2017 his was a rising star in the profession. He was racking up victories at his alma mater and making some watch lists for major college openings.

Illinois State won 40 games from 2014-16. Then the Redbirds went 28-7 overall in 2016-17 and 17-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play to win the regular season title.

But Wichita State hammered them 71-51 in title game at Arch Madness in St. Louis. The Redbirds settled for an NIT berth, then never recaptured the magic of that season.

Illinois State went 18-15, 17-16, 10-21, 7-18 and 11-15 under Muller in the five seasons that followed while Loyola Chicago, Bradley, Drake and Northern Iowa moved to the MVC forefront.

So Illinois decided to pay Muller $1 million to terminate the last two years of his contract.

“Coaching is very difficult profession,” mused Missouri State coach Dana Ford, who worked under Muller as an assistant coach at Illinois State. “But it doesn’t define who you are as a person. As coaches we all know what line of work we’re choosing. This is a choice all of us, nobody makes you do this.”

Stand-up guy that he is, Muller owned up to his program’s struggle during the league’s weekly video conference.

“There’s no one more disappointed in our lack of success than I am. Period,” Muller said. “I’m sorry that I was not able to deliver multiple (Missouri Valley Conference) championships, NCAA berths and things that I think this program deserves.”

Illinois State faces the usual mid-major challenges:

Attracting strong four-year players from high school is difficult, since they are eager to sign with major college programs.

High school recruits who do sign and develop into impact players will draw transfer interest from major schools.

To fill holes, the program must lean heavily on transfers from junior colleges or other four-year schools.

All of this leads to constant roster churn and the struggle to maintain continuity, consistency and winning culture.

Then you throw the pandemic on top of the normal challenges and, well, things can get ugly.

“Injuries and opt-outs and COVID have really negatively impacted our program the last two years,” Muller said. “When you don’t have the success that you feel you should or could (have), it’s never one thing. It’s little decisions here and there. It’s little failures by me here and there and they add up.”

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while wondering many former high school point guards are on campus at the University of Missouri, just waiting for the call to help out:

How many traps will Boogie Coleman dribble into from here on out?

How will Missouri hold up playing three games in five days with just eight healthy players?

With Arkansas flourishing under coach Eric Musselman -- reloading year after year after year -- will that make Missouri's administration even less patient with Cuonzo Martin?

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “I've been surprised this has worked so well for Calipari, who hasn't coached a Kentucky team constructed quite like this one. Calipari built his tenure at Kentucky on freshman talent, but this season he has done it with experienced transfers Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady and Sahvir Wheeler. It's difficult to bring all of those players, who were stars at the former schools, and blend them with five-star freshman TyTy Washington Jr. and a collection of talented role players. The Wildcats are legit and are fourth on my short list of national title contenders behind only Gonzaga, Auburn and Duke. Another national title in New Orleans -- a decade after Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to their most recent championship in the same location -- seems possible.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Here’s a nearly unfathomable fact: In the 61 years of the Associated Press player of the year award, a Kentucky Wildcat has won it . . . once. Anthony Davis in 2012. In other words, Kentucky has as many POYs as La Salle, Princeton and Navy. Duke has had seven. But it might get hard to say no to Oscar Tshiebwe . . . Tshiebwe has had 19 double-doubles and five games where he went for at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. No Wildcat has done that in 37 years. He has 12 consecutive games with 10-plus rebounds, something not seen at Kentucky since 1970 and the SEC in at least 25 seasons. His closing argument for the next three weeks might decide the vote.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “The ACC has put an average of 7.3 teams in the past seven NCAA Tournaments, which equates to nearly half the conference's 15 teams reaching the Big Dance each season during that span. But this year's Selection Sunday on March 13 threatens to be a rude awakening for a proud basketball conference suffering through a bleak season. As of Monday, only three ACC teams were in the projected NCAA tournament field of CBS Sports Bracketology expert Jerry Palm. Of those three, only Duke was not considered to be on the bubble. But all hope is not lost, and the last few weeks of the season will decide whether the league saves face or whether it winds up with fewer NCAA Tournament teams than the Mountain West. While the Blue Devils are an NCAA Tournament lock, Notre Dame, Miami, Wake Forest and North Carolina are each considered bubble teams. And Virginia Tech is also coming on strong after winning its sixth straight game on Monday against Virginia and climbing to No. 35 in Tuesday's NET ranking.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Who says the 3s need to fall for Alabama to win? The Crimson Tide made just seven of 29 attempts from beyond the arc at home against Arkansas yet emerged with a hard-fought 68-67 win. On the SEC season nearly half of this team's attempts have been 3s, just 29% of those shots have gone in the basket and, as a result, Alabama has effectively played the rest of the league to a draw . . . Alabama doesn't need to make its 3s to win, but, if those shots ever do fall, this projected No. 5 seed will be that much more dangerous.”

Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “The Bulldogs are trending down at exactly the wrong time. Once on the NCAA Tournament bubble, last week’s losses vs. Tennessee and at LSU both really hurt. Mississippi State now probably needs to win 6 of its last 7 games to get back on the right side of the bubble. This week, the Bulldogs head to Alabama on Wednesday night, host Mizzou on Friday and then head to Columbia to take on the Tigers on Sunday. It won’t be easy to go 3-0 there, but that might be what needs to happen if Mississippi State wants to avoid the NIT.”

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “Don't look now, but the Big 12 -- once touted in this space as headed toward a record bid percentage from a conference -'- is suddenly staring at a number of bubble teams. Iowa State has fallen to Last Four In' status, as well as to the bottom of the league standings. Oklahoma has dropped 8 of 11 and is by no means an NCAA lock. Kansas State has reached the bubble, but plays three of its last five on the road. It's very possible the Big 12 will suffer from the proverbial ‘too much of a good thing’ by Selection Sunday.”

MEGAPHONE

“They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t do the same to them. We hadn’t one of these games in a while, but we had one tonight. They needed it more, wanted it more.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari, after his team’s loss to Tennessee.

