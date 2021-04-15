Tipsheet: Musselman stays at Arkansas, creates tougher road for Mizzou

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “With the NCAA investigation still shadowing one of college basketball's most tradition-rich programs, the school will attempt to turn the page . . . An extremely vocal Arizona fan base, one that has been largely defiant about the charges against Miller and the program, has at times seemed most bothered by the program's inability to reach the Final Four since Miller took over as head coach in 2009 . . . Something had to happen this spring with Arizona and Miller. He had just one year left on his contract, and due to the ongoing NCAA issues, the board of regents would not approve a contract extension for Miller. So neither side wanted to go into next season with Miller as a lame-duck coach. For Miller, the constant questions and drama all season would have been a massive distraction, while the recruiting and continuity struggles would make the Arizona job far less attractive than it is right now. The timing doesn't hurt them much. I don't think they would have been a viable option for Chris Beard, and I doubt they would have pursued Shaka Smart or any other recently hired high-major replacement.”