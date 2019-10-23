The Cardinals really, really, REALLY need a slugger like Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.
Every team does. Soto is another Albert Pujols, another Mike Trout, a generational hitting talent that scouts dream of finding.
"He's a dog that plays checkers," Nationals vice president of international operations Johnny DiPuglia told ESPN.
"You don't see dogs playing checkers."
The Cardinals saw that first hand in the NLCS. Not dogs playing checkers, but Soto's talent and swagger.
Now the Houston Astros are dealing with it in the World Series, and not very well.
Who needs Bryce Harper when you have Soto? Harper left the Nationals for a oversized free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Yet Washington D.C. is reveling in this World Series, to the delight of owner Ted Lerner.
“Mr. Lerner keeps asking me when am I going to find another Soto,” DiPuglia said. “I tell him, ‘Guys like this come along once every 50 years.’”
Soto's cocky pre-pitch routine irritates opponents, but it works for him. He stared down Houston ace Gerrit Cole and hammered one of his high fastball for a long, long opposite field homer. Then he took one of Cole's nasty slider's off the left-field wall for a double.
"I've been here working on that since my first day in the big leagues," Soto said. "Sometimes, I just put gum in my mouth and try biting it, but most of the times just take a deep breath and just focus on the pitcher and me. Everybody around I forget about; it's just you and me. “I just think it’s a fight. Just the pitcher and me. And that's how everything comes down, try to enjoy it."
Here is what folks were saying about Soto after the Nationals won Game 1 against the Astros:
Nationals manager Dave Martinez: "That's Juan being Juan. He has to hit the ball all over the field. He's really good at staying behind balls and hitting the ball left center field, left field. And he was really good tonight. He worked on it. We talked about this earlier, one night he sat in the cage and hit for a while and just wanted to work on just staying on the ball and going the other way."
Astros manager AJ Hinch: "He's got kind the 'it' factor, he's got the twitch, he's got fast hands, he's got no fear. I think that's really big for a young hitter early in his career to just kind of leave it out there. It looks like he's completely in control of enjoying the moment, and he hit all sorts of different pitches. He was clearly the key guy that we couldn't control tonight. His bat speed is electric. His energy and his body is as advertised. He's calm in the moment. Clearly this is not too big a stage for him."
Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra: “It’s scary how good he is. You hate to compare anyone to Mike Trout, because there’s only one Mike Trout. But if he keeps doing this, I’m telling you, he’s going to be better than Mike Trout."
Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton: “The kid’s amazing. He goes and smashes one oppo-tank up there. We were all looking at each other like, ‘Check your chins.’ Because our jaws all went down. He is an incredible talent, and an even better person. “You’d think by now it doesn’t surprise you, but it does.”
Here is what folks were writing about Soto:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: "Nationals left fielder Juan Soto is becoming a household name this postseason. Make no mistake, he was already a star, but any baseball fans who tuned in for the postseason are witnessing just how special a talent he is. There was the big hit to push the Nats to a Wild Card Game win. There was the game-tying home run in Dodger Stadium off Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the NLDS. And now there's World Series Game 1. In the Nationals' 5-4 win against the Astros on Tuesday night, Soto went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBI. He certainly had help, but Soto was the biggest reason for the Nationals' win. He's still only 20 years old, too. Soto will turn 21 in a few days, but he joined select company with a mammoth, game-tying home run in Game 1 of the Fall Classic against Astros ace Gerrit Cole. . . . There have only been four home runs (by three different players) in the World Series by someone younger player than Soto, who was 20 years and 362 days old during Game 1."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "Soto put his talents on baseball’s biggest stage at Minute Maid Park, and stole the show. No one could stop talking about him. Let's see, he hit a 417-foot, opposite-field homer in the fourth inning, becoming the second youngest player to homer in his World Series debut, behind Andruw Jones. He hit a two-out, two-run, opposite-field double in the fifth inning, becoming the second-youngest to produce two extra-base hits in a World Series game, behind only Jones. And he became the youngest player in postseason history to homer and steal a base in the same game. Just another night for the kid."
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: "This being Texas, it was only fitting that Game 1 of the World Series boiled down to a duel. On the pitcher's mound stood Gerrit Cole, who isn't a Texan but sure could pass for one: tall, strong, bearded, long hair, bit of a snarl, fastball that touches 100. His weapon was a baseball. Standing 60 feet, 6 inches away was Juan Soto, the perfect foil, a baby-faced 20-year-old from out east, a charismatic, charming, hip-swiveling boo magnet. His weapon was a bat. Three times they faced off Tuesday night, and all three distilled baseball in 2019 to its most delectable essence. Power vs. power, brains vs. brains, excellence vs. excellence. Major League Baseball exists for these moments because these moments are of what great World Series are made. And to see the final score -- Washington Nationals 5, Houston Astros 4 -- was to see a facsimile of Cole vs. Soto: incredibly close, eminently compelling, loads of fun and stoking a burning desire for more, more, more. The Nationals stole home-field advantage from the Astros by doing to Cole what no team had done in five months: hand him a loss. Amid that, Soto did to Cole what it no longer seemed any man could: make him look mortal too. Inside the Nationals' clubhouse, players, coaches, executives -- everyone really -- was one-upping one another to lavish praise on Soto. How young he is, how poised he is, how everything he is."
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "Soto’s swing is no oil painting. When he swings he does so from a wide, crouched stance. His head barely moves. The bat comes around with the menace and intent of a five-ton wrecking ball. There is little arc to his swing and less fluidity. He simply overpowers the baseball the way a hammer does a nail. When Juan Soto hits, it is not Swan Lake. It is blunt force trauma. He sent the poor baseball onto those train tracks high above left field, as impressively as if any righthanded hitter had done so."
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: "Soto’s homer in the previous inning had tied the game after the Astros jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first. Soto was in the box again against Cole — a guy who hadn’t lost a game since May 22; and who had only allowed one postseason run before Game 1 — and he waited. Soto wanted a fastball. He feasts on them. That’s what he hit to the train tracks. And that’s what Cole was trying to avoid throwing him again. Instead, he fed Soto breaking balls. A slider taken for a ball. Two knuckle curves taken for balls. Soto still waited. He took a called strike on a slider. He took a rip — and swung and missed on a changeup. And then, his sixth pitch into the at-bat, he saw yet another slider and hit it the other way, clanking off the scoreboard in left field, bringing home two runs and giving the Nats a 5-2 lead that would eventually become a 5-4 win. This is what baseball is about, after all. Adjustments and tweaks. Making something out of a moment where a methodical pitcher like Cole doesn’t want to give you anything to hit. How do you react if you’re a 20-year-old on the biggest stage of your life? With that kind of patience? With that amount of poise? A lot of young players come into the league and get by on raw talent. It’s when they have to make an adjustment — when a pitcher or an opposing team learns their tendencies — the real challenge comes. That Soto hasn’t been figured out yet is a testament to just how good of a hitter he is. That he did this in his first World Series game and in his franchise’s first World Series game is nothing short of remarkable."
MEGAPHONE
“I need to get in that video room and get in the cage and figure it out and figure it out quick because we face another good pitcher tomorrow. I have been horrible mechanically, been off time, been in between, taking fastballs for strikes, taking sliders for strikes. swinging at bad pitches out of the zone. Better take my bat home, sleep with it, figure it out."
Slumping Houston Astros Star Alex Bregman, after Game 1.