So we have a Fall Classic after all.
The World Series took a turn for the worst when the underdog Washington Nationals buckled after winning their first two games against the Houston Astros.
What's so exciting about the powerful Astros winning three straight games heading into Game 6? Nothing. That seemed to set up the outcome many expected back in April: an inevitable World Series championship celebration in Houston.
Then the Nationals flipped the script with their dramatic 7-2 victory over the Astros and the umpires. Now they are feeling magical again heading into the Game 7 showdown the baseball industry desperately needed.
Our Town's Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the Nationals. Buckle up!
The Nationals overcame adversity to win the game: Umpire Sam Holbrook called shortstop Trea Turner out for batter's interference as he was running to first base.
It was an idiotic call. Turner hit a chopper to the left of the plate that Astros pitcher Brad Peacock fielded. While Turner ran inside the base line en route to the base, he was exactly where he needed to be when he stepped on the base as the ball arrived.
Had Peacock fielded the ball on the first base line and found his throwing lane blocked by Turner, this would have been an understandable call. But Peacock had a clear path and threw the ball into Turner anyway.
First baseman Yuri Gurriel didn't extend his glove toward Peacock to present a target. Instead, he kept his glove back and lost it when he tried to reach through the onrushing Turner to catch the ball.
What could Turner have done differently? He could have disappeared as he approached first base. That's it.
"I mean, what else do you do? I don't know,” Turner said after the game. “The batter's box is in fair territory. First base is in fair territory. I swung. I ran a straight line. I got hit with the ball. I'm out. I don't understand it. I could understand if I veered one way or the other. I didn't."
(This reminds us of Tipsheet's brief career coaching rec level fast-pitch softball. An outfielder hit my runner in the back with the ball as she ran halfway between second and third. The throw went toward a fielder who was standing in the base path impeding my runner. But parents on the other side screamed runner's interference and the kid umpire capitulated. Decades later, this is still annoying.)
The more Nationals manager Dave Martinez thought about the call, the madder he got -- until he finally went after Holbrook to get ejected.
Writing for The Ringer, Michael Baumann applauded Martinez's outburst:
Martinez’s reaction to the call—both the knowingly futile protest and the high-leverage ejection—is an oddly reasonable response to an unreasonable situation. The interference call was like getting pulled over for driving one mile per hour over the speed limit, a showily petty bit of legal literalism that contravenes a lifetime of lived normative experience. On some level, it’s got to feel worse than having an umpire actually blow a call, and ought to be confronted with such force as to get a manager kicked out of a close World Series game.
The Nationals overcame that blunder to force Game 7, so all's good.
Here is what folks were writing about this:
Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports: "Finally, a baseball game worthy of these two teams. Five times over the past week, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, two teams fat with transcendent talent, had played one another in the World Series, and they had produced a solid game, a blowout and three duds. Game 6 was none of those things. Game 6 had everything. An ace pitching like an ace. An ace faltering. A controversy. An ejection. A showboating clinic. Clutch hits. Big outs. Everything. And all in service of one more game to be played Wednesday night that will crown a champion. Baseball can be a maddening sport, too slow or too boring or too so many other things, but damn if it isn't the most beautiful sport in the world when played at the level the Astros and Nationals did Tuesday night in Washington's 7-2 victory at Minute Maid Park. Want to sell a new generation of fans on the sport? Show them Game 6, which hoarded so much of what its predecessors lacked. Let them marvel at Stephen Strasburg and suffer with Justin Verlander. Watch them scream at the illogic of an interference call and huzzah at Nationals manager Dave Martinez raging against the machine. Let them take their bats for a walk like Alex Bregman and Juan Soto. Insist they revel in Anthony Rendon's somnambulant eminence. Baseball is not slow or boring or so many other things when it delivers a game worthy of its stage."
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: "An unfortunate rules interpretation seemed destined to unravel the Washington Nationals’ season as it teetered on the game’s biggest stage. Instead, it revealed an awful lot about how they got here in the first place. For some 15 minutes Tuesday night, the Nationals experienced a gamut of emotions during a pivotal seventh-inning sequence in Game 6 of the World Series – anger, confusion, elation, camaraderie and perhaps above all an esprit de corps that has defined a season of living dangerously. They emerged from it all to discover baseball’s ultimate party awaiting them – Game 7 of the World Series, nine more innings to determine baseball’s champion. And should the Washington Nationals vanquish the Houston Astros on Wednesday night and claim the first title in franchise history, they may yet look back on Tuesday’s theatrics and shake their head in amazement. Their starting shortstop, screaming at Major League Baseball’s Chief Baseball Officer. Their franchise pitcher, hurriedly warming up to save the day barely 48 hours after he could not lift his pitching arm. Their manager, enraged by said questionable call exploding from the dugout, putting spin moves on his own bench coach and earning the first World Series ejection for a skipper since 1996. And their MVP candidate, stepping coolly into the fray to hammer a baseball 353 feet and render so much of the above gloriously moot."
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "Anthony Rendon did not even watch the play that caused all the bedlam, the play that had his teammates screaming and fans cheering, the play that befuddled broadcasters, the play that eventually got manager Dave Martinez ejected after he nearly knocked over umpire Sam Holbrook in his fury. Rendon was down in the dugout, preparing to hit. He looked up and caught a glimpse of the replay on the jumbotron. And as chaos raged around him, Anthony Rendon had one thought: He was glad he got to sit back down and take a little break. The home run he hit to extend the Nationals’ lead caused another burst of emotion, from everyone but Rendon, who did not crack a smile as he circled the bases . . . Major League Baseball should send Rendon an Edible Arrangement. After the game’s worst month in the news since the 1994 strike, commissioner Rob Manfred faced the possibility of a World Series decided by a patently absurd call by umpires in the seventh inning of Game 6. Instead, he got another chance for the major storyline of even one of these baseball games to be … baseball."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "The second-to-last baseball game of 2019 came buried in a nest of neck veins and stretched-out jerseys, bulged eyes and protestations, in the right arm of Stephen Strasburg and on the bat barrel of Anthony Rendon. Justin Verlander lost another World Series game and the road team won for the sixth time in the series and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was removed from the game because he protested in ways both semi-official and vulgar, and amid it all Max Scherzer, scratched from Sunday's game because of a neck injury and tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's game, warmed up in Tuesday’s game, just in case. This was the chaos that led finally to Game 7, Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, that and misdialed or unanswered phones, that and batters hauling their bats all the way to first base, that and a quick primer not on what batters should — or should not — have in their hands when they arrive at first base, but the path by which any batter should arrive there. In the end, World Series Game 6 showed a convincing outcome: Nationals 7, Houston Astros 2. And what it set up is the simplest and most captivating of affairs: Game 7, Scherzer against Zack Greinke, at stake what they have played for the past seven months and exactly to where this series has barreled for a good week-and-a-half."
