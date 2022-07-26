Tipsheet: Nationals quickly plunged to oblivion after epic World Series run

Back in 2019 the Washington Nationals proved that anything is possible in Our National Pastime once a team reaches the playoff bracket.

They beat the Brewers in the wild card game. They stunned the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, then rode that momentum to victories over the Cardinals in the NL Championship Series and the Houston Astros in the World Series.

That was a run for the ages.

Ah, but look at the Nationals now. They are buried in the NL East cellar, just like the previous two seasons. They are waving the white flag from the top deck of Nationals Park.

The Lerner family is looking to sell the franchise and president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo is holding still another bailout sale.

Cardinal fans complain that their team hasn't been a serious postseason threat in recent years, but the Nationals remind them how the other half lives in baseball.

The Nationals are fielding trade offers for their cornerstone player, superstar outfielder Juan Soto, after he rebuffed the team’s 15-year, $440 million contract offer. Had Rizzo offered those same dollars over 10 years instead, perhaps he could have gained the attention of agent Scott Boras.

Or maybe not, since Boras loves taking superstars to market to see if he can outdo himself.

Rizzo has lesser talents Nelson Cruz, Josh Bell, Kyle Finnegan, Steve Cishek and Carl Edwards Jr. available ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline as well. Everything must go!

Previously the Nationals cast off successful manager Dusty Baker after the 2017 season. The team let sluggers Bryce Harper (after the 2018 season) and Anthony Rendon (in 2019) move on as free agents too.

Last year Rizzo traded away Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Kyle Schwarber, Brad Hand and, to the Cardinals, Jon Lester.

And the losses just keep mounting.

“We’re still going to go out there and do our jobs every day. But for me, the reality is these guys are your best friends,” Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde told the Washington Post. “Just the thought of losing a lot of them or losing one of your core stars, it’s not fun at all.

“Months out of the year we’re spending 12 hours out of the day together. We’re on the road for six months. So it sucks. I’ve been with Juan since, what, 2018? It’s crazy. I had never been through [a fire sale] until last year, so that was a real shock. But now you know how to prepare for it a little more.”

That doesn’t make it any easier for the surviving players to soldier on for the Nationals or for their fans to keep buying tickets.

Matthew Leach, MLB.com: “You may find this hard to believe, given the recent conversation. But the Nationals are not, in fact, required to trade Juan Soto. They certainly don’t have to move him in the next eight days. That doesn’t mean they won’t do it. But they have plenty of time, and more leverage than you might think. Soto, rather famously, recently turned down a contract offer from Washington that would have been worth 15 years and $440 million. That has led to a couple of faulty conclusions. One is the above: That the Nats now have no choice. The other is that there is no deal that Soto could possibly agree to. To understand why the first is flawed, you must first understand that the second is flawed as well. The proposed deal would have been the highest total value in the history of the sport. But it would not have made him the highest-paid player -- currently, or ever -- on a per-year basis. It is entirely conceivable that other contract structures might be more appealing to Soto -- if not now, then sometime in the next two-plus seasons. Yes, two-plus. For all the hysteria around Soto, he’s under team control for two more full seasons. The Nationals could elect to go year by year with Soto, keeping him through 2024. That’s enough time for their young talent to mature, and perhaps to add some around them. A contending '24 Nats team is not that hard to envision.”

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “Right now, Soto’s march to free agency feels inevitable. The Nationals’ position in last place — even with Soto in the lineup — feels secure. There are so many needs on the major league roster and at the upper levels of the minors. Trades of Josh Bell and Nelson Cruz and Kyle Finnegan and Carl Edwards Jr. — and whoever else — won’t yield a single elite prospect. There’s no Matt Capps-for-Wilson Ramos gem likely in the next couple of weeks. Soto, by himself, could yield the kinds of players who could develop into starters, even stars, to fill multiple holes. Single-handedly, none of them could replace Soto. Collectively, though, the right package could make the Nats more competitive more quickly.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “In 2017, it was Yu Darvish. In 2018, it was Manny Machado. In 2021, it was Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Does Andrew Friedman have another big move in him? The Dodgers have been identified as an early suitor for Juan Soto, for obvious reasons -- they have the prospect capital and the financial might to not only acquire Soto but perhaps even lock him in with a record-setting extension. That can't be ruled out, but in all likelihood, Friedman, uncomfortable with the amount of young talent he has parted with in recent years, makes an assortment of lower-tier moves for his pitching staff. The Dodgers have a lot of questions in both their rotation and their bullpen, but also a lot of impact players making their way back (most notably Dustin May, Walker Buehler and Blake Treinen). Look for them to prioritize depth. They've shown, for a while now, that they're elite at preventing runs even without top-shelf pitching.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Bryan Reynolds would be a huge coup for the Phillies, as he'd check several boxes. He can play center field, he's a great offensive player and has several years of control left. It seems like a pretty tall order for this farm system, though, if it becomes clear the Pirates will deal Reynolds. Ian Happ of the Cubs has settled in as an everyday left fielder, but he could handle center in a bind. He's a switch-hitter and controlled for another year after this. How about Brandon Drury? He's been a revelation for the Reds and has played all over the diamond. He might not work best in center field, but he could fill in at second until Jean Segura returns from injury and shift around the field as needed. As bad as their outfield defense has been, you never know, playing him in center might not compound the problem. Oakland's Ramon Laureano doesn't play center anymore, but he has experience in the past, so he could fit. Perhaps Kanas City's Michael A. Taylor could as well.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Buy or sell is not the question that most dogs this (Red Sox) franchise after a weekend in which it fell to .500 and saw a losing streak stretch to five games in which the rival Yankees and Blue Jays outscored them a combined 55-13. Rather, a more philosophical concept could dominate the board rooms and text threads of team executives the next eight days: Who are we? Is it the big-market franchise whose revenues and fan base demand it compete at all costs, all the time? Or the efficiency-minded, sustainability-seeking club whose leader’s legacy is increasingly defined by one maneuver – the man who traded Mookie Betts? . . . There’s still plenty of firepower. Sure, the AL East race was over even before Steph Curry shushed the entire city of Boston, but the expanded wild card was designed as much for flailing blue bloods as it was penurious upstarts. There’s no denying the Red Sox are buried in a seven-team pack within 3 ½ games of three wild-card spots, but ask yourself which of those clubs can bang with them when they’re healthy and productive.”

“Juan (Soto)’s been really, really, really good about his situation. We talk a lot. We talk about how he’s a Washington National and he wants to be a Washington National. That’s the way we view it. I got asked a bunch of questions, and I always reiterate that as far as I’m concerned, he’s a Washington National. I love him. He’s grown to be a quite a leader ... and that’s the only way I view it as long as I possibly can — hopefully for a very long time.”

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez.