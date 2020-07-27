Tipsheet: Nationals take hit after hit as baseball attempts comeback

Baseball’s return to play has been predictably rocky. So what did you expect amid this raging global pandemic?
The Miami Marlins became the first team to produce multiple positive COVID-19 tests while on a road trip, with at least four players falling off the active roster. The Cincinnati Reds lost Matt Davidson (positive test) and Mike Moustakas (feeling symptomatic) while Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander suffered a forearm strain that threatens his season.
But the defending World Series champions have suffered the most. Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman opted out of playing before the season and star outfielder Juan Soto bowed out with a positive test – which is really bad news for a team that lost Anthony Rendon to free agency.
“It just shows you it can happen to anybody and why we have to follow the protocols as well as we do,” Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer observed. “Because we can’t control somebody from actually contracting it. Our biggest concern is preventing the spread.”
Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle has been skeptical of baseball’s return to play and Soto’s positive test just added to that.
“It feels like we’ve done a good job these last few weeks of controlling all the things that we can control, to use a baseball analogy here,” Doolittle said. “It was, uh . . . we were really surprised because guys have been really good with distancing in the clubhouse and mask wearing and guys have been taking it seriously and we’ve bought in because they want this to work. It was really shocking.”
Fellow Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg suffered a wrist impingement. While he is optimistic about a quick recovery, he won’t rush back given the circumstances of baseball’s return.
“To be frank, this season is kind of a mess to begin with, so I got to think big picture here,” Strasburg said. “It’s my career. I know that in the long run it’s important to try to make as many starts as you can, and by putting yourself in a compromising position now, I don’t really know if it’s the best way moving forward.
“So it is what it is, but I’m pretty optimistic that it won’t keep me out very long.”
The Nationals lost two of three games against the New York Yankees over the season-opening weekend. Along the way, back-up catcher Tres Barrera earned an untimely 80-game MLB suspension for banned substance use.
At this point, manager Dave Martinez must flinch every time his cell phone rings. What's next?
Here is what folks are writing about the first weekend of Our National Pastime in the midst of a pandemic:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The list of reasons how Major League Baseball is different this year could probably run longer than its health and safety protocol. A season of 60 games. The universal designated hitter. The 10th-inning rule. The three-batter rule. Larger rosters and playoff fields. Nothing will alter the experience for players, however, as much as having to perform without the in-person audiences that give them instant feedback, adrenaline, anxiety, focus. Baseball fans have missed players since the mid-March shutdown, and they have been starved for games; the first-day ratings of our ESPN broadcasts demonstrated that. But now it's the players who must proceed without the benefit of that codependent relationship most of them began developing as children, when they first felt that emotional rush attached to cheers of approval. They are likely to miss the fans at least as much as the fans missed them. This is the great unknown, Max Scherzer said before the season's first game: what baseball without fans in the stands will be like. Scherzer added that he mentally prepared himself to pitch in this new reality, and you would never doubt that someone who throws his bullpen sessions in full game uniform will handle it this way. But Scherzer and his peers will get some insight this year into how much their internal fuel is augmented by fans climbing to their feet in two-strike counts or the wave of optimism that accompanies each hit during a rally or how much of a free pass visitors will get amid the emptiness of Yankee Stadium, Minute Maid Park and other parks.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “There are no fans. No beer vendors. No hotdog and bratwurst smells. Just foul balls clanking off empty seats, the sweet sound of organ music, and a little piped-in fake crowd music. It brings back the peacefulness of being in the stands at a Little League or high school game, with an outfield chain-link fence instead of an Ivy-covered wall with advertising tarps on the bleachers, a few friends and neighbors gathering on a Saturday afternoon instead of a few stadium workers and employees, but the same innocent sights and sounds. You can hear everything, from the ball popping into the catcher’s mitt, infielders calling for pop-ups, and, yes, old-fashioned trash talking. We may be in the middle of a pandemic, where players aren’t supposed to even throw the ball around the infield, let alone exchange pleasantries, but with no fans in the stands, the deafening silence permits players to hear, well, everything. And in the heat of battle, when you have two Major League Baseball teams with a heated rivalry like the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, you’re going to hear a few things that may be fighting words.”
Claire McNear, The Ringer: “This was never going to be a normal MLB season, so it’s no surprise that its opening salvo—a doubleheader with the Nationals hosting the Yankees and the Dodgers hosting the Giants—was strange. With hand sanitizer pumps visible in the dugouts and the stands alternately barren and filled with cardboard cutouts of fans, these were no typical season openers. There’s plenty to revel in with the return of baseball. But the opening games were also reminders of the realities of this season, with play resuming even as the pandemic continues to spread across the country. All four teams that took the field Thursday have been affected by COVID-19, with notable players — including David Price and Buster Posey — opting out of the season entirely, and others, including DJ LeMahieu, sidelined for the night after testing positive. On Thursday, Juan Soto, the Nationals star outfielder, received positive test results, raising still more questions about how this season will work and the extent to which those involved can be kept safe. For as much as the resumption of a major American sport is cause for excitement, it’s hard to contend with the fact that players wearing face masks and fans being absent aren’t strange 2020 quirks—they’re signs of the virus. This is something we cannot, and must not, forget.”
Thomas Boswell, Washington Post: “Trying to play baseball in a pandemic is not as dumb or selfish as millions saying, ‘I want to party at the beach just like every year.’ Or government leaders, at many levels, allowing or encouraging mass unmasking. But there are scary similarities. MLB plans just a 66-day season. Why can’t you spot a coronavirus outbreak on one of two teams quickly enough to trace and thwart it? That’s like the flawed thinking of many states in June. In 33 days, Florida shot from 1,096 daily cases to 15,300. The scary core of MLB’s predicament — and soon the NBA’s and NHL’s, too — is: Playing our sport is what we do, who we are and how we make our money. We’re going to try to do it until the virus stops us. From all over the world we’re learning the lesson that this is a terrible basic assumption. You get ahead of this virus before it even looks like a problem, or it ends up crushing you.”
"This new extra-inning rule is the wackiest (stuff) I’ve ever seen. You know how hard it is to get a runner on second base off the back end of any bullpen, how incredibly hard that is? . . . I'm not happy about it. I'm sure when other teams face the situation and this happens to them, you're going to get similar reactions."
Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger, blasting the international tiebreaker.
