Tipsheet: Nationals take hit after hit as baseball attempts comeback

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The list of reasons how Major League Baseball is different this year could probably run longer than its health and safety protocol. A season of 60 games. The universal designated hitter. The 10th-inning rule. The three-batter rule. Larger rosters and playoff fields. Nothing will alter the experience for players, however, as much as having to perform without the in-person audiences that give them instant feedback, adrenaline, anxiety, focus. Baseball fans have missed players since the mid-March shutdown, and they have been starved for games; the first-day ratings of our ESPN broadcasts demonstrated that. But now it's the players who must proceed without the benefit of that codependent relationship most of them began developing as children, when they first felt that emotional rush attached to cheers of approval. They are likely to miss the fans at least as much as the fans missed them. This is the great unknown, Max Scherzer said before the season's first game: what baseball without fans in the stands will be like. Scherzer added that he mentally prepared himself to pitch in this new reality, and you would never doubt that someone who throws his bullpen sessions in full game uniform will handle it this way. But Scherzer and his peers will get some insight this year into how much their internal fuel is augmented by fans climbing to their feet in two-strike counts or the wave of optimism that accompanies each hit during a rally or how much of a free pass visitors will get amid the emptiness of Yankee Stadium, Minute Maid Park and other parks.”