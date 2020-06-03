Tipsheet: NBA follows NHL's lead, maps return with play-in games

Brad Bodkin, CBSSports.com: “If the Bucks are playing to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, these are not ideal circumstances. You could argue everyone is in the same boat, but the Bucks were clearly the best regular-season team, tracking for 70 wins for most of the campaign. However, now they're home-court advantage is out the window. It has been speculated that Milwaukee would need to win the title, or at least make it to the Finals, for Giannis, a free agent in 2021, to re-sign. Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign a max extension with Milwaukee this offseason, but that max number is determined as a percentage of the salary cap, and nobody knows what that's going to be at the moment given all the lost revenue. There is a distinct possibility that Giannis, regardless of how the Bucks perform in these playoffs, will hold off on signing that extension until the league's financial picture at least clears up, or hopefully improves, in 2021. That would, of course, put the Bucks in a tight spot, as they'd be into Giannis' walk year without any formal indication as to whether he intends to stay or leave. At least in a case like Anthony Davis, he gave the Pelicans notice he was leaving in enough time to seek a trade prior to his walk year. The Bucks could well go into next season not knowing one way or the other, and there will certainly be blockbuster trade offers on their table to entice them if they get skittish about their chances of retaining their MVP. The bottom line is this year's playoff run was supposed to be Milwaukee's best sales pitch to Giannis, and it still can be. They just have to go out there and prove they're the organization that gives him the best chance to win championships. No pressure.”