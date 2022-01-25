Tipsheet: NBA legend Stockton draws fire for anti-mask, anti-vaxxer stance

Back in his playing days, NBA star John Stockton kept a famously low media profile. He seldom did interviews and he didn’t have much to say about anything.

Ah, but these days he is a fervent anti-masker and anti-vaxxer with lots to say. He got in the crosshairs of his alma mater, Gonzaga, for refusing to comply with the school’s mask mandate at basketball games.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton told the Spokane Spokesman-Review. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Stockton opted not to wear a mask, so the school suspended the Gonzaga legend's tickets.

That action alone wouldn’t have caused much of a kerfuffle, since many Americans find masks annoying and therefore avoid settings where they are mandated.

Stockton can return to Gonzaga games when the mask mandate is lifted. In the meantime he can watch games on TV. It’s no biggie, right?

But earlier Stockton he participated in an anti-vaxxer documentary and, strangely, he has asserted that vaccines are killing otherwise healthy professional athletes.

“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead – professional athletes – the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” he said.

Maybe in some pretend world pro athletes are dropping dead from vaccines in the middle of competition, but in the real world there has been no sign of corpses being zipped up and wheeled off pitches, field and courts in front of horrified fans.

Football players aren’t going into the sideline injury tent and never coming out. Some soccer players may feign death during matches, but they are just working the officials to get a call.

If Stockton has a long list of athletic vaccine fatalities to share, Tipsheet would love to see it. That would help preparing for future fantasy sports drafts.

But seriously . . . Stockton has gotten blowback for that remark and others like it.

Former NBA star Detlef Shrempf had this take on Twitter: “Bat (stuff) crazy. I am so disappointed we have so many role models not up to the task. This is not helping!”

Another former NBA star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was a bit more diplomatic discussing this topic on CNN:

“We have to use common sense and approach this in a way that gets the results we want to get. I think John’s reaction to the vaccine is extreme and not based on reality or facts. If John could just check the facts out he would understand that this vaccine is saving lives and preventing people from having serious reactions to the virus. It won’t eliminate the virus overnight, but it will stop people from dying and will stop people from becoming seriously ill.”

And . . .

“I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes as basically dumb jocks for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic and the best way to fight pandemics is through vaccination and testing . . . It doesn’t make sense what he’s saying.”

As you would expect, lefty commentator Keith Olbermann fired this shot:

“It’s past time that we can simply look at paranoid, delusional conspiracy theorists like John Stockton as risks to the community in the time of COVID. We need to address their inability to act or think rationally, and for their sake and ours, compel them to get help.”

We’ll leave it at that and the let the readers pick up the debate in the comments.

TAKING ON STOCKTON

Here is what folks have been writing about Stockton’s stance:

Gordon Monson, Salt Lake Tribune: “Nobody’s sure what John Stockton is trying to prove with his ongoing anti-vaccination and anti-mask statements and actions. Everybody’s sure what he’s trying to disprove. Science and medical research. It’s more than ironic that one of the most unselfish point guards to ever play basketball, the guy who not only looked for the best ways possible to deliver the ball to teammates so they could score, and the team could win, but who also dutifully and respectfully looked over to his coach after nearly every defensive rebound to see what play that coach wanted him to run, is so hard-headed, so stubborn and outspoken in this particular manner now. He gave up his seats at Gonzaga rather than follow instruction to wear a mask in the arena? What would Jerry Sloan have said about that kind of defiance? He would have told Stockton, in classic Jerryspeak, to get his [expletive expletive] in line and follow proper instruction, that’s what he would have said. And Stockton would have complied. Where’s Coach Sloan when he is so needed? There are a thousand versions of opinion about COVID-19, its cause, its effect, its seriousness, the way it should be treated, the way it should be handled, the way its spread should or should not be curtailed. Stockton has his opinions. But they run counter to what the majority of the best minds in science and medicine believe, the medical world’s Jerry Sloans. That’s not just misguided, it’s dangerous. There already are enough people around here who turn their backs on what the vast number of people who have studied infectious diseases for as long as Stockton bounced a basketball without the Hall of Famer adding to their combo-pack of distrust and ignorance.”

Elizabeth Karpen, New York Post: “Stockton has publicly opposed mask mandates, shutdowns and vaccines, and has peddled conspiracy theories relating to COVID-19, none of which have had any scientific backing. In June, he appeared a documentary titled ‘COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed.’”

Andi Ortiz, The Wrap: “Some (Twitter) users drew comparisons between Stockton and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been similarly outspoken against the COVID vaccine. ‘Looks like John Stockton and Aaron Rodgers both graduated from the University of YouTube,’ one person wrote.”

Bryan Kalbroski, For The Win: “After Utah’s loss against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, The Salt Lake Tribune sportswriter Andy Larsen tweeted a photo of Stockton’s statue outside of Vivint Arena. Because the former NBA guard is unwilling to wear a mask in his actual life, it seems some clever prankster at least made sure that the sculpted version of the player was following COVID-19 protocol. Although many fans were able to have a laugh at the little gag, others recognize the danger of Stockton’s rhetoric.”

“You have a lot of supporters, Kyrie. Not all them of can get to you, and you can’t get to all of them, but there’s every bit a majority out there that’s sitting there pulling for you. They’re just not quite as bold as he is. I’m proud of him as an individual to take that kind of individual risk and be that bold for what you feel is right.”

Stockton, supporting prominent NBA anti-vaxxer Kyrie Irving during the DNP-CD Sports Podcast.

