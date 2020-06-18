Tipsheet: NBA management, players show MLB how partnerships work

The NBA quickly formulated its return-to-play concept while getting buy-in from the players.
Why? Because the league and the players function as partners these days. Labor battles between the two sides are long forgotten.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has rapport with star guard Chris Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association. Silver has a working relationship with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts.
So the restart plan discussions were not especially difficult. The NBA will return to action in its Orlando bubble, leaving only the distant also-rans out of the picture.
"I could literally talk about it all day with a passion and excitement of knowing that, when a conversation does happen with the league or with Adam, there's no pressure of saying like, 'This is what I want to do,'" Paul told ESPN. "Because you know this is what we have decided."
Major League Baseball and its players could use some of that spirit, no?
"I've never viewed it as you let me know what you want to do and we [the union] will decide," Roberts said of the association’s relationship with the league. "We are actively engaged in conversation with the league about this, 'Let's talk about what you think is important. Let's talk about what we think is important and see if we can come together with some protocols.'"
That took some work. Some players – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving in particular – had reservations about the return. Not only are players dealing with the pandemic, many are focused on the country’s social unrest as well.
Irving went so far as to suggest the players start their own league, an idea he has brought up before. But he doesn’t appear to have much support on that, as former NBA center Kendrick Perkins said on ESPN.
“If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do. It’s going to fly backwards because Kyrie right now is confused,” Perkins sniffed. “He’s showing his lack of leadership.”
Dissent was otherwise limited as the NBA got back to work. Here is what folks have been writing about that:
Rob Mahoney, The Ringer: “To attempt this during an ongoing health crisis is one of the riskiest decisions the league has ever made. As it stands, not all of the NBA’s training facilities are open for business—in some cases due to state regulations, and in some as a result of the team’s own concern. In those facilities that have opened, guidelines dictate that only one player can shoot at a given basket using a sanitized ball, with the sole aid of a masked and gloved staffer who must remain 12 feet away at all times. This is what safe basketball looks like today. By next month, we’re to believe it will somehow allow for full-contact five-on-five. Players will bump and push one another, pass a ball back and forth, breathe and sweat in close proximity. Then, when they go to the bench, they will reportedly sit a few seats away from their nearest teammate. Every precaution counts. The game itself, however, is an assault on whatever measures the league can muster.”
Chris Mannix, SI.com: “And while any ‘the world needs sports’ argument is goofy—the NBA, like the NHL and every other sports entity are coming back for the money—this postseason could be fun. Trying to handicap the field right now is pointless. We have no idea what players are in shape. We have no idea how many players skills are sharp. We may not know until the playoffs begin exactly who the real favorite is. And while an empty stadium will offer strange optics, television viewers will likely see (and hear) a side of the game they never have before.”
Shaun Powell, NBA.com: “The desire to return to basketball in July was fed by a cocktail of motivation and incentive, guzzled by a league that would much rather ratchet up the endangered 2019-20 season than wrap it up. And while there are obvious and multiple reasons for the willingness to cope with the complex chore of saving the season here in the rubble of COVID-19, here’s the most meaningful one: LeBron James. The sport’s box office king is healthy, hyper and, last we saw, still serving up quality basketball. Therefore, this is the tonic for a league and its network partners looking to recoup staggering losses from a four-month delay, and for legions of fans starved for live basketball drama instead of a documentary from a foregone era. And its a tonic for a 35-year-old legend who knows this could be his best or only chance to win a title with his third team. Yes, LeBron is ready to rescue the NBA, and vice versa. Would the league be so hell-bent on moving mountains to resume play if, say, LeBron was hurt and unable to suit up? Well, perhaps so. But with LeBron having a reasonably strong chance of reaching the finish line with the Los Angeles Lakers, and maybe raising his arms in celebration if he breaks the tape, there’s a bit more urgency by all parties to see this through.”
Dave McMenamin, ESPN.com: “Quite simply, this is perhaps James' last and best chance to win his fourth NBA championship. At 35 and in Year 17 in the league, his hold on the sport can't last forever. The Lakers' success thus far has made (Anthony) Davis' future plans a foregone conclusion -- he holds a player option for next season, but nobody believes he won't be back in purple and gold. James and Davis should get a chance to run it back next season no matter what happens in Orlando, but with younger teams like Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia and the LA Clippers on the rise, now could be the Lakers' moment with key role player Dwight Howard headed to free agency and important contributors Danny Green and Rajon Rando getting older.”
Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today: “The Bucks have the league’s best record and were on pace for 66 or 67 victories. After losing in the conference finals last season, they wanted to finish this season with a chance to get to the NBA Finals. With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential free agency coming up, the Bucks want every chance to show him Milwaukee is the team for him.”
Ben Golliver, Washington Post: “Although staging the playoffs at a single-site campus without fans was a no-brainer from a health standpoint, using an empty, neutral venue will fundamentally alter the dynamics of a seven-game series. The higher seed won’t have home-court advantage to stake an early 2-0 lead or to close things out in Game 7. The lower seed can’t look forward to the typical Game 3 energy boost. Teams with rabid fan bases can’t count on their crowds to influence referees, boo opponents or egg on runs by celebrating big plays.”
Sam Quinn, CBSSports.com: “While this season's heavy hitters are forced to duke it out under less than ideal circumstances, perhaps the NBA's best roster is sitting pretty at home right now. With only around one month between the end of the 2020 NBA Finals and the projected opening of training camps for the following campaign, the 2020-21 season is going to be a war of attrition. Teams that make deep playoff runs in Orlando are going to be exhausted when next season arrives, and even those that don't face injury risks at Disney because of all of the time off they've already had without proper gym access. The Warriors have no such concerns. Their injured players, specifically Klay Thompson, can continue to recover in peace. They'll be able to add talent through their lottery pick and the $17 million trade exception they earned by dealing Andre Iguodala. But most importantly, they will be fresh. Their opponents next season won't be. Barring something unforeseen, the Warriors should be considered the early favorite for the 2021 championship based largely on that advantage.”
MEGAPHONE
"They completely get the science, and they completely get the risks. But they're doing something that every American is ultimately going to have to do and say, 'How do I live in this world with this virus that is not going to be eliminated by a vaccine on Thursday?'"
Roberts, on why the NBA players are willing to restart play amid the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!