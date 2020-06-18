Tipsheet: NBA management, players show MLB how partnerships work

Chris Mannix , SI.com : “And while any ‘the world needs sports’ argument is goofy—the NBA, like the NHL and every other sports entity are coming back for the money—this postseason could be fun. Trying to handicap the field right now is pointless. We have no idea what players are in shape. We have no idea how many players skills are sharp. We may not know until the playoffs begin exactly who the real favorite is. And while an empty stadium will offer strange optics, television viewers will likely see (and hear) a side of the game they never have before.”

Shaun Powell, NBA.com: “The desire to return to basketball in July was fed by a cocktail of motivation and incentive, guzzled by a league that would much rather ratchet up the endangered 2019-20 season than wrap it up. And while there are obvious and multiple reasons for the willingness to cope with the complex chore of saving the season here in the rubble of COVID-19, here’s the most meaningful one: LeBron James. The sport’s box office king is healthy, hyper and, last we saw, still serving up quality basketball. Therefore, this is the tonic for a league and its network partners looking to recoup staggering losses from a four-month delay, and for legions of fans starved for live basketball drama instead of a documentary from a foregone era. And its a tonic for a 35-year-old legend who knows this could be his best or only chance to win a title with his third team. Yes, LeBron is ready to rescue the NBA, and vice versa. Would the league be so hell-bent on moving mountains to resume play if, say, LeBron was hurt and unable to suit up? Well, perhaps so. But with LeBron having a reasonably strong chance of reaching the finish line with the Los Angeles Lakers, and maybe raising his arms in celebration if he breaks the tape, there’s a bit more urgency by all parties to see this through.”