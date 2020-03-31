Tipsheet: NBA's shutdown leaves potential early draft entrants in limbo

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “College basketball waits to see what the NBA will do. No one knows if that league can resume its season. If it can, would the draft get pushed back? If the NBA bails on its season altogether, when does that decision come and does it mean the draft's scheduled date for June 25 remains unchanged? Regardless, the predraft process now is different in a sea-changing way. No jetsetting to meet with teams or to meet up with your agent. There's almost certainly not going to be an NBA Combine, and a lot of the functions that help players prepare (temporarily move somewhere else, even living in the same house with other draft prospects represented by the same agency) is not in the forecast. Players are training in less-than-ideal environments, mostly in and around where they live. Strength training has gone from having vital, 24/7 access to weight rooms to DIY workouts in bedrooms and living rooms across the country. ‘Testing the waters’ has taken on a whole new meaning. Some rude awakenings could be coming for players on the fringes because there's already worry about the finances of the NBA, and G League, and how the recent influx of money for two-way and Exhibition 10 contracts could dissipate. This might not slow the flow of underclassmen who declare, but it is going to put coaches in an interesting position with their roster arrangement, particularly when you combine this with the expected change in transfer protocol. One coach with multiple top-100 NBA prospects told me that he will not be providing a long leash on decisions. If quality transfers are on the table, he will need to know answers sooner than later from his potentially outgoing players; he won't be waiting until the end of May to get an answer. Coaches on the whole do want what's best for their players -- and of course selfishly for their teams -- but the resources that won't be available for NBA prospects this spring is going to hit hard for those who are, or were, hoping to improve their stock in April and May. NBA front offices are already preparing for a worst-case scenario: relying solely on game tape and intel they can acquire over the phone. As with college basketball and recruiting, the NBA and some of its decision-makers could be caught flatfooted. June 3 is the NCAA's deadline for underclassmen to decide to come back or not, but that date could easily change. Look for this to become one of the biggest subplots in the basketball world as we get into mid-April.”