Tipsheet: NBA's shutdown leaves potential early draft entrants in limbo

Major sports leagues are rethinking and/or rescheduling their drafts this year with the industry shut down and player evaluations on hold.
The NBA Draft is still scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. But unless the entire season is cancelled — obviously a last-resort call — that date will be moved back to August or even September.
And that causes major havoc for college basketball programs, since dozens of high-end players are still mulling whether to turn pro early or stay in school.
The NBA’s early entry eligibility deadline is currently set at 11:59 p.m. on April 26. Those entrants have until 5 p.m. on June 15 to pull out of the draft pool or lose their remaining college eligibility.
But if the draft is pushed back, won’t the pullout date have to change? And if so, how are coaches supposed to handle that and the tidal wave of transfers hitting the market?
With the NCAA leaning toward granting instant eligibility to all transfers, the roster turnover could become absurd. The process could drag on all the way until the next school year.
With the NBA on pause, its teams can’t learn more about players and players can’t learn more about their immediate pro potential and whether they should return to college for more work.
Illinois standouts Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are two classic cases. NBA scouts have been tracking both, but the cancellation of the Big Ten and NCAA tourneys deprived those players of an important showcase.
Other means for evaluation, like individual workouts and the draft combine, are also on hold. So where are they likely to go in the draft? Should they stay at Illinois for another year or should they go pro?
Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon has expressed an interest in going through the NBA evaluation process, but what would that even look like now? Would he have any way to really boost his stock after his injury-marred junior season?
Kentucky coach John Calipari has several NBA prospects on his roster, so he wants some answers sooner rather than later. A big chunk of his roster remains in limbo.
“Guys that have a decision to make, whether they want to stay in the draft or not, the NBA is saying, ‘We’re keeping our date the same.’ OK, well what about the Combine? That is going to move, we believe. Well, what about the draft date? That will move,” Calipari said Tuesday on a conference call.
“What about bringing them to your facilities? We don’t know when that will happen, or if it will happen. My point to that in trying to get information . . . is, shouldn’t we move the decision date back for the kids to go to college or not? The date was always based on when the draft is, when the combine is. Well, that’s all moving so now I think these kids should have more time making that decision.”
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “What the NBA decides about whether to continue the season at a later date (if at all) and when other operations will resume will, predictably, affect college hoops. While the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is set for April 26, and the draft itself scheduled for June 25, both dates should have asterisks in bold given the uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has caused. If indeed those dates get pushed back as many believe they will, there may be an unintended consequence that benefits the college level, with more players potentially opting to return to school amid a period of unpredictability in the basketball world.”
Rob Dauster, NBCSports.com: “The NBA’s predraft process is going to be very different this season. There is no guarantee that there will be a combine. No one knows if teams are going to be able to fly prospects in for workouts or for interviews. Hell, we don’t even know when (or if) the NBA is going to finish the season. As of today, the draft is scheduled for June 25th. It seems fairly likely that will end up getting pushed back for the simple fact that the draft order cannot be determined until the season itself is complete. That puts prospects that are testing the waters into a difficult spot. They are not going to be able to earn themselves a bump in the eyes of NBA GMs with impressive showings at the combine or in workouts. They are going to have to rely on the tape that they put together during the season itself and quite a bit of misinformation that is going to be floating around throughout the process. Will it be worth it to go pro without knowing exactly what the league is going to look like next season? Will there be players that decide to return to school and try to play their way into being a higher pick next year? How much will the 2020 recruiting class — which is much more talented than this year’s class — factor into these decisions? There are a lot of players that have quite a bit of soul-searching to do over the course of the next three months.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “College basketball waits to see what the NBA will do. No one knows if that league can resume its season. If it can, would the draft get pushed back? If the NBA bails on its season altogether, when does that decision come and does it mean the draft's scheduled date for June 25 remains unchanged? Regardless, the predraft process now is different in a sea-changing way. No jetsetting to meet with teams or to meet up with your agent. There's almost certainly not going to be an NBA Combine, and a lot of the functions that help players prepare (temporarily move somewhere else, even living in the same house with other draft prospects represented by the same agency) is not in the forecast. Players are training in less-than-ideal environments, mostly in and around where they live. Strength training has gone from having vital, 24/7 access to weight rooms to DIY workouts in bedrooms and living rooms across the country. ‘Testing the waters’ has taken on a whole new meaning. Some rude awakenings could be coming for players on the fringes because there's already worry about the finances of the NBA, and G League, and how the recent influx of money for two-way and Exhibition 10 contracts could dissipate. This might not slow the flow of underclassmen who declare, but it is going to put coaches in an interesting position with their roster arrangement, particularly when you combine this with the expected change in transfer protocol. One coach with multiple top-100 NBA prospects told me that he will not be providing a long leash on decisions. If quality transfers are on the table, he will need to know answers sooner than later from his potentially outgoing players; he won't be waiting until the end of May to get an answer. Coaches on the whole do want what's best for their players -- and of course selfishly for their teams -- but the resources that won't be available for NBA prospects this spring is going to hit hard for those who are, or were, hoping to improve their stock in April and May. NBA front offices are already preparing for a worst-case scenario: relying solely on game tape and intel they can acquire over the phone. As with college basketball and recruiting, the NBA and some of its decision-makers could be caught flatfooted. June 3 is the NCAA's deadline for underclassmen to decide to come back or not, but that date could easily change. Look for this to become one of the biggest subplots in the basketball world as we get into mid-April.”
“I haven’t gotten any feedback yet. No one really knows what’s happening at the NBA, either. We’re all just waiting and trying to be patient.”
• Duke guard Tre Jones, during a conference call with reporters, on leaving college for pro ball after two years.
