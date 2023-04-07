Good players keep pouring into college basketball’s transfer portal, which remains open until May 11.

For instance, Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard is up for grabs after two strong seasons in Omaha, Alabama point guard Jaden Bradley, a former five-star recruit, also jumped into that transfer pool after losing his starting job.

A host of interesting big men are in the portal, including well-polished Michigan Hunter Dickinson and physical Virginia postman Kadin Shedrick.

Missouri’s top targets appear to be Our Town’s Caleb Love, a shooting guard, and center Fardaws Aimaq. Also, Marshall big man Micah Handlogten has listed the Tigers in his top eight choices.

“I’d say that I’m not really a traditional big,” he told Rivals.com. “I mean, yes, I’m 7-foot-1, but I’m rather thin for a 7-foot-1 person. That gives me the chance to be really mobile. I’m very good at running and moving and stuff like that. I’m a lot quicker than most bigs are, and I think I have the ability to play the four and the five. I have that versatility. I can step out, shoot 3s, be a pick-and-roll guy and, when mismatches happen, I can be that back-to-the-basket type.”

Writing for CBSSports.com, David Cobb had this take on Love:

Love is a former five-star prospect and McDonalds All-American who helped spark North Carolina's stunning Final Four run in 2022. But he's just a career 36% shooter from the floor and made only 29.9% of his 3-point attempts on a whopping 7.4 tries per game this past season. His assist-to-turnover ratio also leaves something to be desired. Overall, he's a talented but glaringly inefficient offensive player who might fit best on an offensively challenged team that needs someone capable of creating their own shot.

And here is Cobb's take on Aimaq

Aimaq is the former WAC Player of the Year at Utah Valley who transferred to Texas Tech last season but played in just 11 games because of injuries. In that limited action, the 6-11 center averaged 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds, which demonstrated that he can be productive in a rugged league. Aimaq is a serviceable rim protector and has shown the ability to step out and make 3-pointers over the past two seasons.

Writing for 247 Sports, here is Travis Branham’s take on Handlogten:

Micah Handlogten was one of the most efficient and effective freshmen in the country this season at Marshall. He’s got great size at 7-foot-1 and nice hands, good touch and can impact the game as a rebounder and rim protector who fills his role as a rim-roller and low-post big man. He also has some good bloodlines as his father, Ben, is a former NBA player for the Utah Jazz.”

Here is what folks are writing about the transfer portal:

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “If Missouri coach Dennis Gates wants to shore up the Tigers’ miserable two-point defense, then Shedrick is the target. Missouri ranked 283rd in the country in two-point defense. There’s plenty of playing time available after Mohamed Diarra entered the transfer portal.”

Tony Tsoukalas, Rivals.com: “Alabama basketball’s backcourt could see a major shakeup this off-season. After losing Nimari Burnett to the transfer portal Monday, the Crimson Tide saw Jaden Bradley follow suit on Tuesday. Bradley started 22 games over 37 appearances for Alabama during his freshman season, averaging 6.4 points while ranking second on the team with 3.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard shot 39.2% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc while averaging 19.8 minutes per game. Bradley, a former McDonald’s All-American, joined Alabama as the No. 32 overall player and No. 4 point guard in last year’s class. The Rochester native will have three years of eligibility at his next school. Alabama is already set to lose two backup seniors in forward Noah Gurley and guard Dom Welch. SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller and fellow freshman forward Noah Clowney are both expected to leave for the NBA, while senior guard Jahvon Quinerly might also pursue a professional career. Those departures along with Bradley and Burnett would mean a second roster overhaul in as many seasons for head coach Nate Oats.”

Eric Bossi, 247 Sports: “One of the biggest bombshells of the Transfer Portal era to date was star Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson hitting the portal late Friday. It would be tough to find a more accomplished player to have hit the portal thus far and his decision to leave is a potentially crippling one for the Wolverines. His body of work speaks for itself. He’s a two-time First Team All-Big Ten guy, an All-American and former conference Freshman of the Year. After averaging 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior, he’s on track to score over 2,000 points, grab 800 rebounds and block 200 shots before he finishes up as a senior. A guy with that type of production hitting the portal has certainly set off a frenzy. Maryland – who just hired his former high school coach Mike Jones away from Virginia Tech – and Georgetown were immediately considered potential destinations for the seven-footer who played high school ball in the DMV. He's done a zoom with Arkansas, he's doing one with Kentucky; Syracuse has ties to his summer program and Villanova and Kansas have also been mentioned. We’ll see how much traction Kentucky or Arkansas can gain, but based off the early intel 247Sports has gotten, Kansas, Georgetown, Maryland and Villanova appear to be in the best shape early in his process.”

Jeff Goodman, Stadium: “I’m going to take Eric Musselman, Trevon Brazile, Devo Davis and the portal here. I’m just betting that Muss and his staff bring those two guys back and do what they do in the portal — add talent. Plus, they have a couple of talented freshmen in Baye Fall and Layden Blocker.”

Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “LJ Cryer is one of the biggest names in the NCAA transfer portal at the moment after the end of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Why would the star guard leave Baylor? Well, it appears he wants the chance to play point guard more. Early on in his portal process, a pair of SEC teams — Arkansas and Texas A&M — are among the schools to have reached out to Cryer . . . Cryer has also reportedly drawn interest from Gonzaga, Houston, Illinois, Kansas and Kansas State, among others. In 2022-23, Cryer played in 31 games for Baylor, starting all of them. He averaged 15.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “The first season of the post-Drew Timme era is upon us, and Gonzaga will look dramatically different. The Zags can be expected to hit the portal pretty hard, given the lack of proven production returning. Nolan Hickman and Malachi Smith should form one of the better backcourt duos on the West Coast, especially if Hickman takes a step forward in his development and Smith becomes more of the go-to guy he was at Chattanooga.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “The Gamecocks are coming off a disappointing season under first-year coach Lamont Paris, but he's doing everything he can to ensure the 2023-24 campaign is significantly better through talent acquisition. South Carolina has commitments from forward Stephen Clark (The Citadel) and point guard Ta'Lon Cooper (Minnesota) and are one of the finalists for Wofford big man BJ Mack. He told 247Sports that he'll take an official visit to South Carolina later this month.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think the last several weeks I've been able to reflect on a lot of things. The one thing I can tell you without question: I missed my job. I love my job and I want to do my job for a long time. That's what is positive. Now, for me to be effective doing that, I think I have to wake up a little bit and maybe do some things from a lifestyle standpoint, a personal habit standpoint, that I've been very, very, very inconsistent with my entire adult life. And I said that jokingly earlier, can you imagine a doctor telling you to lose weight, eat right and exercise? I've been told that a long time, but I'm taking that serious for the first time I probably have in my life.”

Kansas coach Bill Self, on his comeback from a heart procedure.