Tipsheet: NCAA crunched numbers, downplayed victories while seeding Mizzou

The NCAA Tournament committee proved uncharitable toward SLU and Mizzou.
It slotted the COVID-19-crushed Billikens as the third team out of the bracket, so they became an alternate to the Big Dance and a No. 1 seed in the NIT.
The Tigers got the worst outcome they could have realistically expected: a No. 9 seed with first overall seed Gonzaga likely awaiting them if they can beat Oklahoma in their first game.
The committee was much harder on the Tigers than the top bracketogolists.
USA Today was the most optimistic for them, placing them as a No. 6 seed with a game against the winner of a First Four game between Drake and Utah State.
Over at CBS, Jerry Palm had them as a No. 7 seed destined to face Missouri Valley Conference juggernaut Loyola.
Meanwhile ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had them on the No. 8 line, matched against Virginia Tech with Michigan looming ominously in the Round of 32.
And on NCAA.com, Andy Katz also had them as a No. 8 seed, matched against Georgia Tech – with Illinois positioned to play the winner.
So there was plenty of intrigue for Cuonzo Martin’s crew as they sat down to watch the Selection Sunday show unfold. That they fell to a No. 9 seed in Gonzaga’s path . . . well, that was a bit dispiriting.
The Tigers beat a half-dozen of the higher seeds in the tournament and nine teams in the bracket overall -- since non-conference victims Wichita State, Oral Robert and Liberty each made it to the Big Dance.
So what happened? The committee clearly downplayed big victories, which is odd. Instead of relying on what actually happened, they leaned on metrics which described what should have happened in games.
Missouri’s metrics suggested the Tigers were worse than their won-loss ledger.
In the real world, wins matter. In the theoretical world governed by metrics, they have predictive numbers mean more than actual results.
Writing for USA Today, Scott Gleeson cited Missouri as the worst seeding decision the tournament selection committee made.
The Tigers (16-9, 8-8 SEC) were one of the top 16 seeds as a No. 4 seed in the committee's bracket reveal a month ago. Did they drop five spots in one month from going 3-4 in that span or is the committee suggesting it was wrong in February? Either way it's a botched seed. Missouri's overall profile included seven Quadrant 1 victories, including wins over Illinois and Alabama. The only rationale would be a heavy reliance on a 47 NET score. Coach Cuonzo Martin's team was good enough to be a No. 6 seed. No. 7 seed at worst. This is one of the worst seeding mistakes in the past decade.
The also committee seemed to punish teams for routine conference losses – ignoring, to a degree, the competitive depth of conferences. Clearly that impacted SEC teams in the seeding.
Oh well, we move on.
The selection committee’s job was complicated by the bid-stealing that occurred Saturday in conference tournament play.
Bubble teams like SLU winced as Oregon State (17-17) stunningly won the Pac 12 Tournament and Georgetown (13-12) turned back the clock by winning the Big East Tournament.
Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing, one of the all-time New York Knicks greats, was fired up by his “Do you know who I am?” moment with Madison Square Garden security. Then he reminded New York City who he was by leading his alma mater into the Big Dance bracket in a major upset.
In the American Athletic Conference. Memphis fell to Houston 76-74 in the semifinals of the league tourney, just missing an upset that could have vaulted the Tigers into the bracket.
On the other hand, AAC regular season champion Wichita State lost to Cincinnati 60-59 and still made the bracket. Why?
In the SEC, Ole Miss rolled into the tournament with plenty of momentum. They looked ready to earn an at-large berth . . . until they fell just short against LSU.
The Mountain West was the bubble conference this season. No. 2 seed Utah State beat No. 3 Colorado State in the semifinals to reach the championship game, then fell to No. 1 seed San Diego State with the automatic berth at stake.
No. 4 seed Boise State lost to Nevada in the quarterfinals of that event, but regular season victories over Colorado State (once) and Utah State (twice) kept the Broncos on the bubble.
All of this put the tournament selection committee on the spot. How many at-large berths did the Mountain West deserve? As it turned out, the number was one: Utah State.
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Billikens, similar to Drake, had been watching all week while power conference bubble teams vied for at-large bids. Saint Louis (14-6, 6-4 Atlantic 10) was ousted last week in the Atlantic 10 Tournament by tourney team Saint Bonaventure. It was a close call for the committee when examining Saint Louis' credentials, but ultimately, the Billikens posted only two Quadrant 1 wins and their non-conference strength of schedule of 245 offset a NET score in the 40s. The team had multiple stoppages due to COVID-19, but the committee could only allow for some leniency in this area.”
Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “LSU, North Carolina, Missouri, Michigan State, UCLA and especially Wisconsin. All join Oklahoma State in the notably ‘under seeded’ club. Metrics are a big part of the equation, but shouldn't be the whole story.”
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Is Gonzaga's path to a Final Four easy? The answer, of course, is no. Winning four consecutive games in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of draw, is not easy. But I gotta say -- the draw is good. The Bulldogs were rewarded with one of the most favorable regions. Not only do they get the same bracket as a No. 2 seed Iowa team it has already beaten, but they also get No. 4 seed Virginia (dealing with COVID issues), No. 8 seed Oklahoma (losers of five of last six) and No. 3 seed Kansas (dealing with COVID issues) all in the same pod. Smart money is on the Zags cruising through this pod.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “During a three-game stretch late in the season, Illinois beat Nebraska, Wisconsin and Michigan -- the latter by 23 points in Ann Arbor. Ayo Dosunmu (20.9 PPG, 6. 2 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 40% from the 3-point line), the Wooden Award contender and NBA prospect, did not play in those games. Illinois weathered late-season drama without its star, but now that Dosunmu has returned, the Big Ten tournament champion Illini possess the talent and depth to handle any team in the field. Kofi Cockburn made 66.4% of his shots inside the arc during Big Ten play, the top mark in the league. But the emergence of freshman Andre Curbelo, who averaged 15.7 PPG in his last four regular-season games, has only enhanced this program's potential. It has been 16 years since Illinois lost to North Carolina in the national title game in 2005, but this group has a chance to make a similar run.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Where to slot these Ramblers? The metrics, the coaches, the players, they all say this season's team is clearly better than the 2018 Final Four squad. I believe that to be true as well. Loyola Chicago has Cameron Krutwig, an All American-level center who started in that Final Four in San Antonio. But this group, rated No. 1 in defensive efficiency at KenPom, is also more athletic and bigger overall. I don't rate the team as high as KenPom, but it is one of the 25 best in this field of 68.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Jim Boeheim's [Syracuse] team was considered a long shot to make the tournament for the better part of February and March, but now that Syracuse is here it might well take on the appearance of a Giant Killer. The model likes what it sees in the pairing between the Orange and San Diego State. Notoriously weak on the defensive glass, Syracuse has drawn an opponent that is merely normal and not mighty on its own offensive boards. Conversely, the Aztecs really want to force you to commit turnovers, but one thing you can say about an inconsistent Orange team with a short bench is that it takes excellent care of the ball.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Patrick Ewing is taking Georgetown back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 after the eighth-seeded Hoyas completed a surprising run to a Big East championship Saturday night with a stunning 73-48 rout of No. 17 Creighton. On the 49th anniversary of the day Georgetown hired John Thompson, the late Hall of Fame coach who transformed the program into a national power and one of the most iconic brands in college basketball history, the Hoyas won their record eighth Big East Tournament title and first since 2007.”
MEGAPHONE
"This is a dream of all of us. It's hard, man. It's hard. You're right there. It's OK to feel that. That's part of being alive. That's part of putting yourself out there. That's OK. They'll start to quickly move on. Young people are resilient."
Colorado State coach Niko Medved, on being the last team out of the NCAA Tournament.