Tipsheet: NCAA crunched numbers, downplayed victories while seeding Mizzou

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Where to slot these Ramblers? The metrics, the coaches, the players, they all say this season's team is clearly better than the 2018 Final Four squad. I believe that to be true as well. Loyola Chicago has Cameron Krutwig, an All American-level center who started in that Final Four in San Antonio. But this group, rated No. 1 in defensive efficiency at KenPom, is also more athletic and bigger overall. I don't rate the team as high as KenPom, but it is one of the 25 best in this field of 68.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Jim Boeheim's [Syracuse] team was considered a long shot to make the tournament for the better part of February and March, but now that Syracuse is here it might well take on the appearance of a Giant Killer. The model likes what it sees in the pairing between the Orange and San Diego State. Notoriously weak on the defensive glass, Syracuse has drawn an opponent that is merely normal and not mighty on its own offensive boards. Conversely, the Aztecs really want to force you to commit turnovers, but one thing you can say about an inconsistent Orange team with a short bench is that it takes excellent care of the ball.”